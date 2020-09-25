Friday roundup: Coyotes late with arena rent, Winnipeg move non-threats, and good old gondolas, nothing beats gondolas!

access_time personNeil deMause

If you missed me — and a whole lot of other people you’ve likely read about here, including economist Victor Matheson and former Anaheim mayor Tom Tait — breaking down the Los Angeles Angels stadium deal in an enormous Zoom panel last night, you can still check it out on the Voice of OC’s Facebook page. I didn’t bother to carefully curate the books on the shelves behind me, as one does, so have fun checking out which novels I read 20 years ago!

And on to the news, which remains unrelentingly newsy:

Related Posts:

Share this post:

2 comments on “Friday roundup: Coyotes late with arena rent, Winnipeg move non-threats, and good old gondolas, nothing beats gondolas!

  1. The NHL’s biggest problem child franchises are Arizona and Ottawa. It is not out of the realm of possibility that the Senators could be sold and moved to Houston, and the Jets moved to Ottawa

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*
*

797,153 Spambots Blocked by Simple Comments