Friday roundup: Jaguars’ billionaire owner wants $232m in tax money, plus guess-the-Angels-rationalization contest!

We made it another week further into the future! Sure, it’s a future that looks too much like the recent past — bad pandemic planning and stadium deals with increasingly more well-disguised subsidies — and we’re all still here discussing the same scams that I really thought were going to be a momentary fad 25 years ago. But the zombie apocalypse hasn’t arrived yet, so that’s something! Also the Star Trek: Lower Decks season finale was really excellent. Gotta stop and smell the flowers before refocusing on the underlying horror of society!

And with that, back to laughing to keep from crying:

Friday roundup: Jaguars' billionaire owner wants $232m in tax money, plus guess-the-Angels-rationalization contest!

  1. I read the article and it seems more likely that it would be the Bucs instead of the Rays getting a retractable dome. If the article is correct and indeed it is the Bucs, I can only imagine how livid the Rays will be and the odds of them leaving town when the lease ends has greatly increased.

    1. Click on the link for “Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees” above — the podcast dude claims that’s who it’s for. Only don’t click on it, or even think about it yet, it’s just an unsourced rumor to lure in listeners.

  2. I followed the link for an article through Uni-Watch this morning and couldn’t possibly imagine a stadium that just got a ton of upgrades would be replaced in two years by a retractable roof stadium in a city that’s not giving into the Rays…but then I clicked here and was reminded sometimes, with the right people making the moves, it can exactly happen just that way.
    Hopefully not though. Someone on a fan site made the case for the new stadium because, “The Bucs deserve it!” but offered little to nothing else in support of that statement. I suppose they’ve forgotten all the years of missing the playoffs and general relevance.

  3. I can’t find the article but I remember when Khan bought the Four Seasons he said it was because, “he couldnt get a room, and hotels don’t make money.”

