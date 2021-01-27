Titans seek to pay for stadium renovations with redevelopment pixie dust, reveal exciting new corporate-logo renderings

Last month word dropped that Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk was talking with the city of Nashville about upgrades to her team’s 22-year-old stadium; now we have some details about what the talks are over, and it’s not just a renovated stadium but a whole new neighborhood called East Bank:

The Titans and the city of Nashville are in talks regarding the new neighborhood surrounding Nissan Stadium that members say would foster the creation of thousands of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue. This revenue from East Bank would help mitigate the city’s financial burden outlined in the present lease, a news release form the Titans said.

(Yes, “form” the Titans. Anyone who would like to volunteer their services as a copy editor for the terrible Sinclair empire‘s WZTV, apply here.)

No details yet on how the finances work or how building a new neighborhood would magically create revenues that could be siphoned off by the Titans without costing the city anything, but renderings, we got renderings!

Let’s see, we have in order: 1) some sort of “event plaza” that amounts to a stretch of concrete, a couple of trees, and a giant video screen; 2) a room with a whole lot of empty chairs and Bud Light branding; 3) some kind of FedEx-branded standing room section; and 4) some kind of Jack Daniels–branded “loge box” seating with no actual seats and 15-foot drops to the next row. Plus a giant Nissan logo with a car. SO MUCH BRANDING. Do you think the Titans are getting product-placement money for putting this stuff in their renderings instead of just putting “YOUR AD HERE”? Now there’s some outside-the-box thinking for financing; Amy Adams Strunk, this one’s for free, on me.