A’s owner threatens to move team out of Oakland to [throws dart at map] to gain $855m in public cash

When last we checked in on the Oakland A’s stadium situation, team execs had just released a plan where they would build a stadium (and maybe a whole bunch of other stuff) at Howard Terminal on the downtown waterfront, and the city of Oakland would spend $855 million on building them unspecified “infrastructure,” in response to which Oakland city officials had gone Hmmm naaah. What’s a self-respecting sports team owner to do next? You know what:

“The future success of the A’s depends on a new ballpark,” A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement. “Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB’s direction to explore other markets.”

Yep, Fisher has finally played the move threat card, asserting he may take his team and go, well, somewhere, if he doesn’t get his way in Oakland. And, also in sports owner tradition, he did so by passing the buck to his league as the one that really wants him to get a stadium or else, something MLB provided cover for with a statement of their own:

MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.” “MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” MLB said. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.”

(Note the inclusion of the passive-aggressive jibe about “two other sports franchises leaving” Oakland recently. Whoever wrote that statement clearly has better feel than MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.)

Back to A’s president Dave Kaval, who has been spearheading the stadium lobbying campaign:

“We’re going to immediately start working with the league on exploring other markets and working hand in hand with them to identify which ones make the most sense and pursuing that right away,” Kaval told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “We need to keep our options open. People know, we can’t even keep the lights on here at the Coliseum.”

All this is, on the one hand, unexpected because both the A’s owners and MLB have long insisted they wouldn’t move the team out of the Bay Area, even while kicking the tires on seemingly every place in the Bay Area; and at the same time totally expected, because this is just how it’s done when stadium talks stall. If nothing else, it gets everyone talking about How will Oakland keep the A’s from moving? instead of The A’s want $855 million for WHAT?, and that’s worth the price of putting out a couple of press statements and maybe enraging a few fans.

I know you all have lots of questions, so allow me to both ask and answer them for you:

Are the A’s really going to move?

Probably not? Sure, they’re likely to go kick the tires on lots of other cities clamoring to get their own MLB franchise. But it’s hard to overlook these numbers on TV market size:

DMA Name Ranking No. Homes 2021

San Francisco-Oak-San Jose 6 2,653,270

Sacramnto-Stkton-Modesto 20 1,459,260

Portland,OR 21 1,315,470

Charlotte 22 1,290,660

Nashville 29 1,102,340

Las Vegas 40 833,510



Yes, the A’s currently have to share the Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants, so their media rights there aren’t quite worth double what they would be in Portland (or triple what they would be in Las Vegas). But they’re still a really strong reason for the team to stay put.

But the Raiders!

The Las Vegas (née Oakland) Raiders, as you are probably aware, play football, not baseball. And the NFL has a dramatically different TV rights structure, where pretty much all TV money comes in from national networks, and is then shared equally among all the teams, whether they play in huge markets or in Green Bay. Add in that NFL teams only have to worry about selling tickets to eight home games a year, not 81 like in MLB, and it’s far easier for football owners to take their teams to a city of whatever size, so long as they’re being offered a tasty enough stadium deal.

So is Fisher just saying this for—

Yes.

You didn’t let me finish.

Sorry, but you know I love to link to that Jerry Reinsdorf “savvy negotiator creates leverage” story. But anyway, yes, this is a leverage move, first and foremost — though one of the great things about being a sports team owner is that there is no downside to threatening first, and deciding whether you’re serious later.

So what happens next?

If all goes well for Fisher, the media goes nuts speculating on all the places he could possibly move the A’s, preventing him from having to do so much as put out a press release naming names. (Ideally, this would be accompanied by actual investigations of whether those cities are viable options offering better stadium deals than Oakland, but you know it’ll just be “where the A’s will move, ranked” — oh look, here we go already.) If the news cycle demands an extra booster shot of threatdown, we could maybe see Kaval fly to Vegas or Portland and meet with local officials there, because that often works.

At the same time, expect to see lots of frantic repositioning among Oakland city officials to swear that they are totally in favor of helping fund a new stadium, when did they ever say otherwise? In fact, here are some right now:

Justin Berton, a spokesperson for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, said in a statement: “We share MLB’s sense of urgency and their continued preference for Oakland. “Today’s statement makes clear that the only viable path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland is a ballpark on the waterfront. … Now, with the recent start of financial discussions with the A’s, we call on our entire community — regional and local partners included — to rally together and support a new, financially viable, fiscally responsible, world class waterfront neighborhood that enhances our city and region, and keeps the A’s in Oakland where they belong.” … Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said in a statement Tuesday that the council “is committed to keeping the A’s in Oakland.”

So is that it? Fisher and MLB put out a couple of press releases, and Oakland city officials fold and offer him whatever he wants?

Not at all. There’s a huge difference between “We support a downtown Oakland stadium” and “We want to spend $855 million on a downtown Oakland stadium,” which is where all the haggling will come in. But, as noted above, this shifts the conversation from Should Oakland give John Fisher a pile of money? to How big should the pile be?, and that’s the most important win a team owner can ask for at this stage of negotiations.

How much money should Oakland offer to keep the A’s?

See, even you’re doing it now! You’re assuming the A’s will leave without a sufficient offer!

You’re talking to yourself, you know.

Writer’s prerogative.

Anyway, what’s a reasonable (or “fiscally responsible,” as Schaaf put it) amount to spend on infrastructure for an A’s stadium depends on lots of things, including:

what “infrastructure” means (will any of these “seismic improvements” and “vehicular grade separation” actually benefit Oakland residents, or mostly just the A’s?)

what actual benefit Oakland would get from the team redeveloping a swath of downtown instead of playing at the Oakland Coliseum site (in real present-day dollars, not projected out to the year 2064 like Kaval tried to do)

how much existing tax revenue would be siphoned off by drawing a tax increment financing district that encompasses virtually the entire downtown waterfront (much of which is already developed)

what additional costs the city would end up with from a whole lot of new development (if it even happens, given that the A’s term sheet says Fisher isn’t required to build anything but the stadium, and also all the public infrastructure spending has to be done before even that happens

what other cities might offer — which, given that the latest rumor out of Portland is “two guys want to build a stadium in the suburbs entirely out of wood,” should best be described at this point as “uncertain.”

On that last bullet point, the last time we went through this was with the Montreal Expos, at which point Washington, D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams responded to an utter lack of competing offers with Sure, I’ll give you whatever you want. So history is not exactly optimistic that everyone will arrive at a price that works for both sides, if that’s even something that’s possible.

You mentioned the Oakland Coliseum site. Is that still an option?

There’s going to be lots of tea-leaf reading into MLB’s statement that the Coliseum is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball” in Oakland — does that mean the current Coliseum, or something new on the Coliseum site, or what? I already got an email last night from the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, which is mostly made up of Howard Terminal port unions and businesses worried about a stadium getting in the way of their ships and trucks, arguing that “the Coliseum location is the ideal place to build a new stadium, as it already has freeway access, public transit, and more than enough space to create a ‘ballpark village’ that could revitalize East Oakland.” All of which is true (well, maybe “revitalize” is a stretch), but would Fisher settle for developing the Coliseum site if getting Howard Terminal in shape proves to be more expensive than either he or the city can stomach? Will Schaaf and the city council force him to make that decision? And what about Naomi? Tune in again tomorrow, and tomorrow’s tomorrow, and on and on into the future vision of baseball.