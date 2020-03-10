And here come the coronavirus sports cancellations

Santa Clara County has followed France’s lead (how often do you get to write that sentence?) and banned all public gatherings of over 1,000 people through April 1, which means that the San Jose Sharks must choose between playing their next three home games elsewhere or playing them before empty seats. The Indian Wells tennis tournament set to start tomorrow has been canceled. And while the major U.S. sports leagues seem dead set on continuing business as much as usual as possible during the mitigation phase of the new coronavirus outbreak — mostly banning media from locker rooms on the theory this will protect athletes from picking up germs from recording devices or something, though I’m pretty sure cellphones can’t cough — it seems likely that more locales are going to start banning large public events to reduce contact with infectious individuals and flatten the curve.
That’s going to leave sports leagues with some tough decisions to make. Unlike concerts, which can easily be rescheduled for a later date, with sports there’s a limited window in which to play games, meaning either: postponing a short slate of games and hoping the outbreak ends quickly enough that you make them up later, as Italy’s Serie A soccer league has done; playing games before empty stands, as Spain’s La Liga and the European Champions League are doing; or eliminating games from the schedule outright. That last option isn’t available if you’re talking about playoff games, clearly, and the NBA and NHL will be headed toward the postseason soon enough; the middle option costs tons of money in reimbursed ticket costs; and the first one requires either extending the season later (which could be possible for the NBA and NHL, though if summer concerts aren’t canceled they’re going to start running into venues that are already booked up) or compressing the season into fewer days, which will run into union contract issues.
It’s a bad situation, and I can see why U.S. sports leagues are hoping to kick the can down the road and hope things gets clearer in a hurry. The concern, of course, is that packing a whole lot of people, many of them sick but not yet symptomatic, into tight confines of a public space will make the contagion a whole lot worse in the interim. In any case, it seems more likely than ever that we’re heading toward a massive experiment with the “just make money off people watching at home” model I predicted back on — man, was it only yesterday? Life comes at you fast during a pandemic.
Just quietly, both the NBA and the NHL could probably do away with the first rounds of their playoffs without any noticeable drop-offs in enthusiasm or quality of play — especially for the former — but $omething tells me that neither of leagues would ever consider that.
The actions related to the press may well be revisited, too. I don’t think it’s hard to imagine that the coronavirus provided teams (and maybe even the league offices) with an excuse to curb media access altogether, and that certain teams — *bang* Astros *bang* — might even want the media quarantine to remain in place forever, even after the worst of the pandemic has passed.
The number 1 nhl seed was swept by the number 8 seed in round 1 last year so no I don’t think they could eliminate a round without a drop in enthusiasm.
As someone who (very briefly) did locker room reporting — or as I called it, “quote harvesting” — I can say without hesitation that doing away with it would have zero impact on the quality of sports journalism. In fact, it might actually improve it, because reporters would no longer have the threat of getting access cut off to discourage them from doing tougher reporting on teams.
Banning reporters from locker rooms would definitely improve the quality of sports journalism. It would also hurt the business of sports journalism, because fans lap up locker room quotes and clips.
Friday, March 6, 2020 a student tested positive for the virus. That evening the entire school district, 64,000 students in 61 schools was shut down. Overreaction. You tell me.
No. Not an overreaction. The problem with the virus is not that people are gross and sneezing on each other. The problem is that people can spread the virus before they know they’re sick.
Because of the lack of tests available a person has to have exhibited symptoms before being tested and found positive. Since the virus has an incubation of up to 2 weeks, every person that student has interacted with over the last 2 weeks (a lot of students) is potentially a carrier. Limiting school will hopefully limit the chance of students who aren’t sick from getting the virus from students who are but don’t know it yet. Maybe those kids won’t bring it back home to their grandmas and we can stop this outbreak before it starts.
Median incubation period is actually five days. Two weeks is to cover 99% of all incubation periods:
My concern isn’t that shutting down 61 schools because one student tested positive is an overreaction, but rather that it’s a misguided reaction. It’s likely that there are tons of asymptomatic or symptomatic but untested students out there, so pretending that you can prevent the spread of this virus by playing school-by-school whack-a-mole only once a positive test turns up is pretty dumb.
