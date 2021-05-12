A’s owner threatens to move team out of Oakland to [throws dart at map] to gain $855m in public cash

When last we checked in on the Oakland A’s stadium situation, team execs had just released a plan where they would build a stadium (and maybe a whole bunch of other stuff) at Howard Terminal on the downtown waterfront, and the city of Oakland would spend $855 million on building them unspecified “infrastructure,” in response to which Oakland city officials had gone Hmmm naaah. What’s a self-respecting sports team owner to do next? You know what:
“The future success of the A’s depends on a new ballpark,” A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement. “Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB’s direction to explore other markets.”
Yep, Fisher has finally played the move threat card, asserting he may take his team and go, well, somewhere, if he doesn’t get his way in Oakland. And, also in sports owner tradition, he did so by passing the buck to his league as the one that really wants him to get a stadium or else, something MLB provided cover for with a statement of their own:
MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”
“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” MLB said. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.”
(Note the inclusion of the passive-aggressive jibe about “two other sports franchises leaving” Oakland recently. Whoever wrote that statement clearly has better feel than MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.)
Back to A’s president Dave Kaval, who has been spearheading the stadium lobbying campaign:
“We’re going to immediately start working with the league on exploring other markets and working hand in hand with them to identify which ones make the most sense and pursuing that right away,” Kaval told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “We need to keep our options open. People know, we can’t even keep the lights on here at the Coliseum.”
All this is, on the one hand, unexpected because both the A’s owners and MLB have long insisted they wouldn’t move the team out of the Bay Area, even while kicking the tires on seemingly every place in the Bay Area; and at the same time totally expected, because this is just how it’s done when stadium talks stall. If nothing else, it gets everyone talking about How will Oakland keep the A’s from moving? instead of The A’s want $855 million for WHAT?, and that’s worth the price of putting out a couple of press statements and maybe enraging a few fans.
I know you all have lots of questions, so allow me to both ask and answer them for you:
Are the A’s really going to move?
Probably not? Sure, they’re likely to go kick the tires on lots of other cities clamoring to get their own MLB franchise. But it’s hard to overlook these numbers on TV market size:
DMA Name Ranking No. Homes 2021
San Francisco-Oak-San Jose 6 2,653,270
Sacramnto-Stkton-Modesto 20 1,459,260
Portland,OR 21 1,315,470
Charlotte 22 1,290,660
Nashville 29 1,102,340
Las Vegas 40 833,510
Yes, the A’s currently have to share the Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants, so their media rights there aren’t quite worth double what they would be in Portland (or triple what they would be in Las Vegas). But they’re still a really strong reason for the team to stay put.
But the Raiders!
The Las Vegas (née Oakland) Raiders, as you are probably aware, play football, not baseball. And the NFL has a dramatically different TV rights structure, where pretty much all TV money comes in from national networks, and is then shared equally among all the teams, whether they play in huge markets or in Green Bay. Add in that NFL teams only have to worry about selling tickets to eight home games a year, not 81 like in MLB, and it’s far easier for football owners to take their teams to a city of whatever size, so long as they’re being offered a tasty enough stadium deal.
So is Fisher just saying this for—
Yes.
You didn’t let me finish.
Sorry, but you know I love to link to that Jerry Reinsdorf “savvy negotiator creates leverage” story. But anyway, yes, this is a leverage move, first and foremost — though one of the great things about being a sports team owner is that there is no downside to threatening first, and deciding whether you’re serious later.
So what happens next?
If all goes well for Fisher, the media goes nuts speculating on all the places he could possibly move the A’s, preventing him from having to do so much as put out a press release naming names. (Ideally, this would be accompanied by actual investigations of whether those cities are viable options offering better stadium deals than Oakland, but you know it’ll just be “where the A’s will move, ranked” — oh look, here we go already.) If the news cycle demands an extra booster shot of threatdown, we could maybe see Kaval fly to Vegas or Portland and meet with local officials there, because that often works.
