Friday roundup: If you’re watching TV sports in empty stadiums by summer, count yourself lucky

Michael Sorkin, who died yesterday of COVID-19, was a prolific architecture critic (and architect) and observer of the politics of public space, and so not a little influential in the development of my own writing. I’m sure I read some of Sorkin’s architecture criticism in the Village Voice, but he first came on my radar with his 1992 anthology “Variations on a Theme Park,” a terrific collection of essays discussing the ways that architects, urban planners, and major corporations were redesigning the world we live in to become a simulacrum of what people think they want from their environment, but packaged in a way to better make them safely saleable commodities. (I wish I’d gotten a chance to ask him what he thought of the Atlanta Braves‘ new stadium, with its prefab walkable urban neighborhood with no real city attached to it.) In his “Variations on a Theme Park” essay on Disneyland and Disney World, he laid out the history of imagineered cities starting with the earliest World’s Fairs, up to the present day with Disney’s pioneering of “copyrighted urban environments” where photos cannot even be taken and published without prior approval of the Mouse — a restriction he got around by running as an illustration a photo of some clouds, and labeling it, “The sky above Disney World.”

I really hope this isn’t the beginning of a weekly feature on great people we’ve lost to this pandemic, though it seems pretty inevitable at this point. For now, on with the other stadium and arena news, though if you’re looking for a break from incessant coronavirus coverage, you won’t find it here:

11 comments on “Friday roundup: If you’re watching TV sports in empty stadiums by summer, count yourself lucky

  4. Now that there are almost no commercial flights in the air, let’s bailout the giant flag industry and build a series of 1500ft tall flagpoles. We can dual purpose them as visual communications systems like the Beacons of Gondor. I’ll take my consulting check now, thanks.

  5. Hmm, they’ve got unused fabric and unused sewing capacity, I wonder if there’s something more urgent Giant Flag inc could be producing.

  6. I don’t think they’re working on the Islanders new arena, I saw no one at the site today, so maybe arena building is not essential? I also looked at the site of the new LIRR station. No one’s there, and it looks like construction had not started yet. That’s bad because I believe the Islanders have an escape clause if the station is not ready by 2022.

    • Where did you see that the Islanders have an escape clause? Also, what would there be to escape, since they’ll own the arena?

  7. Hands up everyone who believes that MLB (parent or otherwise) teams and owners actually give a shit about their ushers, concession, security or other part time game day employees.

    Much less MiLB’s equivalent workers.

    If they cared about either, they wouldn’t keep them on zero hour based employment contracts (or just hire them through contracting companies which, in some cases, I am quite sure the MLB team owner also controls…).

    They do not care. This is just PR window dressing.

    At least the Bruins (and the Flames ownership, as exemplified by the recently expired Ken King) have the stones to stand up and effectively say “We don’t give a shit about any of you. We may all be millionaires (or billionaires), but if we see a chance to get even richer by screwing over a few dozen temps, expect it to happen. Oh, and your season ticket prices are going up 11% next year”.

    If MiLB and MLB are so woven into the fabric of the community that taxpayers should build the stadia for them (and then give them free rent and on occasion even pay maintenance and upkeep for them as well… and in Glendale actually pay them to play in the facility that was built for them for free…), then surely they can pay a few 6 hour a day employees (at most) for 50-60 days a year?

    After all…. these teams are the fabric of the community…

    In an environment where NBA, NHL and MLB teams routinely pay millions to players who have not suited up for a game for 2-3 years (Aaron Gray, Carl Crawford, Carl Pavano… the list is pretty much endless) does anyone actually believe that paying less than 200 casual and temp employees $85 a day for 60 days a year (on avg) will mean financial ruin for a major league organization?

    It’s about $1m… roughly equivalent to the league minimum in several of the major sports leagues. Yet the teams are leaving it to the players to chip in to cover it.

    Remember that next time your local ‘fine upstanding citizen franchise owner’ demands taxpayer funding for renovations or another new arena.

  8. Actually, they can leave before the 25 year contract is up if the station is not operational by 2024. I don’t know why the Islanders consistently sign leases with escapes clauses but they do, Barclays, Belmont. Maybe they’ll go back to Nassau Coliseum (again).

    https://www.liherald.com/stories/belmont-agreement-bars-relocation-for-25-years,122403?

    • “Operational” by 2024 is a pretty low bar. Though I suppose a year or so of coronavirus delay would make it marginally tougher.

