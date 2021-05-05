D-Backs exec thanks state for $400m ballpark tax, now let’s see what Tempe and Scottsdale will offer

Nobody bothered to report it until yesterday because journalism is dead, but last week the Arizona state legislature passed its bill to allow the Diamondbacks to establish a 9% ballpark tax and use it for a new or renovated stadium. And if you’re still wondering whether a tax surcharge on things sold at the stadium would represent a massive public subsidy or none at all, here’s a pretty good indicator: Even though it could raise as much as $400 million, the D-Backs president says the team may not end up using it at all.

“I’m not sure we’re going to [use the mechanism], but it’s sure nice to know we’re able to,” Derrick Hall, the club’s president said in an exclusive interview. “We were looking for possibilities of financing for renovation and development if we stayed downtown. I didn’t have too many options to stay here. We’re getting no public funding as you know… “On one hand it’s great because the general public and general taxpayer is not funding it. But we are going to be taxing our fans and our best customers. We’re granted the ability to finance at favorable rates, and pay off the debt based on taxes we would be applying to ourselves and our fans. … Now it gives us a chance to take a good, hard look at what it would take to stay here.”

Well, then! That’s not exactly “Fire up the bulldozers”: While the D-Backs lobbied hard for the tax law, Hall made it pretty clear that it’s something the team owners more want to keep in their back pocket than the actual final word on stadium funding. And don’t sleep on all those hints about moving the team out of downtown — the only place the new law approves use of ballpark tax dollars — possibly to somewhere like Tempe or Scottsdale, which if nothing else have now seen the ante upped ever so slightly if they want to lure the team to their cities. (Wonder if the state legislators from those places thought about this before voting for the tax law?)

In the end, the ability for the D-Backs to tax fans rather than just raise ticket prices and use that money instead is mostly just a way to get a lower interest rate on the team’s bonds, and that doesn’t get any red-blooded American sports owner too excited. It looks like D-Backs owner Ken Kendrick is going to take his time plotting his next move: Hall said he’d like to have a better idea of the team’s plans “within the next year to two years” and that in the meantime he plans to keep talking to other municipalities in the Phoenix area, because of course he does. We have definitely moved into the creating-leverage phase here, so everyone please keep one hand on your wallets.