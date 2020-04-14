Here’s when and how sports leagues are pretending they will start up again

What to do, what to do if you’re a sports team owner in the midst of a pandemic that is preventing there from being any sports? Sure, you could cut all your employees’ salaries and then when that isn’t popular get Bloomberg News to write an article about how great you are for donating leftover hand soap to hospitals, but to really kill a lot of time, you’re going to want to get together on Zoom with your fellow owners and do what every eight-year-old does during any sports offseason: Draw up imaginary plans of what sports might look like when it returns. And right now, team owners have imagination to burn:

If there’s a commonality here, it’s that all of the above — okay, save the XFL thing — is about plans, not decisions. Which is fine: Right now not even infectious disease experts know whether we could have a somewhat normal summer if social distancing is successful or if large gatherings for sports and concerts won’t return until fall 2021 at the earliest, and we won’t until we see the results of nations starting to ease restrictions, which could take three months or so to know for sure. But none of this is actual news about when sports will return; it’s just spitballing, albeit spitballing by a bunch of rich people with PR staffs and an entire industry of journalists following them around to report on every rumor that passes their lips.

If you want real news, and real sports, you’ll have to turn to South Korea, where the Korean Baseball Organization is tentatively set to start its season in early May. And ESPN wants to broadcast it, because ESPN sure has nothing else to show you right now. One hopes it will include a ticker across the bottom of the screen showing daily new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in South Korea, because unless you’re really invested in Dan Straily’s comeback attempt, those are going to be the most important sports stats you’re likely to see for a while.