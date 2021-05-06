Like the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, I too would like a weight room provided by taxpayers

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were spared the might of MLB’s downsizing wrath last winter, but they did get sideswiped by another part of the majors’ forced takeover of the minors: The Pelicans’ stadium, 22-year-old I’m Not Even Going To Dignify Its Dumb Corporate Name Field, was ruled to have 210 “deficiencies” that needed to be addressed in the next two years, or else you’ll be really sorry, mister. Among the ways in which the stadium was deemed not up to official snuff:

The fixes will cost $15 million, team officials said. Problems include home and visitors’ clubhouses that are too small, the lacks of on-site weight and training rooms, and inadequate field lighting and fencing along the outfield walls and bullpens.

And even then, noted Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, the stadium will at best be minimally cromulent. “Even if we invest $15 million in the current stadium, that only brings it up to the bare minimum for Minor League Baseball standards,” Bethune told the Myrtle Beach Post and Courier. “And that’s not going to get us through the next 20 years. I believe that looking at an investment like this, we have to look longer term and think more generationally.”

The Post and Courier reported that Bethune “wouldn’t go as far as fully backing the construction of a new stadium,” but did say that she wanted to “explore those opportunities and keep these conversations going with developers so that we may find that perfect partner that steps up and says, ’This is where we want the stadium and here’s what we want around it and here’s the contribution that we’re willing to make to make that happen.’” That is at least partially backing the construction of a new stadium, surely.

So, okay: Yes, MLB would like its minor-league teams to have schmancier digs, with things like modern weight rooms and bigger clubhouses. And yes, a 22-year-old stadium with renovations will in ten years be a 32-year-old stadium with ten-year-old renovations. (The Myrtle Beach stadium has already gotten $3.46 million in city-funded upgrades since 2012.) But you know who else would love to get more space and a free weight room? Me, that’s who! My apartment was built in 1956, already, and most of it hasn’t been renovated in much of that time — I mean, you should see our kitchen cabinets — and while I know that other people in our building have paid out of their own pockets to redo their kitchens, really isn’t it the local government’s responsibility to “think generationally,” by which I mean provide me with a weight room? Do I have to remind city officials of all the economic impact I have?

A new stadium, observes the Post and Courier, could cost as much as $50 million. Bethune noted that a lot of new baseball stadiums are also “event spaces” and have “apartments or condos,” and that without those revenues “you’re pretty much landlocked where you are right now to do some of that.” (I do not think Bethune meant “landlocked.”) It’s always possible that the Pelicans owners will somehow agree to give up future revenues that will pay for a new or renovated stadium, or to increase their rent from its current rate of about $60,000 a year, or to otherwise pay out of their own pockets for a modernized workplace, but somehow I’m not exactly holding my breath.