Friday roundup: Ohio could cut stadium funds, A’s could delay stadium plans, sports could return, world could end, anything’s possible

A little distracted this morning with a new work project and the usual pandemic stuff and the not-so-usual riots on TV, but there’s a passel of stadium and arena news I didn’t get to, so let’s get to ’em:

6 comments on “Friday roundup: Ohio could cut stadium funds, A’s could delay stadium plans, sports could return, world could end, anything’s possible

  1. The pressure for Gov Abbott to allow sports will be immense in my sports crazed state of Texas…especially for upcoming college and pro football season. The governor’s own criteria and rules for re-opening the state in phases hasn’t been met, so I have no hesitation to say that the “approval” that must be provided to the sports leagues from the Texas Department of State Health Services will be perfunctory in every way shape and form.

    It’s an election year and a politician has to do what a politician has to do. I know Abbott isn’t on the ballot, but a lot of his party’s team is and what better than to keep the pandemically clueless masses happy this fall when walking into the voting booth.

    • There was, but WordPress must’ve et it:

      https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/sports/professional/story/2020/may/27/att-field-may-have-last-much-longer-expected/524000/

  3. If the A’s cannot afford to pay minor leaguers how does anyone think they hey can afford a new ballpark?!it looks they are lining up boat chairs on the Titanic.

    • That’s a little like saying “If Jeff Bezos can’t afford to pay warehouse workers, how can he afford to buy a yacht?”

  4. MiLB contraction is going to be great for stadium shakedowns. “We gotta build a new stadium or we’ll lose our team to Contractedville.” Or “if we build a new stadium we can our team back.” It’s like having 40 new Los Angeleses.

