Tennessee approves $22m in Smokies sales tax kickbacks, reducing stadium cost gap to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Tennessee state legislature passed a bill yesterday allowing the city of Knoxville to siphon off local and state sales taxes from a swath of downtown and give them to the Tennessee Smokies owner for a new stadium, otherwise known as tax increment financing, or a TIF. (Actually a STIF in this case, since it involves sales taxes and not just the more usual property-tax siphoning.) This answers our question from a month ago as to what the bill’s chances were in the state senate. (The Senate vote was 27-0 in favor; in the House it was 71-10.)

I’d been referring to the STIF as a $65 million subsidy, but now city and county officials say it would cover “up to 30%” of the estimated $65 million in construction costs, so that’s more like $22 million, tops. There would also be sales tax kickbacks from the stadium itself, which don’t require new legislation, and Tennessee Gov. Mike Lee has allocated $13.5 million in his state budget, while the rest would be paid for by $1 million a year in rent from the team, property-tax kickbacks (i.e., a regular TIF), and the ever-popular “non-property tax revenues of city and county,” which appears to just mean “other public funds, we’ll find it somewhere.”

The run-up to the legislative vote provided lots of opportunities for those stumping for a yes vote — lord knows why they felt the need to with margins like those, but I guess you can never have too big a lead — to present some creative arguments for why spending public money on a minor-league baseball stadium to get a team to move a few miles over would be terrific for Tennessee:

Uncertainties over exactly how the last sliver of stadium costs will be paid for aside, this project definitely appears to be all over but the shouting, especially with all levels of government strongly behind it. That’s kind of disappointing given how just four months ago Knox County’s mayor was saying he would only approve it if it “will not put any additional tax burdens on Knox Countians,” but between the pressure of MLB’s minor-league contraction scheme and the Smokies being owned by the local rich guy who is also president of the local state university, this one was probably in the bag from the start.