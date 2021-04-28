Queensboro FC announces stadium to be built with mystery money on too-small public college land, this is fine

When last we checked in on USL expansion team Queensboro F.C.‘s plans to build a 7,500-seat stadium on the campus of York College about a year and a half ago, that was pretty much all there was for details: Nothing about how much it would cost, who would pay for it (other than the local city councilmember’s claim that it would be “100 percent privately funded” by the club, which as we’ve previously seen in New York can mean lots of things), or how it would fit on a City University of New York campus that is wedged into populous Jamaica, Queens.

Yesterday, Queensboro F.C. and York College announced that construction on the stadium will begin this summer, after CUNY approved the team’s contract. The project will reportedly be a “partnership” between the club and the college, and will cost … no, nothing about that, but the contract will involve … nope, no details there either, though we do learn that York students will get to hear from the soccer team’s staff and players as guest speakers. Maybe this WABC-TV video that for some reason appears on Yahoo! News will provide more details? Why did I even type that sentence?

What we do learn is a location for the proposed stadium — “near the corner of 160th Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way” — and a rendering, which is sadly lacking in gratuitous fireworks but does enable us to figure out exactly which plot of land the team plans to use:

That round building in the background is clearly the school’s gym, currently in use as a vaccination site. This means that the stadium will be built on the currently vacant land to the south (and also that in the image above, the sun is setting in the north, because that’s just how vaportecture rolls):

How well will a 7,500-seat stadium fit into that space? Let’s take 8,000-seat Toyota Field, home of San Antonio F.C. of the USL, size it to the same scale in Google Maps, and plop it down on that plot of land:

Eek. That’s … not so good? Maybe even more not so good than when David Beckham’s Inter Miami released renderings of a stadium that would be built on top of parked cars and then backed away from it because the site shockingly turned out to be too small.

There are a few ways Queensboro can try to squeeze a stadium into that space: They can reduce the size of the sideline seating and put more seats into the ends, which the rendering actually appears to have done, though this makes for less desirable fan views. And soccer pitches can actually vary in width: San Antonio’s is 70 yards wide, and the minimum according to FIFA rules is … okay, 70 yards, so that’s not going to help much.

At best, then, it’s going to be a tight squeeze; at worst, you might see the stadium need to encroach a bit onto Tuskegee Airmen Way, which has buildings right across the street and so can’t easily be moved. Though it’s worth noting that the last time I said a New York sports venue was impossible because existing buildings were in the way, the team involved solved the problem by just knocking down the buildings.

And we haven’t even gotten to the cost or how it will be paid, or whether Queensboro F.C. will pay New York City (which owns the campus) for the land. The Queens Eagle reports that “York College will allow QBFC to use its land for the stadium and the club will bankroll construction and operation, a CUNY spokesperson said,” but that’s not really the level of detail we need to determine the level of subsidies for this project. (Will the stadium be exempt from property taxes by virtue of sitting on public land? Will it require additional public approvals? And so on.)

I’m going to close with the same thing I wrote the first time this project was proposed: “Friends don’t let friends reprint sports team owner press releases without at least trying to check their facts, okay?” Like, really. Did you journalists out there think I was joking? Did you take me seriously, but are trapped in a hellish existence where you’re forced to churn out rehashed press releases all day long, without time to think or breathe or go to the bathroom? Blink twice if you need me to call the labor department.