New state coronavirus plans: Reopen sports venues and concerts, see if people start dropping dead

It is becoming increasingly clear that the answer to “How will sports and concerts and other things in the U.S. reopen?” is “However the hell individual governors feel like it, and damn the science.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared last week that concert venues can now reopen if concertgoers socially distance (though Missouri concert venues have been decidedly uninterested in booking shows just yet); Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson followed that up on Saturday with the announcement that arenas and stadiums can reopen at one-third capacity, which it doesn’t take complex math to see isn’t going to work too well if you want to ensure six feet between each set of fans. (Taiwan, the only nation so far to resume sports in front of live fans, has been limiting baseball stadiums to between 5% and 10% of capacity.)
In the absence of any federal plan, however, nothing is stopping governors from making up their own rules, which means we’re likely going to see a patchwork of reopenings under different social-distancing guidelines in the weeks and months ahead. That could potentially be very, very bad for sports- and concertgoers in those states (and anyone who potentially comes in contact with them, which is to say pretty much everyone who lives in those states) if it turns out sitting three seats away from your nearest neighbor while masked isn’t enough to stop the spread of Covid-19. [UPDATE: Just spotted some new evidence that social distancing is essentially useless indoors, though masks may help some here.] Arkansas and Missouri both have had relatively low death tolls from the virus so far, but also their new case rates haven’t even started to come down from the peaks they reached a month ago, though at least Missouri can claim that this is a positive sign since it’s massively scaled up testing in that time period.
On the bright side, if you can call it a bright side, all these differing state-by-state rules should make a nice controlled experiment in the effects of lifting various restrictions: If you’re an elected official wondering whether to reopen bars, say, you can just look a couple of states over and count the dead bodies to see how that’s likely to go. It’s also going to make a shambles of any plans for sports leagues to restart with all teams in their home venues — check out this hilarious CBS Sports article about how MLB plans to start its season in July, with its 12th-paragraph aside that “all travelers to Canada are subject to a 14-day quarantine, which could create headaches for the [Toronto] Blue Jays and their opponents” — but as we’re seeing with the Bundesliga’s attempts to restart its season despite the entire Dynamo Dresden team being AWOL for two weeks while quarantining after two players tested positive, any resumption of sports is necessarily going to have to be tentative and subject to rapid change if people start getting sick and/or dropping dead.
And, really, any resumption of anything, now that it’s becoming ever more clear that a single weeks-long shutdown isn’t going to do anything more than buy some more time for hospitals to catch their breaths, and doctors to work on better treatments, and cities and states to ramp up testing and contact tracing capacity (after first engaging in the requisite petty political bickering over it) while we await a vaccine — something that’s not a 100% sure thing to arrive even in 2021, or ever. It would be very nice to wait for science to provide answers to key questions like “Are schools key transmission vectors?” and “Are surfaces relatively safe compared to contact with actual people or do we need armies of disinfectant-spraying drones?” before we start going back out in public, but it looks like most political leaders (in the U.S. especially, but elsewhere too) aren’t willing to wait for the slow grind of scientific research. So instead we’ll get a series of mass experiments, with human beings as guinea pigs. Get your tickets now!
Sounds like the Jays will be guaranteed a .500 season… all forfeits either to or by them, but still…
Is it too soon to recall that this administration has been cutting funding for infectious disease research (and healthcare in general) annually?
At present it seems more likely that the so called decision to “reopen” the economy is more an effort (by both federal and state governments) to avoid responsibility/liability for the negative results of keeping businesses closed.
“Yes, you can reopen”. But we are going to put so many restrictions on you that it won’t really be possible for you to run your business effectively. But it’s totally up to you so don’t blame us when you either reopen and your business fails or you stay closed and it fails. Or your customers die in large numbers and their survivors file civil claims against you.
Just remember that whatever happens, it’s not our fault. BTW, we are doing a tremendous job and don’t believe the statistics.
To be honest the whole reopen business is pretty emblematic of a culture that does not value results or accountability. There are places that have done effective social, public health and cultural actions that have let to low and/or declining cases of COVID 19. Some are also just geographically lucky. But the point is they get to re-open as a reward–Americans want a reward for maybe trying/doing the least we can.
I think New Brunswick is an interesting case (maybe Bluejays can play games in Moncton!). They have had a very low COVID rate (also PEI has had 27 cases and none resulted in hospitalization). The biggest thing that helped them is the closed Maine border–even Quebecois and Ottawans would likely drive through Maine to visit (driving around Maine’s giant forehead is at least an hour and a half). But they essentially closed their other border as well. The biggest airport is the small one in Fredricton and it is doing one flight in and one flight out a day. They are also stopping stopping everyone on the open Quebec and NS borders to ask about their visit. Unlike other tourist areas they have NOT allowed people to come to NB just because they own property their (has to be primary residence). Anyway, they are “re-opening” internally but still keeping border restrictions.
Anyone who’s worked retail in the past decade or so will tell you that NO guidelines will be followed. People will be crowded next to each other, many not wearing masks. The bottom line will be sales, sales, sales. They’re just saying they’ll “cautiously” reopen to get the green light. When the cat’s away…
That’s not true currently in NYC: I went to the drugstore yesterday, and there were staff at the door only allowing in ten shoppers at any given time, with masks required and plexiglass shields at checkout counters. People even stayed separated by six feet on line outside, which was impressive given that New Yorkers aren’t exactly known for being rule-followers.
Just noticed this article indicating that long periods of indoor exposure are by far the main risk factor for transmission — social distancing indoors is effectively useless. (Though masks indoors likely can help.) I added it as an update above, but also noting here for anyone who already read the original post:
https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them
Early on in the EPL/FA discussions on resuming play the case was made by some that closing the matches to spectators would result in them congregating outside the stadium (which they did), congregating in pubs, or (maybe worst of all) congregating in friends flats or houses to watch together. There was no data on any of this, of course, but it is certainly possible (and perhaps likely) that sitting in the stands outdoors watching your favourite team play is safer than watching in a crowded and poorly ventilated pub.
Whether the risk involved in the entire process of getting to the stadium and home again offsets any real or perceived gain from being outdoors vs indoors, I don’t know.