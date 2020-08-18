CFL shuts down season after Canadian government refuses to pay them to play

The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season yesterday, announcing it was abandoning plans to play games in a “bubble” in Winnipeg and instead will plan on resuming play in 2021. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie explained:
“Even with additional support,” Ambrosie said in a statement, “our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020. Without it, the losses would be so large that they would really hamper our ability to bounce back strongly next year and beyond. The most important thing is the future of our league.”
That “additional support” Ambrosie mentioned was government money, something that goes back to April when the commissioner asked for $150 million in federal funds (all CFL numbers in Canadian dollars from here on out) and then said teams could repay it by showing government PSAs on game broadcasts. That went over really poorly with members of parliament, and Ambrosie eventually switched to asking for a $44 million interest-free loan, then a $30 million interest-free loan, but came up empty.
Government loans and grants to bail out businesses that suffered unexpected losses due to the Covid pandemic are commonplace, of course — American, United, Delta, and Southwest Airlines combined have gotten $19.5 billion, and the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program alone has handed out $380 billion in forgiveable loans, of which only some has been used to buy yachts. But the CFL cash request was weird, in that it was intended less to keep people employed than to compensate league owners (or “philanthropists,” as Ambrosie called them) for losses from this season, which will supposedly amount to between $60 million and $80 million).
The real reason that the CFL is shutting down when other leagues are pushing ahead with season plans, as we’ve covered here before, is more about the league’s contract with its players’ union saying it doesn’t have to pay salaries if there are no games, so the league’s nine teams will save about $50 million collectively on payroll by not playing. U.S. sports leagues haven’t wanted to give up the vats of TV money they can earn even for playing games in empty stadiums and arenas; the CFL gets about that much from its new national TV deal, but I guess you also have to pay for turning the lights on and buying equipment and all that other stuff, so the league’s owners figured, meh, let’s just skip a year and come back when the grass is greener.
What just happened, then, is that the CFL decided it was only worth it to play games in 2020 if the Canadian government paid it to do so, and when that didn’t happen, it took its ball and went home. Which is its right to do, but it’s also Ottawa’s right to say, Hey, it’s not our job to underwrite your profits. I mean, who do the CFL owners think they are, American Airlines?
One additional nugget that I noted from somewhere: the player pool in the CFL includes a fair number of American athletes, who go to Canada to keep playing for love of the game, or in the hope of getting noticed by an nfl club. With borders closed and travel complicated, the pool of players was going to be smaller and teams might wind up having fewer “standouts.” Surely that’s a factor in this decision as well.
Sure, it was a weak case the Commish made… but C$30m is only about $400 in real money, isn’t it?
FWIW I think the league should have just shut down for the season right at the beginning. It was pretty obvious that they were going to lose boatloads of money operating their businesses without fans, and that there really wasn’t going to be any way to play in front of fans this season. All these bailout requests have done is make the league’s owners (many of whom are multimillionaires, along with a couple of billionaires thrown in for good measure) look like carpetbaggers.
Not playing is the right answer. Spending three months asking for money so you can offset your losses with taxpayer funding is not.
BTW, there’s nothing stopping the member clubs from making use of the government’s existing wage subsidies or other benefit programs for their employees. Many may already be doing just that.
Here are the real problems with the CFL: 1: The main demographic are people 65 and older. 2: They lose the TV battle to the NFL. For example: The Super Bowl has beaten they Grey Cup in the ratings for 18 straight years. 3: While the CFL does well in cities like Regina and Winnipeg, it does not in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, the three CFL cities that really matter. Basically the CFL is like men’s tennis in the US: A dying sport, and the day that Toronto gets an NFL franchise (and one day it will), will likely be the day the CFL goes out of business.
Have you ever been to a CFL game? I ask as the demographic you describe is not the average fan make up.
A Toronto NFL team will make little to no difference to CFL attendance or TV support. The two fanbases have limited crossover. As you noted, Toronto largely ignores it’s CFL team (which often plays to less than 10k fans no matter what stadium it is in), so it is difficult to see how “losing” that team (even given the corporate advertising requirements) would create much of a problem. The likelihood is that the team would not fold, simply relocate out of downtown Toronto (which would help attendance also…).
The Superbowl and Grey Cup ratings could once be compared straight up (when both were available on OTA TV). Since 2008, the Grey Cup has only been broadcast on a premium sports network… so it is not available to all households in Canada the way the Superbowl is.
When the Grey Cup was broadcast OTA, it routinely received higher ratings than the Superbowl in Canada. The 2002 game drew 5.3m total, whereas last year’s Grey Cup drew just 3.9m (despite a 6.4m increase in that country’s population since 2002 – some 20%).
If anything, the decline in Grey Cup popularity relative to the Super Bowl over the past 15 years is evidence of how bad an idea it is to restrict your product to just one network, particularly when that network is not available to all households.
Pandemic V panics Governments X and Y.
Government X mandates restrictions that effectively eliminates customers(spectators).for business A
Government Y mandates restrictions that substantially diminishes the customers(passengers) of industry B.
Both businesses A and B ask for equitable relief from their respective governments.
Government X says no. Business A shuts down. All stakeholders must bear the consequences.
Government Y allocates 2.2% of massive stimulus bill for industry B to temporarily remain solvent. All stakeholders benefit.
Which government is more fair?