Here is your Texas Rangers opening day superspreader porn

The Texas Rangers held their home opener yesterday, as promised at full capacity at their new (if you don’t count the games last season with no fans or the NLCS and World Series with some fans) stadium. Did every news outlet on earth give it in-depth coverage, so that readers could google in awe and/or horror at Texans packed cheek to jowl watching sports during a pandemic? With sweet, sweet clicks at stake, what do you think?
Let’s start with the New York Times, which used an Associated Press drone (I think) to capture people waiting to get in to the park in socially distanced lines, sort of:
You can’t tell all that much from that image. For one thing, are those fans wearing masks, as the Rangers and MLB said would be required? Or ignoring the mask requirement, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged them to do? Let’s take a closer look inside the stadium:
That’s not a lot of masks! Of course, there is a loophole to the mask requirement at ballgames this year, which is that you can remove them while actively eating and drinking. This photo, though, as should immediately be apparent, was taken during the national anthem, when presumably most people are not eating or drinking. “Sorry, I can’t put my mask on, I’m busy chewing on patriotism!”
Let’s next try the opposite end of the news spectrum from the New York Times, KULR-TV in Billings, Montana, which was likewise all over the story with an item headlined “Maskless fans pack sold out stadium in stunning display,” though it turned out just to link to a CNN video:
That’s epidemiologist Michael Osterholm in the corner, about to say that “already we’re seeing the surge” in places like Michigan and Minnesota despite those states ramping up vaccinations, saying in the next six to ten weeks, we’re going to have more viral spread thanks to reopenings and not yet enough shots to counter it.
Want your packed-stadium photos in pointless-video form? We got that too:
So this is what a packed ballpark feels like?! Almost forgot. What a sight! pic.twitter.com/L4nz2lc7fi
— Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) April 5, 2021
As we’ve discussed here before, pandemics are not clean-cut moral dilemmas, so there’s no sure way of knowing what the result of the Rangers’ experiment with non-distancing will be. The roof was open, so there was tons of air circulation, but also people were right next to each other largely without masks on, which is pretty much the only good way to get infected while outside:
“The risk is lower outdoors, but it’s not zero,” said Shan Soe-Lin, a lecturer at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. “And I think the risk is higher if you have two people who are stationary next to each other for a long time, like on a beach blanket, rather than people who are walking and passing each other.”
One recent study found that just talking can launch thousands of droplets that can remain suspended in the air for eight to 14 minutes. But the risk of inhaling those droplets is lower outdoors.
We’ll just have to wait and see what happens over the 4 to 14 days before passing judgment on whether the Rangers owners were unthinkably reckless or acceptably reckless here. And even then, it may come down as much to luck as to good or bad planning, as a handful of people shedding virus in the wrong place can easily make the difference between explosive spread and not much. At least Rangers execs limited full attendance to opening day — they’re switching to distanced seating after yesterday’s game — which should make for an excellent controlled experiment in how much difference distance makes in preventing viral spread at outdoor, unmasked events. Those sports team owners, always thinking about the future journal articles!
15 comments on “Here is your Texas Rangers opening day superspreader porn”
If memory serves, we have exactly one likely case of a true covid superspreader sporting event. I am not aware of any vaxx shortages in North Texas. There are ways to avoid getting covid, even in large crowds.
What I’m saying is, let’s not dive into hysterics just yet. It’s not like covid is ever fully going away. We’ve got to try full crowds at some point and ultimately this is a virus that mostly spreads due to personal behavior. I think people can learn to keep themselves safe, even in a full stadium.
“There are ways to avoid getting covid, even in large crowds.” Source? (Unless you mean “Wear a mask and don’t shout or sing,” which is decidedly not how the people in that photo are behaving.)
Don’t lick your dirty fingers. Don’t talk directly face to face within ~3 feet.
The aerosol transmission is not an issue as long as there’s air flow. The lack of air flow is what caused most of these famous outliers like the Church chorus spread in WA.
Aerosol transmission is *less* of an issue where there’s air flow. But if you’re within 3 feet of someone and talking/singing/shouting, which was the case at the Rangers game, that’s a significantly higher risk than if you’re distanced and masked, even outdoors.
I actually agree with you that any uptick in infections from this is likely not going to be huge. But it’s still far riskier than it would be if they waited a few more weeks until many more people are vaccinated and many fewer people are contagious.
