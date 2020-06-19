Friday roundup: Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it for 150 years edition

Happy Juneteenth, the most quintessentially American of holidays, in that it celebrates both the nation’s ability to right seemingly intractable horrific historic wrongs through grassroots action faster than anyone ever could have dreamed, and also its ability to then revert to virtually the exact same horrific wrongs in all but name for the next century or so. We got issues.

And speaking of issues — if that’s not too inappropriate to compare the enslavement of an entire people with the siphoning off of tax dollars for sports, which it probably is, but segues gotta segue — here are a bunch regarding stadiums and arenas that reared or re-reared their heads in the last week:

7 comments on "Friday roundup: Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it for 150 years edition

  1. Nice idea for the Blue Jays to play in Dunedin since the county and state just spent $100M+ (!!) to upgrade their minor-league stadium because of the huge ( :) ) economic impact of spring training and their A- affiliate.

    • It won’t matter though, the Blue Jays are in suspended in Dunedin now that a player has tested positive for COVID. I really don’t think the MLB will get off the ground this year, especially as the first wave picks back up.

      https://sports.yahoo.com/blue-jays-shut-down-facility-191759549.html

      • Not if they’re going to shut down every time a player tests positive, no. The European soccer leagues have pretty much shown that the only way to move ahead with playing is to quarantine anyone who tests positive but keep on playing regardless and hope no one else got it — but then, the daily new infection rate in Florida is 20 times what it is in Germany, so that may not work for MLB.

        • Actually, here in Florida is perfect for MLB, since our state leaders have decided that them pesky facts can’t stand in the way of reopening while we hit new highs in the number of cases every day. (Remember, our governor is the guy who declared professional wrestling an essential service.)

          • I think there is pretty good evidence that Florida leaders are doing more than ignoring facts–they are trying to manipulate data as much as possible.

        • Maybe, not every time, but this time they suspending things in Dunedin. Phillies and Tampa Bay in the NHL as well is temporarily suspended. The MLB isn’t going with a quarantine players plan like the MLS, NWSL, and the NBA, it’s going to be a major problem since it’ll basically be on the players and their families not to get it, else infect the entire team and league. I’m sure they can keep playing, but the PR backlash and liabilities concerns will put an end to it.

      • There’s also now the possibiity that even if they can play in Dunedin, the Jays wouldn’t be allowed to travel to road games in New York:

        https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/gov-cuomo-considering-quarantine-for-travelers-to-ny-from-new-covid-hot-spots/2472604/