At the same time, expect to see lots of frantic repositioning among Oakland city officials to swear that they are totally in favor of helping fund a new stadium, when did they ever say otherwise? In fact, here are some right now:
Justin Berton, a spokesperson for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, said in a statement: “We share MLB’s sense of urgency and their continued preference for Oakland.
“Today’s statement makes clear that the only viable path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland is a ballpark on the waterfront. … Now, with the recent start of financial discussions with the A’s, we call on our entire community — regional and local partners included — to rally together and support a new, financially viable, fiscally responsible, world class waterfront neighborhood that enhances our city and region, and keeps the A’s in Oakland where they belong.” …
Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said in a statement Tuesday that the council “is committed to keeping the A’s in Oakland.”
So is that it? Fisher and MLB put out a couple of press releases, and Oakland city officials fold and offer him whatever he wants?
Not at all. There’s a huge difference between “We support a downtown Oakland stadium” and “We want to spend $855 million on a downtown Oakland stadium,” which is where all the haggling will come in. But, as noted above, this shifts the conversation from Should Oakland give John Fisher a pile of money? to How big should the pile be?, and that’s the most important win a team owner can ask for at this stage of negotiations.
How much money should Oakland offer to keep the A’s?
See, even you’re doing it now! You’re assuming the A’s will leave without a sufficient offer!
You’re talking to yourself, you know.
Writer’s prerogative.
Anyway, what’s a reasonable (or “fiscally responsible,” as Schaaf put it) amount to spend on infrastructure for an A’s stadium depends on lots of things, including:
- what “infrastructure” means (will any of these “seismic improvements” and “vehicular grade separation” actually benefit Oakland residents, or mostly just the A’s?)
- what actual benefit Oakland would get from the team redeveloping a swath of downtown instead of playing at the Oakland Coliseum site (in real present-day dollars, not projected out to the year 2064 like Kaval tried to do)
- how much existing tax revenue would be siphoned off by drawing a tax increment financing district that encompasses virtually the entire downtown waterfront (much of which is already developed)
- what additional costs the city would end up with from a whole lot of new development (if it even happens, given that the A’s term sheet says Fisher isn’t required to build anything but the stadium, and also all the public infrastructure spending has to be done before even that happens
- what other cities might offer — which, given that the latest rumor out of Portland is “two guys want to build a stadium in the suburbs entirely out of wood,” should best be described at this point as “uncertain.”
On that last bullet point, the last time we went through this was with the Montreal Expos, at which point Washington, D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams responded to an utter lack of competing offers with Sure, I’ll give you whatever you want. So history is not exactly optimistic that everyone will arrive at a price that works for both sides, if that’s even something that’s possible.
You mentioned the Oakland Coliseum site. Is that still an option?
There’s going to be lots of tea-leaf reading into MLB’s statement that the Coliseum is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball” in Oakland — does that mean the current Coliseum, or something new on the Coliseum site, or what? I already got an email last night from the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, which is mostly made up of Howard Terminal port unions and businesses worried about a stadium getting in the way of their ships and trucks, arguing that “the Coliseum location is the ideal place to build a new stadium, as it already has freeway access, public transit, and more than enough space to create a ‘ballpark village’ that could revitalize East Oakland.” All of which is true (well, maybe “revitalize” is a stretch), but would Fisher settle for developing the Coliseum site if getting Howard Terminal in shape proves to be more expensive than either he or the city can stomach? Will Schaaf and the city council force him to make that decision? And what about Naomi? Tune in again tomorrow, and tomorrow’s tomorrow, and on and on into the future vision of baseball.
Neil, the market size thing matters a whole lot less than 18 months ago. RSNs are not paying big rights fees anymore, and RSN rights fees were the primary differentiator between large and small markets.
Also, be fair about the $885 million. A government’s role is to handle infrastructure. I’m not disputing that some of that (the $395M portion, if memory serves) looks like site-specific work, but a lot of it ($590M, I think) looks like typical transportation related expenses.