Correction. 67 schools.
I simply just ask the question. I would defer to medical experts for the answer.
The resultant, NorCal’s No. 1 high school basketball team had to forfeit their playoff game Saturday night. However, state, county, city elected officials (and school board officials) intervened to work out a compromise on the team’s behalf. The playoff game is rescheduled for tonight on the opponents home court, as is the championship on Thursday, should they advance.
Just a basketball game. True. However, these young men have had a historic season. Should they win the championship, they’ll 3-peat.
There’s very little risk from two basketball teams playing a game, especially if none of them are symptomatic at the time. The problem is getting a ton of fans in one place to watch the game, which is an issue regardless of where it’s played.
If it were up to me, I’d let them play the game wherever, before empty stands, and stream the whole thing on Facebook Live or whatever so fans can watch.
High school gyms.
Normally NorCal high school basketball championships are held at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center or Oakland’s Oracle Arena.
Yes, I know, SacBee.
Can the Sharks play at the cow palace or oracle area? Do either still have ice-making still? Not that they would play there as San Fransisco and Alameda counties have declared medical states of emergencies. Seeing the Sharks won’t make the playoffs this year they should play the games on the road as the home team and maybe the NHL can give them some of the gate revenue. Now if the Sharks were in first place…….And what about the fans. Do they get reimbursed for games not used? Probably not if the team plays in front of no fans. Is there a lawyer in the house?
If one Democrat county does something, they will all soon follow. Warriors at Chase, Giants at Oracle and the A’s at the Coliseum. This will get ugly.
Yep. The Ivy league canceled the men and women’s postseason tournament earlier. Depending on the severity of it I would think MLB might put the season on temporary hold. I can’t see them playing in front of zero fans.
How hard is it to wash your hands and not put dirty fingers in your mouth?
If that were all it took to prevent the spread of viruses, we wouldn’t need the talcum powder.
I can’t speak for all viruses, but that’s all it takes to keep from getting COVID-19.
Come over here and let me cough on you while you say that.
Look: science!
I hate to have to use the dreaded F-word, but there is some fake news in that NPR article.
It’s a mouth virus. You can’t get it by “shaking hands”, as the article claims, unless you then put those hands in your own mouth. You can’t get it if someone coughs nearby you; you can get it if someone coughs directly into your mouth.
Plus, this quote: “Looks like the main driver is not widespread community infection — looks like it’s household-level infection,”
It really is pointless to cancel public events over this thing.
What is a “mouth virus”?
I can’t find a medical definition of same anywhere. Therefore, I would assume there is no such thing.
This virus is spread through respiratory droplets (among other methods we may not yet know about… it is early in this thing, and viruses mutate rapidly). This DOES NOT mean someone has to cough into your mouth.
They could cough into their own hand, shake yours and then have you self infect when you scratch your nose or wipe a drip of coffee from your lips, or wipe a stray bit of goo from the corner of your eye.
This virus is apparently less likely to transmit through sneeze droplets, but this is not the same thing as saying you can’t get it by walking along a pedway at an airport 15ft behind someone who just sneezed, or walking into a public washroom in which the previous infected inhabitant sneezed.
What’s worse, even though you may not do any of these things yourself, you might then shake hands or pass food or drink to someone who will freely do so (because, hey, that guy who handed me my hot dog at the ball park did not look sick).
If the way you get this virus is to cough into someone else’s mouth it would never have left the market stalls in Wuhan it apparently started in.
I agree that cancelling major events is an idiotic way to try to ‘stop’ this particular coronavirus (as it is other coronavirus family members, like the common cold). But throwing out the fake science trope while claiming that transmission occurs only when someone else coughs into your mouth is irresponsible.
If the Sharks have to play before an empty or near empty house then maybe they should wear some version of the Seals uniform as that’s what they more or less did in Oakland
I knew it wouldn’t take long for that particular joke (or a version of it) to come out. Well done.
