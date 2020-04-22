MLB to use pandemic to kill 42 minor-league baseball teams

While the endgame of the coronavirus pandemic remains incredibly unclear — from when anything resembling normal life to resume to who will get bailed out how — one thing that seems certain is that anyone with an agenda is spending their time in lockdown figuring out how they can use this catastrophe to their own ends. So, for example, you have an unnamed Boston Red Sox exec telling Peter Gammons this week that it could take until 2023 to rebuild revenues, and so baseball needs to “determine where that takes free agency, arbitration, draft and other player compensations,” a pretty clear shot across the bow of the players’ union that “but our ticket sales!” is going to be a big negotiating point in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

If that’s just public saber-rattling with the union, though, it looks like MLB may have exploited the pandemic to win an actual victory over another adversary: According to J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, who first broke the story last fall that MLB was looking to eliminate 42 existing minor-league franchises, the minor leagues are expected to agree to the plan as soon as today, because the shutdown of the 2020 season has left them so desperate for survival that they’ll take any port in a storm:

The world has changed dramatically over the past six months, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic has halted sports. When MLB and MiLB negotiators convene on a teleconference on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the negotiations say MiLB will indicate that it agrees to 120 affiliated teams in a new PBA… If both sides agree, it would mean as many as 42 current minor league teams would be lopped off by eliminating short-season and Rookie ball. Two independent league teams, the St. Paul Saints and Sugar Land Skeeters, would be added to affiliated ball. The two sides are working on a potential deal to ensure the majority of those 42 markets would have still have baseball with ties to MLB in a system that has long-term viability.

What that last bit means about “the majority of markets” having “baseball with ties to MLB” is still not entirely clear: Cooper writes that “those cities’ teams will not be fielding draftees and signees of the MLB club,” which is pretty much entirely what minor-league affiliation means, so who knows whether they’d just be getting some cash from MLB or getting to wear hats with the MLB logo on it or what. The Dream League idea — let all the players who don’t make the shrunken minors go play in independent ball with MLB footing some bills and hope that doesn’t go bankrupt immediately — seems not to be the plan since MiLB leaders still think it would crash and burn immediately, but maybe they’ll just announce today that they’ve agreed to minor-league contraction while what happens to former minor-league cities is relegated to “see Appendix A (not attached).”

And make no mistake, what happens to minor-league cities is going to be hugely important for the future not only of fans in those cities, but for how the entire minor-league ecosystem — and the minor-league stadium-grubbing ecosystem — works in the future. If one of the advantages of being a minor-league baseball owner seeking a new stadium is that there are plenty of potential minor-league cities you can threaten to move to, a disadvantage is that there are so many minor-league teams that it’s always possible for a city to lure a new one to take the old one’s place. (In European sports, it’s worth noting, move threats are almost unheard of, partly because there’s no restriction on just starting a new team and letting it try to work its way up the promotion ladder toward the top tiers.) Slashing the number of minor-league teams would dramatically shift team owners’ leverage, since you’d have a cartel controlling a more limited number of franchises deciding where to place them, much like the major leagues operate right now.

Now, it’s possible this agreement could still fall apart, or that Cooper’s sources are wrong: MiLB issued a statement yesterday that news reports of 42 teams’ imminent demise were “largely inaccurate” and “there have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues,” though it’s worth noting that there’s a big difference between “largely inaccurate” and “entirely inaccurate.”

But it looks at least like the current crisis has led to a dramatic shift in power between MLB (which has the cash reserves to weather even a full-year shutdown) and MiLB (which emphatically does not, and is even less likely to see games resume in 2020), and MLB is set to exploit it for all it’s worth. This will be bad for minor-league fans who will lose their teams, and bad for minor-league cities that will face even more shakedowns if they want to keep their teams in the future, but it will be good for MLB owners’ control of their industry. And if there’s one thing clear about historical crises of all kinds, it’s that they’re a great time to drive the competition out of business.