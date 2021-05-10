Architecture critic: Worcester’s $160m ballpark looks like “giant shipping container,” was probably terrible idea regardless

I’m a little pressed for time this morning, but I did want to share with the schadenfreude lovers among you this review of the Worcester Red Sox‘ new $160 million stadium by GoLocalProv architecture critic Will Morgan, which is a master class in well-honed disdain. Let’s start with this:

Its public face is that of an Amazon warehouse or a giant shipping container.

Oof. Though, really, it’s tough to argue:

On the positive side, writes Morgan, “Polar Park is beautifully sited in term of views of

Worcester. You can see the field from all the seats, and the touted mirror image of Fenway is almost believable.” But then he shifts gears to the bigger question of whether it can bring about a renaissance for downtown Worcester — something that you may recall has been a bone of contention ever since team owners employed economist Andy Zimbalist to make that claim — and rules: Naaah.

When the novelty wears off in a few years (as studies of Triple-A parks suggest it will), the aftertaste will be one of debt. What did the Commonwealth of Massachusetts get for their contribution, and when will Worcester’s outlay of bonded dollars see a return?… Worcester heard the siren song of flimflam like that of the Music Man, with the seductive appeal of a magic solution to urban ills. Putting all your faith and dollars in a stadium was an exhausted planning trope decades ago. Will Polar Park really hold 125 events a year? Will it ever pay its own way? Will it attract middle class families to move to Worcester? Is this the best way to spruce up a city with an image problem?… Right around the corner is Green Street, a somewhat gritty, crowded, but lively area of juice, coffee, and booze bars, a public market, ethnic shops and bodegas, and Thai, Mexican, and Vietnamese restaurants. Is this the kind of real city that will be replaced by the new development?

Excellent questions, all, even if not exactly architectural ones.

It’s also worth noting, of course, that this article appeared on a news site in Rhode Island, which is more likely to slag the new WooSox stadium because they’re still stinging from Worcester using it to lure their baseball team away after 48 years. Still, his observations are valid ones, and it’s hard to look at the included photos without thinking, “$160 million? Really?” I mean:

Worcester’s not too far from me, so I’ll try to provide a firsthand report at some point. (Or maybe a secondhand report if I can find someone even closer to pay a visit.) Honestly, word that there are decent Vietnamese restaurants in town is a bigger draw to me than yet another generic minor-league ballpark — I should ask Zimbalist if that factored into his economic impact studies.