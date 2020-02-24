Rays declare January 2022 deadline for Tampontreal deal, or else they’ll do “something”

This one snuck in while I was writing Friday’s news roundup: Tampa Bay Rays president Brian Ault declared Thursday that while team execs remain focused on the bonkers plan of playing home games in new stadiums in both Tampa Bay and Montreal, if they can’t work that out by January of 2022, then “we need to figure something [else] out.”
What’s so magic about January of 2022, when the team can’t relocate for even part of a season until 2028, unless given special permission by the city of St. Petersburg? Time for a trip to Chapter 4 of Field of Schemes, “The Art of the Steal”:
Step 5: The Two-Minute Warning
No matter how well you’ve played your cards to this point, there’s always the danger that the proceedings may threaten to drag on indefinitely as pesky voters demand referenda or legislative leaders hit gridlock on deciding on a funding plan. At this point you may want to declare a crisis: Proclaim that the window of opportunity on a new stadium will remain open only for so long, leaving unstated what disaster will befall the city if the window should be allowed to slam shut. [Frank] Rashid [of the Tiger Stadium Fan Club] calls it the “used car salesman” approach: Buy now because this offer won’t be good for long.
The two-minute warning is especially risible in the case of the Rays, because Tampa Bay and Montreal appear to be their only two good options for playing in. I suppose Rays owner Stuart Sternberg could announce in early 2022 that he’s now conducting a nationwide search for a new home for 2028, in the hopes that Portland or Charlotte or someplace can get interested in starting a bidding war if Tampa Bay and Montreal aren’t interested. Or, if only one of Tampa/St. Pete and Montreal seems likely to cough up stadium funds, he can use his preannounced deadline as an excuse to say, Sorry, we thought the two-city thing would work out, but we’ll take the stadium in the hand over two in the bush, thanks — which makes more sense as a strategy anyway than the two-city thing.
If there’s a lesson here, it’s not to believe anything that sports team owners say when talking about moving teams, or setting deadlines, or really anything when money is on the line, because as we should all remember by now, a savvy negotiator creates leverage. The Field of Schemes section on the two-minute warning (and the followup section in Chapter 13, “The Art of the Steal Revisited”) includes stories of Houston Astros execs setting deadlines in 1995 for a move to Virginia, then continually extending them through 1996 until Houston agreed to provide stadium funding; the Florida Marlins owners setting final deadlines year after year after which they would move the team out of state, each year returning hat in hand until they finally got what they wanted out of Miami; and a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson admitting that the team had set a deadline for stadium funding partly “to create a sense of urgency.” If there’s ever an “Art of the Steal Re-Revisited,” I’ll be holding space open for the story of the Rays.
Partially right.
The land (Wellington Basin in Goose Village) is owned by Lands Canada and in order to sell 2.3km2 land, Canada Lands is following the public consultation process (OPCM) in order to determine what should be done with such lands. OPCM is a neutral organization that consult the population and issue recommendations.
The city of Montreal have a first right of refusal on the lands and can purchase it if they feel that they want to develop them the way they want.
The OPCM is about to disclose their consultations report (due in January/February 2020).
From there, we’ll know if the recommendations are to sell it to Devimco (which is partnering with Claridge & the MTL Group) to develop a huge project of 6K to 10K condos, affordable apartments, commercial spaces, school, parks, a REM station and a stadium.
Yes, the land will be sell probably this and massive investments are required to decontaminate the land, build infrastructure, build a REM station, … It can’t wait years, the REM will be ready in 2022 for that segment and the station must be built before the go live.
QC government is not involved directly in the process, it’s between the city, the Canada Lands Company and CDPQ Infras which is charge of the REM project ($6.5B for Phase 1).
If a REM station is built next to the land, a special real estate tax is applicable to all real estate development to fund the REM. So this is where the QC government could be involved specifically for the land. But the law is already in place, some amendments may be required.
Regarding the decontamination process, QC government would probably be involved to some extend. Goose Village is a very old industrial site from the 1800’s.
I also heard it has neighborhood opposition which is why I think why having a limited number of games may mitigate the concerns of the neighborhood. Remember the laney college proposal went down in flames because of that
Number of games have nothing to do with opposition or to mitigate the critics. This neighborhood always had a poor population next to the industrial companies and because of the proximity to downtown MTL, they want affordable apartments/home, schools, sport complex, …
The reality is that this is premium lands next to the REM and CDPQ Infras MUST optimize the number of people that will use the electric train in order to get a reasonable ROI.
Several reasons explain why MTL Group is supporting less games.
1. A full season means a more expensive stadium with potentially a roof. That’s ~$200M right off the bat!
2. Less games means less tickets inventory so a higher price tag per ticket.
3. Over the last 10 years in MTL, Spring season is colder and longer and Fall season is warmer until mid-end of October. So having games just starting mid-end of May make a huge difference on attendance.
