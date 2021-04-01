Moving All-Star Game to fight Georgia voting law would mean putting people’s rights ahead of MLB’s profits

The Georgia state legislature yesterday passed SB 202, the voting law that is probably best known as “You can now be arrested in the state of Georgia for giving food or water to people waiting on line to vote.” The law contains a ton of other provisions as well, though, like requiring an ID (rather than just a signature) when voting absentee, limiting the number of drop boxes for placing ballots in, and banning the use of mobile voting sites, among other things. It’s all a pretty transparent move by the Republican-led legislature to make it harder for people to vote who might vote against them, which mostly means African Americans who are more likely thanks to geography or income to be hampered by the new restrictions: The no-food-or-water rule, for example, was apparently inspired by a single white woman with a gun who was outraged that get-out-the-vote groups had been giving free pizza to people who were waiting on line to cast their ballots.
The new law is so restrictive, in fact, and so reminiscent of blatant Jim Crow–era attempts to disenfranchise Black people, that it’s drawn the attention of some in the sports world, who have suggested a boycott of the state along the lines of the actions taken after North Carolina passed its anti-transgender “bathroom law” in 2016 — actions that resulted in that law’s partial repeal one year later, and its eventual complete expiration at the end of 2020. MLB players association president Tony Clark said last week that baseball players were “very much aware” of the Georgia bill and that if there were a chance to discuss moving this summer’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta, he would “look forward to having that conversation.” And yesterday, an even more prominent president chimed in on behalf of that idea:
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would strongly support Major League Baseball moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta after Georgia enacted new voting restrictions that disproportionately target Black residents.
“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden said in an interview with EPSN SportsCenter host Sage Steele. “People look to them. They’re leaders.”
Obviously, Biden and other Democrats have a selfish reason to be promoting voting rights in this case: The people being disenfranchised are more likely to vote Democratic, which is the whole point of Republican legislators passing the law in the first place. (I mean, many of them probably also passed it because they just don’t like the idea of Black people deciding who runs their state, but then we’re getting into serious chicken-and-egg territory about the reasons why someone in Georgia would choose to become a Republican legislator.) But something can be in your self-interest and also the right thing to do, and … sorry, what were we talking about? Right, the All-Star Game!
It’s important to remember that MLB did not decide to hold its 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta because they felt the city deserved it or were under the delusion that Georgia would be a pleasant place to spend time in July. They did it because — here, let’s explain by way of a list of the last 10 All-Star Game hosts:
2011: Phoenix
2012: Kansas City
2013: New York City
2014: Minneapolis
2015: Cincinnati
2016: San Diego
2017: Miami
2018: Washington
2019: Cleveland
2021: Atlanta
The common theme here is that the stadiums involved were new — or, in the cases of Kansas City and Cleveland, newly renovated. MLB has long used the All-Star Game as a reward for cities that have coughed up money for new or renovated ballparks; the last time it held the game at a stadium that wasn’t at least freshly refurbished was Yankee Stadium in 2008, and that was meant as a sendoff in advance of the Yankees’ new extremely-publicly-funded stadium opening the following year; before that, you have to go back to Fenway Park in 1999 to find an All-Star Game that wasn’t handed out as a prize for Most Willing To Subsidize League Profits With Public Money.
Moving this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta would no doubt be a logistical pain, though it isn’t all that much shorter notice (four months vs. seven) than the NBA had when it moved its 2017 All-Star Game out of North Carolina after passage of the anti-trans bill. As we were just discussing here last week, boycotts are strategies, not moral imperatives, and voting rights advocates in Georgia are still split on whether a North Carolina–style boycott is the best way to respond to SB 202. But if pressure builds to pull the game from Atlanta — say, maybe around Jackie Robinson Day, which is just two weeks from today — and MLB owners start to push back on it, that’ll likely less be about having to print up new merchandise or even the personal feelings of the almost uniformly white men who run the league, and more about interfering with sports owners’ underlying business plan of using carrots and sticks to maximize their profits.
