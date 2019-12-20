Liveblogging Anaheim’s vote on the Los Angeles Angels stadium sale

After years of negotiations, the Anaheim city council is set to debate and vote on the plan to sell the Los Angeles Angels stadium and its surrounding parking lots to team owner Arte Moreno for development in just a single hearing, held naturally enough on the afternoon of the Friday before Christmas. I’m going to start by heading over to Twitter to do the play-by-play, so meet me over there, and open up your streaming video of the hearing if you want to watch along.

Going to re-paste the Twitter thread here as we go, because this hearing is dirt-boring (sorry: spoilers!) and I need to keep myself busy:

We start with Meet The Appraisers! If anyone in the room hasn't fallen asleep already, my kudos to them. — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

From the sound of it, either Anaheim or the Angels can back out of the deal after today if they don't like how the environmental review or site plan is going. Still, a council vote is usually seen as a fait accompli — it's hard to picture the city scrapping the deal later. — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

"This decision to buy the land has not been rushed," says an Angels rep, no doubt thinking of all the behind-closed-doors meetings he's been to. But I think the question is whether the city's decision to *sell* the land is being rushed, which is slightly different. — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

So far five straight Angels reps and partners have given testimony before councilmembers can even speak. Is this how things normally work in Southern California? — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

Okay, apparently this is just going to be members of the public declaring which side they're on, without anyone from the city having to answer any questions. This is what governments do these days in lieu of actual democracy: Put up a live-action comments board. — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

The scoring so far: "The Angels are just that, angels!" vs. "Arte should be paying us for the privilege of playing in our city!" — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

Then his time ran out, and he was followed by a guy talking about how great construction worker jobs are. Democracy! — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019

And someone just quoted me as saying "Voting on this deal today would be like voting on the Oscars after just watching the trailers." I don't even remember who I said that to, but I'll stand behind it. — Field of Schemes (@fieldofschemes) December 20, 2019