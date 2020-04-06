It’s really not looking promising for sports anytime in 2020

If you’re sick of reading “When and how will sports return?” posts, well, you and me both: There is something soothing about the idea of not looking any farther ahead than how to get through today, and leaving the uncertainties of the distant future (i.e., anything past this week) unconsidered. But there are some interesting disjunctions afoot, so once more into the breach:
The last few days has been full of speculation about ways to restart the sports seasons, and oh what speculative ways they are. An NBA tournament entirely in Las Vegas! Stanley Cup games in North Dakota! MLB games at spring training facilities! Only the NFL seems to be talking about playing a regular schedule in front of fans, though California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Saturday, “I’m not anticipating that happening in this state.”
Meanwhile, the Washington Post skipped asking league officials or political leaders what they’re wishcasting for a sports restart, and instead went to infectious disease experts to see what their best predictions were. And the results weren’t pretty:
- “From my point of view based on data — and I’m huge sports fan, so this is really hard — I can’t really predict or truly speculate,” said Jared Evans, a senior researcher at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory. “We need as a population to be prepared for anything. And also be prepared for that disappointment.”
- The best-case scenario, [Stanford infectious-disease doctor Dean] Winslow said, is that social distancing and other restrictive measures combined with higher temperatures lead to a dramatic decrease in cases by late May. “That would potentially give public-health people the incentive to at least consider starting to relax these restrictions,” Winslow said. “That would mean allowing potentially sporting events and concerts and that sort of thing to happen by the early fall.”
The problem with resuming sports even in quarantined spaces without fans, as several experts have pointed out, is that a quarantine only works if you can be sure that nobody within the cordon sanitaire is infected. “There are going to have to be considerations in place as far as making sure the participants are tested,” Evans told the Post. “You have to have an understanding where they were, who they were in contact with.” And if even a single player, or player’s family member, or league official, or camera operator tests positive, then you face the possibility of having to halt play entirely and quarantine everyone for another two weeks before starting up again.
The Post further notes that neither China nor Japan has been able to set a solid date for resuming sports leagues, which would be the best test of what a return to normalcy (or even semi-normalcy) might look like for the rest of the world. Meanwhile, in a worst- or even moderate-case scenario (this remains the best overview of the range of futures we could be facing), we could easily see organized sports entirely suspended until a vaccine can be developed, hopefully in 2021 — though I suppose in the interim you could see smaller groups of negative-testing (or better yet, already recovered from coronavirus) players competing in H-O-R-S-E tournaments or ad hoc War Cup–style competitions.
This, needless to say, would not only make 2020 suck even worse for sports fans, it would wreak havoc on every corner of the baseball economy, as leagues would be left battling with media partners over TV contracts, and teams with fans over ticket sales money, and TV carriers with fans over cable bills. It could also be devastating to leagues without much financial cushion; while global soccer teams might be helped out by FIFA’s huge cash reserves — who knew that one day we’d actually be glad for FIFA’s propensity for stockpiling gold and jewels? — that’s not going to help leagues like the WNBA or minor-league baseball that run on shoestring budgets and have either no parent leagues or ones that actively want them dead, though hopefully they’re at least getting to suspend rent payments during the pandemic, which should cut down on their costs. (Whether public stadium owners absolving teams from rent or at least letting them defer payments counts as subsidies is a question that normally I’d be all over, but under the circumstances we probably have bigger fish to fry.)
In other words, we probably have a lot of Marbula One in our futures. I wonder if the O’raceway was built with public funds…
I do not really know what to make of it but German soccer teams, on a team by team licensing basis across the entire pyramid, are allowed to return to practice today.
Sorry, I guess German football is planning for a May based return. They are planning on isolating players from general public and using a lot COVID testing. Several teams cannot practice as their local authorities are not allowing it.
I am beginning to think the best case scenario for sports will be the Fall, which means no NHL and no NBA until October, and no MLB until 2021.Why no MLB? If they try and start a Season and there is only a few months involved, there could be legal issues that may make it more logical to bite the bullet and wait until 2021.Not to mention this: If there is no MLB then it becomes much easier to overcome the political issues in implementing the slashing of Minor League teams ( the cutting of the Draft and possibly delaying International Free Agency until January are the first steps in this):
Whenever anyone talks about the potential return date for professional sports I do cringe a bit (even though I wonder and talk about it occasionally myself). There are, of course, much bigger things going on than this. Just as there are many things more important and more deserving of public money than professional sports even during non-pandemic times.
That said, I really don’t see how any major sport can come back and play before spectators this calendar year. We will be lucky if general workplaces are opened up again in the fall, much less sport and concert venues.
The idea of MLB playing at spring training venues was a new one on me. I guess it would reduce travel and allow for slightly easier quarantines of staff. Scheduling (in either Arizona or Florida) would be interesting though.
I wonder if professional sports won’t be the first to address the “acceptable risk” question? Namely that all the players are young and otherwise healthy, so even getting infected is likely to not be a significant occurrence for them (comparable to the common cold for some, but not all). If they are all monitored full time (and they are), and are otherwise healthy, with regular medical checks and assistance could they simply agree to play out the season for TV in front of empty stands?
Would they?
No coaches allowed, I guess? And only young and/or robot umpires?
No, they would subject to the same conditions re: monitoring (as would any camera operators or necessary arena/stadium staff etc). The only difference might be that those personnel could use PPE whereas the players likely would not.
Since MLB’s idiotic review system has already done away with the Earl Weaver/Billy Martin get right in yer face umpire confrontations, I would argue that facemasks wouldn’t significantly detract from the product.
It’s really a question of when the financial concerns begin to outweigh the safety ones. And we live in a society where a basketball player (at least one) is paid $500k per game in the same city where many people live on the street or under overpasses.
Is this really that much of a stretch?
Face masks aren’t going to do much good if you’re in close quarters with a ton of players, though. You’d need dugouts ringing the entire field to do social distancing there, especially if you need expanded rosters to make up for none of your pitchers having had a full spring training.
I can maybe see it working if we’re at a point where infections are at an absolute minimum, and testing and contact tracing is nearly universal. But even then, there would be some risk. I guess we’ll see what happens if and when China finally starts up its soccer season.
Not to mention how difficult it would be for baseball players to refrain from spitting in the dugout or between pitches. Might need biohazard spitoons placed in the dugout, in on-deck circle and at every position in the field.
My (tongue in cheek) vote is that golf comes back quickest . It can be played solo, without a crowd and little infrastructure. They play one-somes. Everyone is their own caddy.