Winston-Salem wood-bat team to charge for tickets, not pay players, be called Disco Turkeys, sounds about right

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has announced that the Carolina Disco Turkeys … okay, I really just wanted to type “Carolina Disco Turkeys.” And to point out that the comprise/compose distinction has become so confusing to most people that WFMY News editors now think it’s okay to say “Most of the roster will comprise of players who have competed locally in high school and/or college,” which no, no it is not.

But anyway, the article in question also mentions some details about the Disco Turkeys — which is apparently a term for peacocks, which are native to South Asia though a few are resident to North Carolina, though not always in a good way, but anyway this is mostly a gimmick to sell team merch, which is 100% working — such as:

“Collegiate wood bat leagues offer a valuable opportunity for the top college baseball players to develop their skills over the summer,” said [Winston-Salem] Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “We are excited to provide these athletes with a first-class facility to compete in and to create 16 more opportunities for our community to enjoy affordable entertainment.”

“Offer a valuable opportunity to develop their skills” is here code for “ask to play for free”: wood-bat leagues are designed for amateur players, so nobody gets paid. (In fact, some wood-bat leagues charge players fees to play; the Carolina summer league’s policy is hard to determine, as its web presence appears to be entirely a blank Squarespace page.) This is usually portrayed as a service for players who want to retain their college amateur eligibility, though when you consider that prior to the minor-league baseball purge many of these same players would have been drafted and be earning (crappy) minor-league salaries, it sounds like less of a benefit.

That comment above, you may have noticed, is by the president of the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A professional affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (owned by propane magnate Billy Prim), which will be renting out its stadium to the Disco Turkeys. The wood-bat team will actually be owned by a newly formed corporation called Sullimak Entertainment, which is registered to a guy named William Maki, Jr., who appears to have no internet footprint unless it’s this former Winston-Salem car salesman who now lives in Utah; the company is also registered to a 900-square-foot house, so it’s just maybe possible that someone else is behind the franchise. Whoever the owner is, getting players to play for free will not be stopping them from charging fans to watch them:

The Disco Turkeys, owned by Winston-Salem-based Sullimak Entertainment, LLC, will handle all merchandise, ticket sales and gameday operations for their events. Standard stadium concession items, including beer will be available for purchase, with the addition of a Disco Turkey Leg. Outside food and beverage is not permitted into Truist Stadium.

This is, of course, the standard college sports model: Charge fans to watch, don’t pay players, keep all the money for yourself. It’s a system that has been called everything from slavery to the Jim Crow system that replaced slavery , and is the target of a concerted effort to end the practice; instead, it’s being extended to baseball players who used to be paid for their labor, but now get to play for free in front of paying customers and then return to their colleges, where they can also play for free in front of paying customers. With all that in mind, it seems a little on the nose to also force them to wear uniforms declaring them to be “turkeys,” but I guess whatever sells the merch that players also won’t be getting a cut of.