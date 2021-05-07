Friday roundup: Newspapers love stadium propaganda, like really love it, like would marry it if they could

One thing that both cheers and puzzles me is all the comments that surely elected officials are about to start saying no to stadium and arena shakedowns, even as they keep on saying yes. I’m not entirely sure whether it’s a dedication to optimism or a commitment to burn down the system and start anew, but I’ll just say what I’ve been saying in this situation for 20-odd years now: I hope you’re right and I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath.

And now that I’ve put the Neil back in nihilism, on with the news: