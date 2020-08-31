Suns owner denies bribing councilmembers to vote for arena deal after ex-GM gripes that one took money then voted no

Oh man, this story:

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Friday adamantly denied any bribe was paid to Councilman Sal DiCiccio following an allegation by the team’s former general manager that DiCiccio took “money to vote a certain way.” Sarver told The Arizona Republic that he had no idea what ex-GM Ryan McDonough was referring to when he called out DiCiccio on Twitter for calling basketball players who refused to play in the playoff games to protest social justice issues “whiny bitches.”

Let’s unpack this, slowly. In December of 2018, the Phoenix city council agreed to rush through a vote on Sarver’s request for $168 million in Suns arena renovation subsidies in just five days, until it turned out that Phoenix residents hated the idea so much that the vote was delayed while the council ran a month-long series of dog-and-pony shows to explain why residents should support the deal, then voted to approve the deal. One councilmember said she voted for the deal because Sarver offered to give $10 million to local schools and nonprofits, and another because the city (not Sarver) agreed to spend more on homelessness prevention and police, and then Sarver expressed his gratitude by giving $150,000 in campaign donations to two of the councilmembers who voted yes, saying he was “proud to support candidates who have the best interests of the city at heart” and “I gave openly, not behind a veil.”

Maybe all that pride in making payoffs to elected officials who voted your way inspired Ryan McDonough, who was fired as Suns GM a couple of months before the arena votes, to call out Sal DiCiccio, one of the two council no votes on the deal, for taking the team’s money but not following through by doing its bidding:

The only thing worse than a crooked, racist politician who takes money to vote a certain way is a crooked, racist politician who STILL takes the money but DOES NOT vote that way… 😂 And before you reply, @Sal_DiCiccio, remember this – I was there – and I 'have receipts'… 😉 https://t.co/fnP80WIsAQ — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) August 28, 2020

The “racist” bit seems pretty justified, though it’s always possible DiCiccio just hates NBA players who staged a wildcat strike before last Wednesday’s playoff games because he doesn’t think any workers should speak up about systemic injustices, not just majority-African-American ones. “Crooked,” though, is a funny way of describing someone who can’t be swayed by bribes, especially when your (former) organization was the one doing the bribing.

McDonough later walked back his tweet by declaring that donations by “Suns-related parties” to councilmembers were entirely legal, notwithstanding that he had just declared that they were made to get them to “vote a certain way.” Sarver followed that up by declaring that “there was no bribe” but rather “there was a [campaign] donation made by me in October 2014, and others who worked for the Phoenix Suns,” and why would anybody assume that he was giving campaign cash to local politicians just because he was gearing up to ask them for public money?

DiCiccio is now calling for a city investigation into whether he took a bribe, which seems unlikely to shed much more light on this situation given that we already know that Sarver was throwing campaign cash around both before and after the arena vote — I suppose DiCiccio is hoping for a we find no evidence that Councilman DiCiccio outright promised a quid pro quo without winking and nodding or something. Stirring up mud can never be a bad thing, though, and if it happens because a fired GM staged a Twitter flamewar against a Black Lives Matter–hating elected official for not being easily enough bought with campaign donations, that would be some sweet, sweet schadenfreude.