Chicago mayor says it’s “incumbent” on city to ensure Bears profits with stadium upgrades

Talk of a new Chicago Bears stadium on the Arlington Park racetrack site in suburban Arlington Heights had died down after that flurry of articles back in February, but it came roaring back with a vengeance in the last few days after Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said a football stadium was “on the table for me.” Not long after that, Fox 32 Chicago asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot what she thought of all this, and here’s what resulted:

Mayor Lightfoot admits she did have a conversation with Bears ownership over the last couple weeks, during which the team inquired about changes to Soldier Field. “It’s a great, iconic site,” Lightfoot said. “But it’s a challenging site, and I think it’s incumbent on us as a city to step up and look at ways in which we can make sure that the Bears fans, but also the Bears as an organization, have the best opportunities to maximize the fan experience and, of course, maximize revenues.”

Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL, having been built in 1922, and also one of the newest stadiums in the NFL, having been gutted by the city and entirely rebuilt within its exterior facade in 2002, in a $632 million move that was declared an “abomination” and that got the stadium removed from the National Register of Historic Places. Still, it’s no longer unusual for NFL team owners to demand a new stadium every 20 years if they think they can get away with it, so with an opportunity to at least pretend they have a bidding war going between Arlington Heights and Chicago, it’s no surprise that the Halas McCaskey family is at least trying to gin something up.

What happens next could be pretty much anything, but Lightfoot certainly opened the door to the city paying for another round of upgrades. Seven years ago, then-mayor Rahm Emanuel floated the idea of adding 5,000 seats to Soldier Field in order to get the Super Bowl or something like that, so maybe that’s what the Bears owners would like? Or maybe they just want whatever they can get, which is why they’re being so coy about whether they’d consider moving the Arlington Heights. It’s savvy negotiators all the way down.