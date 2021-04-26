A’s owners plan “privately financed” stadium that would cost Oakland $855m

If you’ve been following the agonizingly slow drip of news about the Oakland A’s plans for a new stadium at Howard Terminal on Oakland’s downtown waterfront, you may recall me wondering aloud how much city taxpayers would be on the hook for associated “infrastructure and transportation projects,” which were slated to be paid for by siphoning off future property tax revenues from the stadium district. I took a guess at a $1 billion stadium cost, and speculated that the ultimate public price tag could be $200 million or more, a figure that was later repeated by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Well, on Friday the A’s owners released their proposed term sheet for the project, and if you scroll wayyyyy down to Exhibit F, you will find this:
Project-generated revenues from the Jack London Infrastructure Financing District are estimated [to include] $360 million to be used to fund off-site infrastructure (e.g., pedestrian grade separation, vehicular grade separation, bike lanes, railroad safety improvements, sidewalk improvements and intersection improvements).
And:
Project-generated revenues from the Howard Terminal Infrastructure Financing District are estimated [to include] $495 million to be used to fund all on-site infrastructure development costs (e.g., environmental remediation, seismic improvements, backbone utilities, sea level rise improvements, sidewalks/streets, over 18 acres of parks and open space, and a Bay Trail connection.
A’s owner John Fisher, in other words, will pay for the construction costs of a baseball stadium and surrounding development — so long as the city coughs up $855 million in tax revenue to take a largely inaccessible industrial district and trick it out with new roads, underpasses and overpasses around highways and train tracks, and protect it from earthquakes and the sea level rise that is set to hit San Francisco Bay extra-hard. You know, $855 million in sundries.
This is a very large number, especially for a city that is already facing budget cuts as a result of pandemic-related revenue shortfalls, even after getting partly bailed out by the federal stimulus package. How best to distract people from that kind of an ask? Why, with even larger numbers, of course:
Okay, so: The ballpark will indeed cost more than $1 billion in private money to construct, atop all those city-funded sea-level-protection berms and surrounded by city-funded infrastructure (everybody drink!) improvements. That additional $1 billion in “general fund dollars” and $450 million in “community benefits,” though, is a mirage: Those numbers were calculated by adding up all the city revenues that will be diverted by those two new tax increment financing districts, subtracting what the A’s will use, and decreeing what’s left over to be public benefits, even though it’s, you know, public money that normally would go to the public in any case.
And while some of the property tax money will be “generated” by the A’s new development — “generated” in scare quotes, because TIFs invariably end up cannibalizing tax revenue that would exist even without the new development that they go to fund — that huge pool of cash would be created by mapping out TIF districts that are flipping ginormous, encompassing not just the new stadium development but much of the already-built-up area around Jack London Square:
To her credit, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf appears to have read the $855 million fine print, issuing a statement that “The City is willing to bring to bear its resources to help make this vision a reality; however, today’s proposal from the A’s appears to request public investment at the high end for projects of this type nationwide.” Still, that sounds more “Can’t we bring that number down a bit?” than “You’ve got to be kidding me,” in which case this project is looking at certainly hundreds of millions of dollars of infrastructure subsidies, even if Schaaf intends to haggle over the price.
Hundreds of millions of dollars sound smaller, though, when compared to numbers in the billions, so expect to see the A’s trying to keep the focus on how much the team would be spending, not on how much in public money it would be asking for. Already, team stadium czar Dave Kaval has already been successful on one front: all the news coverage so far has used the biggest number possible in their headlines, and that’s the $12 billion that team execs say they’ll spend on the overall development, once the stadium gets built, maybe. (The term sheet doesn’t actually require any buildings other than the stadium to be built — and the stadium needs to be built first, and most of the infrastructure would be required to be built before the stadium opens.) Misdirection is the cornerstone of all successful magic.
The very best kind of privately funded project is one in which you stick your local taxpayers with roughly half the cost.
In truth, I’m not surprised at this proposal. Oakland has been pushing the A’s to build at HT despite what they know will be horrendous remediation and infrastructure costs. The A’s are essentially saying “If you want us there, this is what it will cost to make it happen”.
I think this would be a terrible use of public money, but in fairness to all the city has been pushing for the ballpark to be built there so why wouldn’t the A’s agree to explore that? The city wants them there, so why not see if the city is prepared to pay a tremendous amount to get them there?
The best location would appear to be the current coliseum parking lot, of course, but rational solutions appear to not matter at this point.
The part I don’t really get is how, even excluding the infrastructure subsidy request, A’s ownership figures to turn a profit on a $1bn stadium alone. That seems unlikely to me, given their market and fanbase. Weren’t most of their prior proposals based on a 32k-35k facility with costs in the $400-450m range?
You hit the nail on the head JB! A $1 BILLION+ ballpark in a region of the Bay Area with little corporate support and low disposable incomes (compared to SF and SJ); the sole reasons the Raiders and Warriors left. How would the A’s pay off the GINORMOUS debt? They couldn’t even afford to keep Marcus Semien! And the property tax bill for said ferryland stadium? FUGHETTABOUTIT!!!
My assumption is that Fisher is planning to pay off the stadium with the profits from getting “reinvigorated city center” land at an unimproved-land price. Either that or he’s an idiot. Or both!
I actually think that this is a grandiose “scheme” to go back to MLB and say “Well, we gave it our best shot in Oakland” and have an pending relocation approved (wherever out of Oakland that may be).
Yes, while at the same time taking full ownership of the property at the existing Coliseum site.
What available market would be better than building at the Coliseum site?
“Major League Baseball has an excellent track record for creating beautiful new ballparks that reinvigorate city centers and spawn new neighborhoods, from San Francisco to Baltimore; we want no less for Oakland.”
Let that sink in.
Wow. I never realized that MLB was really an NGO or perhaps an outright public service. I assume the owners have taken a vow of perpetual poverty just like many candidates for sainthood are expected to?
I think the Howard Terminal site is a feint. The real action is the land at the Coliseum where the A’s already own half the land. I expect the A’s to first ask to buy that land, get the development rights there, complain that the Howard Terminal site is just too complicated, and then move the team.