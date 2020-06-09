No, the World Health Organization did not say it’s safe to open stadiums to people without Covid symptoms

The debate over Texas’s plans to reopen outdoor stadiums at 50% capacity, and MLB’s apparent plans to go along with that, took an unexpected turn yesterday when a gajillion news outlets reported that World Health Organization coronavirus chief Maria Van Kerkhove had declared spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid by asymptomatic carriers to be “very rare”:

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Van Kerkhove said on Monday.

“We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They’re following asymptomatic cases, they’re following contacts and they’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It is very rare — and much of that is not published in the literature,” she said. “We are constantly looking at this data and we’re trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward.”

As a gajillion commenters both here and on Facebook immediately pointed out, if true, this would be huge news for reopening sports stadiums (and restaurants and schools and offices and everything else): Just test people for symptoms at the door, and don’t let in anyone with a fever or cough or what have you, and everyone else is good to go! If people without symptoms can’t spread Covid, we can reopen everything, all that universal social distancing was a waste!

Unfortunately, a closer read of Van Kerkhove’s comments reveals that when she says “asymptomatic,” she doesn’t actually mean “all people currently without symptoms,” even though that’s how you’d normally expect English to work. Epidemiologists divide people not currently showing symptoms into “asymptomatic” and “presymptomatic,” with the former being those who never develop symptoms, and the latter being those who will go on to develop symptoms later. And Van Kerkhove was only referring to the former, not the latter, as Harvard Global Health Institute director Ashish Jha quickly took to Twitter to clarify:

First, about 20% of people who are infected likely never develop any symptoms. They are truly asymptomatic. Some variation in estimates on this. Lots of data points but here's a preprinthttps://t.co/0jdDFIgbUe 2/5 — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) June 8, 2020

Some modeling studies suggest 40-60% of spread is from people when they didn’t have symptoms. Here are a few refs:https://t.co/CENFb17TDJhttps://t.co/hiigAQznoF 4/6 — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) June 8, 2020

Both asymptomatic AND pre-symptomatic spread huge problem for controlling disease Because folks shedding virus while asymptomatic Pre-symptomatic has one advantage: you can use contact tracing to find folks they infected But that doesn’t help prevent presymptomatic spread 6/7 — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) June 8, 2020

And if anyone was unclear, Van Kerkhove took to Twitter later in the day to clarify herself that she just meant it’s rare for Covid to be spread by people who never develop symptoms, not those who haven’t gotten them yet (though “clarify” is maybe an overstatement given her contorted science jargon):

1/2@WHO recently published a summary of transmission of #COVID19, incl. symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission See page 2 of👇https://t.co/2OJ2pLT5Iu In this summary, we state: "Comprehensive studies… — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) June 8, 2020

additional points: In these data, it is impt to breakdown truly asymptomatic vs pre-symptomatic vs mildly symptomatic also to note that the % reported or estimated to be "asymptomatic" is not the same as the % that are asymptomatic that actually transmit — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) June 8, 2020

So where does this leave us? If you catch the coronavirus but never develop symptoms, you’re probably pretty safe to be around even if you go about without a mask and speak with lots of P’s, K’s, and T’s — presumably because your body fought off the infection so well that you don’t have much virus in you. If you’re just still working your way up to getting sick, though — a period that typically lasts 2-14 days — then you are potentially contagious, and a hazard to others if you don’t mask up and socially distance and stay out of enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

As Jha notes above, this is very helpful for contact tracing, since it means the government can focus all its resources on people with symptoms: Even if they were spreading virus around before they got sick, you can still find all those people after the fact. It is not helpful for screening sports fan attendance, say, because there’s no way for stadium security to tell people who will never get sick from people who haven’t gotten sick yet unless they start employing fortune tellers.

The usual caveats apply, of course, in terms of this being a developing situation and there being new scientific findings every day, etc. But as of now, there’s no reason to believe that there’s a safe way to allow mass gatherings while preventing the spread of the virus simply by temperature checks and the like. Believe me, if that changes, I will be the first to celebrate it — well, maybe after Ashish Jha.