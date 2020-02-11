Sternberg meets with Tampa officials about shared-city Rays plan, it’s working, it’s wooooorking, mwuahaha!

Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg, taking advantage of his newly confirmed right to talk before 2028 about moving the Rays out of St. Petersburg (but not to talk about moving the Rays out of St. Petersburg before 2028), met for 2.5 hours yesterday with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan about splitting the team between new stadiums in Tampa and Montreal, and also not splitting the team between new stadiums in Tampa and Montreal:
“The goal is to try and have an agreement with all three entities [the Rays, Tampa, and Hillsborough County] by the end of the year. It’s extremely aggressive. However, having gone through the last several-year exercise, I appreciate the sense of urgency and the goal of trying to reach an agreement as quickly as possible,” said Hagan, who led the talks with the team for the proposed $892 million stadium in Ybor City before they broke down in December 2018….
Castor agreed, but said she hadn’t given up hope for keeping the Rays for the entire 162-game season.
“The focus was on the split season, but I don’t think the full season is off the table yet,” Castor said.
And Hagan added:
“I am still hopeful that we can go back to the original model and framework of an entire season in Ybor City,” said Hagan. “I take the Rays at their word. Right now we are only considering a split season concept.”
Whether this whole Tampontreal Ex-Rays plan is serious or a lavishly orchestrated bluff, you’ll note that it’s working out pretty well for Sternberg: He’s gone in just one year from even his own commissioner saying he was stuck playing in St. Petersburg to suddenly getting to hold stadium talks with cities in two nations. If it lands him a new stadium in Tampa, great; if it lands him a new stadium in Montreal but not one in Tampa, he can go to the public and MLB and say, “Hey, I tried with Tampa, they didn’t hold up their end of the deal, Quebec ho!”; if it lands him new stadium offers in both, he can either pick one or go ahead with his cockamamie scheme. And if lands him nothing, well, at least he’s no worse off than where he started.
Castor and Hagan said the goal is for a deal for a Tampa stadium to be in place by the end of the year, which is a meaningless deadline since it can be extended at any time, but does provide the three parties a nice way to turn up their crisis inducers. Castor noted that “the citizens’ appetite of paying for a stadium is about zero at this point,” which is a sticking point, but there are enough creative ways to fund a stadium without making it look like citizens are paying for it when they really are — tax breaks, tax increment financing districts, free land deals, “infrastructure” spending, hey-look-over-there-what’s-that — that you know they’ll come up with something to try.
Noah Pransky, you have anything to add?
Ayep. Throw another data point on the fire for “Stuart Sternberg, not so much crazy as crazy like a fox.”
“The #Rays were extremely transparent,” Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagan said after the meeting, without addressing how he expected the $600M(?) park to be funded. Hagan previously failed to find $$ in the 3yrs he spent trying to make a full-season Tampa location happen. https://t.co/P7YFyQUR4S
— Shadow of Stadium (@StadiumShadow) February 10, 2020
What makes me Al Pacino in Scent of A Women mad are why the pols are even entertaining this. Do understand when you take away the team moniker that references the community it no longer becomes a community asset but a private business. If you read the Tampa Tribune (who also sympathizes with this plan) interview with Auld, the Ray’s president, a few months back its seems they are only interested in the cable revenues and don’t care if it’s a flop. At this rate just have the government write checks to Goldman sachs let it come out of social security and Medicare.
How long before another team suggests/threatens a split with Charlotte or San Antonio?
Exactly public funding for sports stadium has always been a nebulous debate because the team had a link to the community. That cloud will be removed with this. It full blown corporate welfare in every sense of the word. If they can pull this off in low income Tampa, the land where 30k is decent living, this is the apocalypse. Hello oligarchy
Rob Manfred just came out with a plan for the playoffs where teams can pick their opponents.
Which isn’t nearly as idiotic as him stating that the only way to keep baseball in Tampa is for them to move to Montreal.
I wonder how stupid “they” think we are.
Baseball is dead.
Tampa Bay has so much leverage. Split season with Montreal…ha…that would not be permanent. And my guess is TB heads to Portland before they go to Canada.
Would be a shame to see city/county “leaders” fold easily when they’ve got the cards.
Best if the city/county leaders don’t roll