Friday roundup: Rattling sabers for Panthers stadium, leagues large and small seek bailouts, and a very large yacht

So how’s everyone out there, you know, doing? As the pandemic slowly feels less like a momentary crisis to be weathered and more like a new way of living to be learned (I refuse to say “new normal,” as nothing about this will ever feel normal), it’s tempting to occasionally look up and think about what habits and activities from the before times still make sense; I hope that FoS continues to educate and entertain you in ways that feel useful (or at least usefully distracting) — from all accounts the entire world being turned upside down hasn’t been enough to interrupt sports team owners’ important work of stadium shakedowns, so it’s good if we can keep at least half an eye on it, amid our stress-eating and TV bingewatching.

So get your half an eye ready, because a whole bunch of stuff happened again this week:

  1. I have looked at the studies of home field advantage. It is actually part of the reason some fans support new arenas and stadium because the new one is gonna have a greater home advantage. You are right to note that home advantage works through refs/officials/umps. The study you sited says it is impacted by how many fans are present but I am not sure how robust that is. The studies I have seen (and the data work I have done myself) tend to show that the correlation between attendance and home advantage is weak to non-existent (I have shown significant results in seasons where there is a negative impact of attendance but that result is not likely robust). That is, empty seats also appear to intimidate refs or players play better whether there is a lot of people or just a few friends.

    • Interesting, thanks! Is there a good central repository of studies of home field advantage, do you know? The last time I researched this (briefly, years ago), it was scattered widely across the interwebs.

      • You are right it is very scattered. You can calculate HCA using best power index to control for team differences and then flag all the game data for home, away, and neutral. The pain is getting game level attendance data (although some people have that data as well). With game level data you can get a lot more statistical power.

        I always do a simple calculation correlating average attendance and HCA published at TeamRankings.com in college basketball–last season Alcorn St. and NC-Central dominated the HCA with few people in the stands. That is where you can get lower average attendance have a significantly higher HCA.

        The crossing time zones was another area of statistical results with mixed conclusions. It seems to have an impact in certain directions and in certain sports but not as much in college/amateur sports (youth?).

    • San Diego…err I mean the Los Angeles Chargers are doing everything in their power to change the dynamics of home field advantage.

  2. From the cited article: “Tesla CEO Elon Musk — one of the leading proponents of a rush back to businesses…”

    Some rush. Apparently, according to the author, the best way to stay safe is “nobody make anything, anywhere, ever.” Yeah, we’ll definitely all be better off.

    • Not entirely sure how you’re getting from “Factories shouldn’t reopen until local health officials say it’s safe” to “Nobody make anything, anywhere, ever.”

