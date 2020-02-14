Friday roundup: 49ers stadium squabble, Richmond nixes arena plan (for now), Mets’ $55m taxpayer-funded sofas off-limits to mere minor-leaguers because “status”

A glacier in Antarctica just lost a chunk of ice bigger than Seattle twice the size of Washington, D.C. nearly the size of Atlanta almost as big as Las Vegas a third the size of Dublin, maybe it’s time to quit driving an SUV? Or maybe it’s just time to focus on some more human-scale disasters that involve small groups of people enriching themselves to the detriment of humanity:

  1. Interesting concept to have the top affiliate to your NHL team literally down the street. Is this hockey for the locals that can’t afford the exorbitant NHL prices for the Knights?

    Too bad San Antonio is losing their team. I enjoyed the rivalry in years past between my now-relocated Houston Aeros and the San Antonio IHL/AHL teams.

  2. Kind of weird Vegas didn’t do the “AHL sharing the NHL parent’s arena” jive considering there are probably enough tourists to support both teams in the same arena.

    RIP to the Chicago Wolves unless they can get another affiliation I guess.

    Also meh…..Mets….they gonna met….

  3. The Mets’ minor leaguers also got a new clubhouse: https://twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/status/1226951233824600064

    The reporting on that seems to be pretty bad honestly since I’ve seen now multiple places saying how awful the Mets are treating their A-ball players with no mention of this other new clubhouse.

  4. San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda play their home games at the SAP Center (Seriously? KFC Yum! Center! What a ridiculous name to give to a sports arena. Oh! Never mind), home to the Sharks as well. Until the Barracuda’s new 4,200 seat arena is built in 2022. In San Jose! Next to the SAP Center!

  5. An iceberg. The size of the state of Delaware. What can a little frozen water do? I mean. Seriously! We’re talking Delaware here. Not insult intended Delaware. 1982 square miles. 49th smallest state, in terms of area, in the US. It’s not as if we’re talking about the size of the state of Texas.

    https://youtu.be/3mHXn6LwQV0