Don’t be surprised if the Sister City concept evolve/end-up with a mid-May to October season in Montreal if the demand is stringer for tickets.
My understanding is they’ll build a minor league caliber stadium in Tampa, and a real stadium in Montreal.
Even if the cost is a tad higher than a single domed stadium in Tampa would be, you get access to a second TV market.
Correct but sternberg wants public funds for something the community really won’t have ownership of. There was already opposition to funds this last go round. It will be exponentially worse with this proposal
For me to believe this proposal is serious both cities would name to build 2 multipurpose stadium costing about what a MLS would cost. If any tax payer money is to be used they would have to time share the team names between the montreal expos and Tampa bay Ray’s. Otherwise this seems like an attempt by the Ray’s to embarrass the region to get the team out of the lease early
This is a “Limited Time Offer Only! So Act Fast Now!”
Hmmm. I’ve heard this before. Somewhere? Maybe a timer, countdown, maybe added to FoS right hand corner banner.
I think the key is Nashville. It’s an attractive city and the locals seem to be OK with stadium deals.
Plus, if geographical realignment happens (which certainly appears to be in the cards), you’ve got a tailor made rivalry with the Braves.
Nashville would have to build it privately
Nashville is growing quickly. However, not sure a CMA of just over 2m can support the NFL, NHL and MLB.
Of the cities/CMA in that neighbourhood (Portland, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, LV, Cincinnati, Austin, KC, Columbus, Cleveland, Indianapolis, San Jose, Virginia Beach-Norfolk, Providence Warwick etc) only Pittsburgh has franchises in all three. Cleveland has 3 major sports teams as well (NBA not NHL, of course).
As Pittsburgh and Cleveland are both marginal MLB markets (as are a couple in that list with franchises in only two major sports leagues) it is hard to see how Nashville – despite it’s recent growth – could support an MLB franchise.
Tampontreal could never work. If you live in Tampa, why would you support a team that will be leaving for Montreal by the summer and not being able to watch and be part of the pennant chase late in the season? If you are in Montreal and the assumption based on the news is it will be an open air stadium, why would you support a team that if it makes the post season, It would be played in Florida due to the weather. If not it would be another strike for Florida fans since there would never see a post season game.
The genius part of the Rays plan getting two cities who may be dumb enough to help fund two ballparks for only 40 or 41 home games each.
Florida is proving they cannot or will not support an MLB team. Look at the Miami and Tampa attendance, both are at the bottom even in years when they played well, (look at the Rays).
If you want to keep a team in Florida, Orlando has been growing fast with many transplant north easterners who may love to go to a game. From Orlando, you could draw from Tampa in the west and Daytona and the space coast from the east as well as Central Florida. I believe NJ, (Even though the Mets and Yankees will never let it happen), could draw better than anywhere in Florida but if it must be Florida, Orlando to me is the logical choice. The two city approach has to be an idol threat or baseball believes fans only care about baseball as a social event and not people going for the love of the team or sport anymore.
Agreed Phil. The likelihood of a split home franchise is quite low. However, the further Sternberg can push this the better it is for BOTH he and MLB.
Let’s say this shakes loose more money for a stadium from Tampa or St. Pete. Win for Sternberg and MLB.
Let’s say it doesn’t shake loose more money from TSP but does get the groundwork for a new stadium in Montreal done. Win, because MLB now has a ‘franchise ready’ market that can pay for the Rays. Or, if Sternberg wants to stay in TSP, can host an expansion team.
And once built, if that stadium is deemed “a good start but not MLB ready” whoever built it will have no choice but to keep pouring money into it until MLB says yes.
If this plan shakes loose no new stadium money from either location, Sternberg still wins… he is that much closer to the opt out and his team becoming fully portable. And he has all this free advertising about how ‘available’ the Rays are.
The only downside is that he may make the owners club look a little dumb for approving this idiotic plan, and if he eventually doesn’t shake any new stadium cash loose they will look at him as having not “got it done” as so many others have.
That’s a risk worth taking for him I’m sure.
I think if taxpayers keep caving in to stadium demands, then billionaires will start asking for 2 stadiums instead of 1. And of course once one gets them, the flood gates will be open for the others in order to compete. However, I think it is more likely the 2 stadiums will be the same region (an urban stadium and a suburban one, or 2 cites like St. Pete and Orlando that are near each other). Why contain the Florida Rays to just one city if the tax payers will pay for two?
My favourite extortion play is still the Yankees… I mean, they watched other teams extract ever larger subsidies from smaller cities because ‘they gotta compete wit da Yankees’… and then go and get the largest subsidy of them all in the biggest media market in the nation.
That would be like paying welfare to billionaires but doing so on a pro rated scale because basic welfare (like poor people receive) would mean nothing to a billionaire.
Hey, wait a minute…
