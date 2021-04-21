Lessons from the short, terrible life of the European Super League

I had been planning to write up something today on the plans to remake European soccer into a Super League that followed traditional American sports lines — a handful of wealthy team owners share most of the money, everyone else can go pound sand — but then the whole project crashed and burned dramatically yesterday, just two days after it was announced. Still, there are a few useful takeaways before we head to the sentencing phase:

Sports owners love a monopoly: Defector’s Billy Haisley aptly summed up the Super League idea as being “like if the Knicks, the Lakers, the Celtics, the 76ers, the Bulls, and the Clippers found it intolerable that they were not guaranteed deep runs in the playoffs every season because other, less historically important teams have done better on the court, and so they were breaking away from the NBA playoffs to form a new postseason, called the Super Finals.” The idea here was twofold: Not just to guarantee the more famous teams a spot in the playoffs (in this case the Champions League, which isn’t exactly a playoff but is as close as European soccer gets), but also to guarantee them the TV money that goes with it, without having to share with two-bit teams from Turkey or Slovenia or what have you just because they played well. As has been noted time and again, the main difference between European soccer and American sports is that in the U.S. team owners form a cartel whereas in Europe anyone can win their way into the top leagues — assuming they can afford to pay for the best players, which most still can’t — and certain European owners looked longingly at the American model.

This was largely driven by American owners: The chair of the abortive Super League was to be Real Madrid ‘s Florentino Pérez — ironically, not even the team’s owner but the elected president of a fan-owned club — but the vice-chairs were to be Liverpool ‘s John Henry, Arsenal ‘s Stan Kroenke, and Manchester United ‘s Joel and Avram Glazer, better known in the U.S. as owners of the Boston Red Sox , Los Angeles Rams , and Tampa Bay Buccaneers , respectively. These are billionaires who cut their teeth on the American monopoly model of sports, and they were presumably itching for the guaranteed-cut-of-profits-even-if-you-trade-your-best-player they were familiar with from back in the States.

There's a stadium angle, naturally: While stadiums didn't play a direct role in the Super League fiasco, it was no doubt on some team execs' minds: Tottenham Hotspur just spent £1 billion on a new building, Real Madrid is spending €570 million on a renovation of its stadium, and F.C. Barcelona keeps putting off plans for a €600 million redo of its own home. All of the teams were putting up their own money to pay off construction costs, because that's typically how it works in Europe, and planned to repay it out of increased revenues. But as the Covid crisis made clear, this only works if you're sure the revenues are going to flow, and while you can't control the arrival of the next pandemic, if you can at least assure that you'll get a cut of big TV money even if your team is lousy for a year or three, that's the next best thing.

just spent £1 billion on a new building, Real Madrid is spending €570 million on a renovation of its stadium, and keeps putting off plans for a €600 million redo of its own home. All of the teams were putting up their own money to pay off construction costs, because that’s typically how it works in Europe, and planned to repay it out of increased revenues. But as the Covid crisis made clear, this only works if you’re sure the revenues are going to flow, and while you can’t control the arrival of the next pandemic, if you can at least assure that you’ll get a cut of big TV money even if your team is lousy for a year or three, that’s the next best thing. Owners will say the craziest things when windfall profits are on the line: U.S. sports owners grubbing for stadiums have nothing on Real Madrid’s Pérez, who declared on the basis of seemingly zero evidence that “young people are no longer interested in football” because of “a lot of poor-quality games” before getting dunked on by actual young people; or the unnamed Super League exec who declared haters to be mere “legacy fans” who can’t get with the times. Spinners gonna spin, and that’s one thing that team owners across the world are good at, or think they are, anyway.

You can screw some of the people most of the time, but you can’t screw all of the people all of the time: For an eyeblink, the Super League seemed like it might have a shot, if only because the teams involved genuinely did have star power — even if Liverpool might lose out on a Champions League spot to West Ham United this year, it still has way more international fans and thus more attractiveness to TV networks, something JPMorgan Chase no doubt had in mind when offering to bankroll the Super League. But to really plot a shakedown of this size, you need friends in high places, and the Super League teams notably failed to run their plan by either fans or political leaders, leading to even such normally stalwart supporters of private profit as U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson declaring their opposition to the plan. (It also led to massive fan protests outside stadiums, but that storm would have been easier to weather if the Super League owners had had literally anyone else on their side.) The biggest criticism of the Super League plotters wasn’t even that they were planning a greedy money grab, but that they failed to read the room before doing so: Doing an end run around political leaders and dissing your own fans as half decrepit and the rest with short attention spans is not the best way to garner support for your plan, even if you are a billionaire used to getting your own way.

tl;dr: Buncha rich dudes tried to get richer, found that even under late capitalism plutocrats can’t just walk into a bank and stuff bundles of cash in their pockets, they have to make some kind of effort to appeal to or at least buy off the democratic process. As glass-half-full news goes, I’ll take it, especially on a day for celebrating partial victories over systemic problems.