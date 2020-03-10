And here come the coronavirus sports cancellations

Santa Clara County has followed France’s lead (how often do you get to write that sentence?) and banned all public gatherings of over 1,000 people through April 1, which means that the San Jose Sharks must choose between playing their next three home games elsewhere or playing them before empty seats. The Indian Wells tennis tournament set to start tomorrow has been canceled. And while the major U.S. sports leagues seem dead set on continuing business as much as usual as possible during the mitigation phase of the new coronavirus outbreak — mostly banning media from locker rooms on the theory this will protect athletes from picking up germs from recording devices or something, though I’m pretty sure cellphones can’t cough — it seems likely that more locales are going to start banning large public events to reduce contact with infectious individuals and flatten the curve.

That’s going to leave sports leagues with some tough decisions to make. Unlike concerts, which can easily be rescheduled for a later date, with sports there’s a limited window in which to play games, meaning either: postponing a short slate of games and hoping the outbreak ends quickly enough that you make them up later, as Italy’s Serie A soccer league has done; playing games before empty stands, as Spain’s La Liga and the European Champions League are doing; or eliminating games from the schedule outright. That last option isn’t available if you’re talking about playoff games, clearly, and the NBA and NHL will be headed toward the postseason soon enough; the middle option costs tons of money in reimbursed ticket costs; and the first one requires either extending the season later (which could be possible for the NBA and NHL, though if summer concerts aren’t canceled they’re going to start running into venues that are already booked up) or compressing the season into fewer days, which will run into union contract issues.

It’s a bad situation, and I can see why U.S. sports leagues are hoping to kick the can down the road and hope things gets clearer in a hurry. The concern, of course, is that packing a whole lot of people, many of them sick but not yet symptomatic, into tight confines of a public space will make the contagion a whole lot worse in the interim. In any case, it seems more likely than ever that we’re heading toward a massive experiment with the “just make money off people watching at home” model I predicted back on — man, was it only yesterday? Life comes at you fast during a pandemic.