Friday roundup: Nashville SC “disappointed” mayor upset at overruns, Miami paying Super Bowl teams’ hotel bills, and the return of Cab-Hailing Purse Woman

Posted on by

It’s been a long week and there is apparently some other stuff in the news and also I want to go read the new Deadspin writers’ temporary blog that is not Deadspin, so let’s get straight to this week’s roundup, which is long, because remember what I literally just said about it having been a long week?

I absolutely cannot wait for the first stadium report to calculate the projected economic impact of Cab-Hailing Purse Woman. Clearly she’ll go anywhere to see a game of baseball and/or soccerfootball! How can your city possibly turn up its nose at the spending on ride-hailing services she will bring?

UPDATE: Someone just forwarded me another article with more Royals stadium renderings, and OMG that sign:

If you’re having trouble reading it, the side facing the camera reads “HEY CDC KC HAS THE FEVER,” which is apparently a joke about the coronavirus epidemic now threatening to sweep the globe? And the other side, facing the field, reads “TODAY’S MY BIRTHDAY SURPRISE ME WITH A WIN” which is a way too on-the-nose reference to the fact that the Royals have lost more than 100 games the last two years. Forget any innovations in stadium design, I want to hear more about how the Royals can draw more fans by encouraging negging.

Related Posts:


20 comments on “Friday roundup: Nashville SC “disappointed” mayor upset at overruns, Miami paying Super Bowl teams’ hotel bills, and the return of Cab-Hailing Purse Woman

  1. “Jacksonville has given the fourth-tier NPSL (barely above semipro) Jacksonville Armada…”

    The NPSL is mostly amateur, so I’d say they are barely semipro, if even that.

    (I’m relying on the current iteration of their Wikipedia entry, which states: “NPSL does not have any age limits or restrictions, thus incorporating both college players and former professional players alike.”)

    Reply

    • They have a bunch of former NASL teams that were cut loose when that league folded, plus a bunch of glorified rec teams. I have no idea how that works, and since I’m not inclined to pay good money to watch bad soccer, I’m unlikely to find out.

      Reply

      • Having watched more than my share of lower-tier soccer, I think one of the biggest drags on the experience is not the quality of play–which is often pretty good. Rather, it’s the lack of suitable stadiums. Lower-tier clubs overseas have their own small stadiums where fans can enjoy a pint or two while urging on their local semipro stalwarts. Certainly that has been an issue here in Durham, where the team is forced to play in an ugly, oversized municipal football stadium, which has very little ambiance (or beer) to entice casual fans.

        Reply

    • NPSL has a salary cap so low that semi-pro is a bit generous. They may make up for it with lots of swag or player dorms or something.

      Reply

  2. Neil continuing our discussion about the Ray’s ballpark for yesterday I just wanted to add in a few tidbits. Very important to future discussions on this topic.
    1. Kriesman seems to be sending conflicting messages on the Ray’s land. He wants to develop the land but he also recently talked up building a new rays ballpark on the land. I think he wants to punt this issue to the candidates running for his job and let voters have a voice.
    2. Believe it or not kriesman has even greater leverage than the use agreement. The basin peel project only has a few years to get off the ground. Maybe he is running out the clock. He said in an interview he know mlb wants to expand soon

    Reply

  3. Neil,

    I think you are mistaken about the identification of the “Cab Hailing Purse Woman”.

    Fairly certain it is actually the “Female Sports Fan with Satchel of Cash trying to grab attention of Sports Team Owner”.

    Reply

  4. OMG – thank you for this AND for both the not-Deadspin new blog and for 17776. How did I never know that existed? It’s amazing!

    Reply

    • 17776 is truly incredible. Direct link for those who don’t want spoilers from the Wikipedia entry:

      https://www.sbnation.com/a/17776-football

      Reply

  5. I don’t think Nashville Mayor Cooper knows what entails a mayor’s job that has a major league sports teams in a city with a stadium need.

    “a complete solution for the Fairgrounds that is both financially sustainable and results in a successful, unified site plan.”

    “complete”, “financially sustainable”…..that is crazy talk…. doesn’t Cooper understand he is supposed to not ask pesky who/what/where/how/why questions and to simply roll over completely for MLS and the Nashville SC? Someone forgot to give him the memo.

    Actually, I can only hope that Cooper is laying the groundwork for future higher office aspirations.

    Reply

  6. It sure looks to me like the fundamental conflict is that MLS & the Nashville team want the fairgrounds for themselves, and the new mayor wants NASCAR to come back.

    As a dedicated supply-sider I hate to poo-pooh the economic boost local sports teams provide, but the reality is sports like auto racing and football are far better at drawing out-of-towners than MLS. If I were the mayor, there’s no way I’d want to pass up a chance at a NASCAR race or two, just to keep a friggin minor league soccer team.

    Reply

  7. Boy, I’ve missed Linda! Thank God she’s back, even if now in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

    Do you know if she plans to make a USA West Coast, California, visit soon? Possibly Oakland?

    Reply

  8. John Cooper just doesn’t understand Basic Economics™, and clearly lacks that That Sense of Civic Pride That You Just Can’t Put A Dollar Figure On™.

    Reply

  9. Updated to note the fan-held sign in the additional Royals stadium rendering that is so much more amazing than even Cab-Hailing Woman.

    Reply

    • Why are you letting Cab-Hailing woman get all the press? Has she an agent? Sky-Picture Teal lady is also in the Royals and Halifax pictures as well. I am pretty sure she has been in others.

      Reply

  10. Neil
    Has the mission of this site changed from keeping readers informed on public expenditures in stadium development to just anti-football? I get that it’s not your favorite sport, but the consistent quips about non-stadium items (i.e. bash their heads till they die) are a bit over-the-top.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *.
NOTE: Both personal attacks on other commenters and trolling (posting inflammatory remarks solely to start a fight) are not allowed in comments, and will be deleted. Any commenters who repeatedly ignore these rules may be placed on moderation, or banned.

HTML tags are not allowed.

790,006 Spambots Blocked by Simple Comments