“I think people can learn to keep themselves safe, even in a full stadium.”
When? When will they learn? Is it after 200,000 people have died? Nope. 400,000? Nope.
Instead, let’s give full stadiums a try and see what happens.
Heading toward yet another surge due to highly infectious strains and surpassing 560,000 deaths because people and enabling politicians refuse to learn and bygummet we gotta have baseball!.
I would like to not dive into hysterics, but those photos clearly demonstrate that people could care less about the safety and well-being of their community.
People often like to use terms such as ‘hysterics’ in an effort to denigrate perfectly rational behaviour. Social distancing, mask wearing and other techniques are perfectly rational in the pandemic in which we are living.
Most of the people who refer to these things as hysterical overreactions (or the like) are not attending the events in question. Others, like Abbott and many elected officials of both state and federal government, have access to free routine testing and the kind of gold plated healthcare plans 95% of Americans can only dream of.
“We’ve got to try full crowds at some point”
How about waiting more than a week after the start date for all adults in Texas to get their first shot? You can see the finish line, why rush to be reckless?
Yep, that.
I am not clear on how the full (ish) stadium for the home opener and then reduced capacity will make for a controlled experiment in the effectiveness of distancing on virus transmission?
The Rangers aren’t going to do/pay for any sort of tracing of cases or contacts from among their spectators are they?
So all the cases in the region (likely including non sporting events as well) will be lumped together over the next 2-4 weeks… and maybe Rangers ownership (and Abbott, of course) can just say “See, we had a huge surge even though the Rangers practiced distancing. It doesn’t make any difference so we are going to go with full capacity all the way from now on”.
I would wonder what Abbott will say when Texas’ healthcare system loses 30-50% of it’s frontline staff over the next year or two, but he’ll say nothing and take no responsibility for making their working lives a living hell through his own stupidity.
I’m seeing a lot of whining with no thought of solutions.
And I can’t say that I’ve followed Texas as much as I’ve followed the surging numbers in the lockdown states, but I certainly haven’t seen reports that Texans can’t get shots. I’d be willing to wager that fewer than 1% of the people in the stadium yesterday want to be vaxxed and were unable to get a shot prior to the game.
Again, avoiding covid is about personal behavior. Masks, social distancing, lockdowns, etc. matter a lot less than personal hygiene.
.oO( personal hygiene? )
Lockdowns, limited fan capacities, social distancing, mask use, vaccinations are ALL perfectly rational solutions.
Have you missed every health official update that’s ever been broadcast on any channel?
Avoiding covid is clearly not only about personal behaviour. While some people are being reckless and stupid (the images of taxpayer stadium in Arlington above proved plenty of examples of same), others are following rules and limiting or avoiding contact.
Ask the families of any of the healthcare workers who have died as a result of exposure during their normal work lives whether it was their loved one’s “behaviour” that got them infected.
Okay. I’ve family in Texas. Many relatives. I admit it.
Immediate family live in a city of 10,000? They, there everyone, knows someone who has had Covid or died from it. Yet they go about their lives normally. As if there is no pandemic. Walmart. Dollar Tree. Target. Gasoline. Bank. Post Office. Baptist Church. They blame the hospital for Covid (it makes us look bad). Their response, “we can’t let this thing stop us from living our lives.”
I don’t live in Texas (nor will I ever). The difference between the Bay Area-Sacramento and where they live is, what words should I use here, (astounding, disconcerting, flabbergasting, incredible, jarring, jaw-dropping, jolting, shocking, startling, stunning) clearly noticeable.
I don’t want to generalize that all Texans act or think this way. However, it is clearly the case in their city and the much larger city (not Austin, too liberal!) an hour away.
Free-dumb!!!
and Tex-as!!!
If it were only the attendees (masked or maskless) who were at risk I would consider it a private matter and decision for each of them. But it’s not, of course.
Having fans in the stadium means more workers have to be present. Either the fans or workers who contract CV19 might infect many other people before developing symptoms (or might never develop significant symptoms and figure out they have been infected).
Highly communicable viruses are different from other risks and liabilities in that way. You might get killed by a flying wheel at a NASCAR event you choose to attend. You can be absolutely sure that your 85yr old uncle and aunt who didn’t go to the race won’t also die from that flying wheel.