Friday roundup: How to tell a dump of a stadium from a marvel, and why “stupid infrastructure” should become a term of art

access_time personNeil deMause

I have nothing introductory to say this week other than that I’m wondering if you kind FoS supporters would give me $2 million in 24 hours if I made more robots out of lacrosse masks. So on to the news:

4 comments on "Friday roundup: How to tell a dump of a stadium from a marvel, and why "stupid infrastructure" should become a term of art

  1. Interesting read on the Vet, truly one of the worst places to watch a game.

    When it was referred to as a Cadillac, it must of been an 80s Cimarron, the model you couldn’t tell wasn’t a Pontiac, Buick or Chevy.

    Thank goodness the Philadelphia Railroad was only allowed to ruin one classic train station (NY Penn) and not another architectural gem (30th St).

    1. Agreed. Boy, “vaportecture” sure has come a long way since olden times.

      Neil, not sure you get enough thanks. Thank you for the links in your articles for all the research you’ve done. They are nothing but interesting, if not entertaining.

  2. A 2019 CFN ranking of NCAAF attendance showed Hawaii 81st with a five year avg attendance of just over 25,000 fans.

    https://collegefootballnews.com/2019/07/college-football-attendance-rankings-no-1-130-2019-cfn-five-year-program-analysis

    I wonder what the last year was that the team recorded attendance of over 30k on avg?

    Are we really at the point where a college football stadium with a 25-30k capacity must cost $350m? An article I found from 2011 indicated that the total budget for all U of Hawaii athletics programs was $29m, and that the university expected to generate just $5m in revenue from the football program (I assume this is attendance only, not sponsorships etc).

    A 20-22k seat stadium costing not more than $100m would seem to be more than the school needs.

    1. Thank you as well, John. Your insightful commentary always makes for a nice bookend to Neil’s articles.

