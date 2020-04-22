South Carolina county approves $225 million in tax breaks for Panthers practice facility, no, that’s not a typo

So maybe one city throwing $30 million at a minor-league hockey facility isn’t enough of a sign that the sports subsidy business is in full effect? How about a county approving full property tax breaks for a $1 billion NFL practice facility?

After more than three hours of debate Monday night, York County Council narrowly voted to approve its end of a package that clears the way for the NFL team to move its headquarters and practice facilities from Charlotte to an undeveloped site off I-77 between Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard. The deal on Project Avalanche, as the county termed it, involves the City of Rock Hill foregoing all its property tax revenue from the Panthers project for up to 30 years. The Rock Hill School District would put 75% of its Panthers revenue up in the agreement, and the county 65% of the revenue it collects. Those funds would go to $225 million worth of project infrastructure.

A few notes on this:

Yes, that’s really a $1 billion practice facility, though it also isn’t really just a practice facility, since it will also include other development like office and residential space. And yes, this will inevitably siphon off development that might have taken place elsewhere in the county; councilmember Robert Winkler, one of the three no votes, noted that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will have an advantage over nearby developments in leasing space thanks to his lower property tax payments: “We’ve picked Tepper as the winner in York County for the next 30 years,” said Winkler.

Yes, that's $225 million in "infrastructure," up from $160 million last June, though even then it was anticipated that the public price tag would increase.

Yes, the council vote was taken without any members of the public present, though they were allowed to submit comments via Zoom. And yes, the vast majority — 26 out of 30 commenters — were opposed to the deal, but councilmember Joel Hamilton said, in the words of the Rock Hill Herald, that he “wouldn’t want to explain decades from now why council whiffed on a billion-dollar deal because of a Zoom issue,” because Zoom must offer a filter that makes you look more opposed than you actually are, or something?

Yes, there was a swing vote who switched to the “yes” side at the last minute, as there almost always is: Councilmember Allison Love told the Herald she decided to change her vote because the project would be an economic boon for the whole region: “Everybody’s going to benefit from it.” Cf. above re: cannibalizing development that would otherwise go elsewhere in the county, though I guess you can’t put a price on all those people who turn out to watch football practices.

Here’s where I should probably say something snarky, but I’ve been boggling at these votes for almost 25 years, man, and it’s tough to come up with new ways to laugh to keep from crying. Two massive public subsidies in one day, though, one for minor-league sports and the other for a practice facility, in the middle of a global pandemic that has shut down much of the world’s economy and drained public treasuries, is admittedly a cut above the usual level of jaw-dropping. I’m tempted to call it Peak Griftocracy, but I’m not really confident that it won’t be topped in another few months — if there’s one thing this gig has taught me, it’s that things can always get worse.