If moving the ASG helps get the law changed, then mission accomplished. But as far as economic impact goes, would moving the ASG make a difference one way or another to Cobb County? I.e., is this another Big Sporting Event that doesn’t bring in as much money as is touted by officials?
It wouldn’t have a huge economic impact, no. But it would shame Georgia officials to have to explain to their friends that they can’t go to the All-Star Game this year because all the players decided it should wait until the state rejoins the 21st century.
This may sound like a silly incentive, but it’s worked in the past. I remember many years ago talking to someone with an insider’s view of the fight against apartheid, who said a major reason white South Africans came around was that they were sick of feeling like pariahs when their rugby teams weren’t allowed to play in the Olympics.
Or that time the Super Bowl got moved out of Arizona because they refused to recognize MLK Day?
Absolutely true. South African citizens and their govt were willing to put up with all kinds of restrictions. However, when the cricket, rugby and motor racing events were sanctioned or banned outright, things started moving.
I suspect that was the final straw rather than the end in itself (IE: apartheid might have survived an early sporting ban if other sanctions hadn’t yet taken hold), but it is hard to argue that it didn’t help significanatly bring the system down.
Well reasoned. Thanks.
What is wrong with law? Come on, Neil, explain why it is bad. Use the law itself, not stuff you heard or read about it.
The prohibitions Neil complains about are actually found in another state. I think it is the state he lives in, actually. New York only allows refreshments for voters if they are worth less than $1 and the provider/supplier is not identified. The point of the law is to prevent incentives to show up at polls. New York also prohibits electioneering within a 100ft radius of polling places. No signs, buttons, or anything. violations are a misdemeanor. Start protesting New York law, Neil. Show that you are a man of principles instead of a fool. Or criticize New Jersey for only offering 9 days of early voting compared to the 17 in “Jim Crow” Georgia.
This “fake news” nonsense has to stop. It is perfectly acceptable to dislike legislation, but the non-scumbag does it based on facts and reason. Neil mentions anti-trans bills and boycotts (which he agrees with), but nothing about New York’s restrictions on BDS campaigns against Israel. Should New York also be boycotted? Why does New York get favorable treatment when states Neil dislikes get unfavorable treatment?
And this is why sports should stay out of politics. Law is very complicated. I get that this Georgia thing is big right now because of misinformation, spread by liars like Neil DeMause. They see it necessary to speak up. But this is really bad for society. Truth and logic need to win out.
I appreciate most of what Neil does, but he is acting very poorly here. He is amplifying untruth and misunderstanding.
Thanks for the misinformation and personal attacks, Disgusted! This is a helpful reminder that if anyone calls another commenter a “liar” (not me, I don’t count), their comment will be banned, and repeat offenders will be sent to the penalty box.
” The point of the law is to prevent incentives to show up at polls.”
No it is not. The point of this law is to provide significant disincentives to specific groups of people who wish to vote.
Most people who are against things like voter ID laws aren’t in favour of people voting illegally. The problem is that voter ID laws never/rarely seem to contain a provision that requires each state to provide a state issued photo ID, free of charge, to all citizens over the age of 18.
Why not?
I’m not a big fan of calling people “liars” in the comment section because it carries a connotation of intent, and who can know that? But misinformation should be called out. It is true that this post is amplifying misrepresentations and ignorance. The Georgia Bill does put bans on electioneering similar to what is found in other states. It does add in some ID requirements (a quick google of the popularity of ID requirements shows that they are popular not just with Republicans, but favored by majorities of Democrats, and not just majorities white people but of black people as well). The bill also expands early voting and codifies a process by which new polling sites can be opened up if lines get too long. This is so far from “Jim Crow” as to make me wonder if the people making that claim are completely ignorant about that period of our history. The best parts of this blog are about the lack of shame most corporations have when it comes to finagling money from localities to advance their own interests; the readers of this post, seeing how blatantly and terribly it misleads about the facts, will have to decide for themselves if marshaling untruths to shame corporations is a worthwhile task.