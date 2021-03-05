Friday roundup: A’s stadium goes lopsided, another Cali soccer stadium stalls, plus how to skip rent payments and use them to fix up your own home

access_time personNeil deMause

I’m very busy this morning, busy enough that one entire news item will have to wait till Monday when I can give it its due, but that means an extra post on Monday, so what are you complaining about, really? Anyway, there’s still plenty of stadium and arena news from this week, let’s have at it:

4 comments on "Friday roundup: A's stadium goes lopsided, another Cali soccer stadium stalls, plus how to skip rent payments and use them to fix up your own home

  1. I’m going to skip rent next month, blame it on a “software error,” and buy a new dishwasher for the kitchen with the money instead. My landlord should be okay with that, right?

    1. Should be good. Just submit a economic impact statement showing how many jobs you create in place of your next rent check.

  2. Ah Neil, the long-standing debate of whether Fresno is considered Northern or Southern California. Wikipedia lists it as Northern, but that source should never be the deciding factor.

    1. It’s closer to SF than to LA, and closer to Merced than to Bakersfield. I think northern California is stuck with it.

