Friday roundup: Won’t anyone think of the sports franchise owners?!?

Coming up on the end of week four here, I think, and how is everyone doing? I remembered that today was Friday and I needed to do a news roundup, which was the first day in several that I remembered what day it was, so I feel like things are looking up! Except for the fact that large numbers of people gathering in close confines is looking like the main way this virus spreads, and that describes perfectly spectator sports and music and theater and many other things that make life worth living, so that’s not so great. And, of course, nearly 17,000 people have died and tens of thousands more deaths are expected, and that’s not counting all the people who are dying uncounted at home. Small victories may be victories, but they’re also small.

Eventually this will all be over, though, whatever “over” means, and it’s not too soon to start wondering about what the sports world will look like on the other side. Especially for sports journalists who are twiddling their thumbs right now and hoping that their employers still exist once the worst of this has passed:

  1. Keep in mind, Toronto is “Ground Zero” for hockey. I read the Toronto Star article and it is very possible that you could see Franchise Relocations ( without Belmont Park the Islanders would have been a prime candidate). For now, Arizona and Ottawa come to mind. Houston is a possibility, then there is always Quebec City for Ottawa.

    • The Islanders were never a prime target for moving, with their lucrative television contract. With the uncertainty of having an arena packed with fans, these tv contracts are likely to be valued more over arena deals in the short term.

