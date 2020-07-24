Friday roundup: The baseball gods are very, very angry

Posted on by

Happy baseball season, everybody! Last night the New York Yankees were leading the Washington Nationals 4-1 when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred came out to explain the new playoff system in which 16 teams will make the postseason and the only advantage you’ll get from winning your division is home-field advantage in empty stadiums, at which point the baseball gods tried to kill Manfred by hurling lightning bolts at him and the game had to be called. This really could not be a more auspicious beginning.

Anyway, stadium and arena news, that’s what you’re here for:

Related Posts:


6 comments on “Friday roundup: The baseball gods are very, very angry

  1. Don’t forget that sentinels was also the name of the Washington team in the movie The Replacements. get those Falco jerseys ready!

    Reply

  2. I would rather have the baseball gods hurl Jose Canseco at Manfred, but if lighting bolts is what they have then I guess that’s what they use.

    Manfred always seems to me like the high school guidance counsellor who is desperately hoping you don’t notice how his life turned out while he is trying to give you advice on what you should do with yours…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *.
NOTE: Both personal attacks on other commenters and trolling (posting inflammatory remarks solely to start a fight) are not allowed in comments, and will be deleted. Any commenters who repeatedly ignore these rules may be placed on moderation, or banned.

HTML tags are not allowed.

795,416 Spambots Blocked by Simple Comments