You mentioned “vehicular grade separation”. According to new ballpark.org, a major hangup for the city is that the city wants pedestrian grade separation for rail transit, which is more expensive, takes more time and may not even be feasible.
Agreed that it is starting to matter less, but there’s a big difference between less and “not at all,” as in the NFL. All other things being equal, Fisher would much rather be in Oakland than in Portland or Las Vegas. (And Portland and Vegas don’t even have stadium plans as advanced as in Oakland, so things are a fair bit less than equal at present.)
Nashville feels like the move, to me. I would need to look into it more, but Nashville has spent public money on soccer and auto racing recently. The Preds’ arena is considered a successful “public investment” among pols and locals. The city is hip and young. They don’t have a major league summer sport.
And if you compare Nashville and some of the other areas in “SEC Country” it can draw from to Oakland’s true market (East Bay, Sacto and maybe the central valley), the market difference isn’t too vast.
The other issue — and not to get political on a sports blog — is the current direction of Oakland, the Bay Area and in some ways California. What major league sports team wants the spectre of crowd limits, a local media that parrots every activist’s delusional racism accusation, “climate change” regulations, etc.? If you’re able to be in an awesome city like LA or New York, you deal with it. For Oakland?? I don’t know about that.
The next sports team (or for that matter, corporation of any kind) that moves out of a city because it’s too woke will be the first one ever, I believe.
Absolutely correct. There is a first time for everything, like California’s census numbers declining…
“Feels” and “to me” are doing all of the work here in a stuoendously fact free and very political “not to be political” post.
Conservatives stopped watching sports because Trump told them too. Pretty much the only sports fans left are people who agree with all those things.
I live in the SF-OAK-SJ DMA (in Santa Clara county, where the A’s would have been 10 years ago if not for BS “territorial rights.”) The sports channel that shows A’s games isn’t even offered by the local cable company, and hasn’t been for years. Do Nielsen homes and media rights matter if people can’t even get it?
It matters so long as the sports channel is willing to pay the A’s for the rights. What they do with them after that isn’t Fisher’s problem.
I noticed a long time ago there’s plenty of room in the parking lot around the Coliseum to build a ballpark that would spare the need to create a lot of new infrastructure. Knock that and Oracle arena down and the destination with bars and other entertainment could possibly be built if the A’s want to create that kind of stadium neighborhood. From what the port area looks like I think that has as much of a chance of success as building in their desired site.
The Coliseum site is already entitled for new stadium development and has been for years. The A’s came out publicly with a preliminary plan for redevelopment of the Coliseum site even if they built a stadium at Howard Terminal, an explicit admission that the Coliseum site is in fact viable for development.
The A’s play here is the same game plan they used in San Jose with the Earthquakes. We build a stadium on problematic site A, if you let us develop/make tons of cash on a mixed-use development at site B. If they put the new stadium and parking at the Coli, that’s a whole lot less land on site for what they really make money on–housing, offices, retail, etc.
Except for the fact that, you know, it worked in San Jose, and the fact that they will still seek to develop Howard Terminal even if they were to build at the Coliseum site. And you could reasonably assume that waterfront non-stadium development would be worth more per square foot than equivalent development on an equivalent area at the Coliseum site, which undercuts the central argument here. The Coliseum site (and adjacent properties not technically part of the property that the team has either acquired or seeks to acquire) is also more than large enough to create a large and highly profitable mixed use development even with a stadium and associated parking. The team has admitted this — they’re just gaslighting at this point.
Speaking of sports rights, and a little unrelated, I live in the south Florida market. The Marlins, heat, and panthers are shown on what used to be the fox sports channels (now “Bally sports”).
We cut the cord, and these local broadcasts are totally unavailable to us through any of the steaming services.
And while we can buy any of the league passes for the sports teams, our local teams are blacked out on them.
I guess it’s accurate to say that the owners do not care about people actually watching their games, so long as they have made money on the broadcast rights.
It’s kind of strange, but makes me realize how little I care about the teams/sports overall, too.
I only stream sports that aren’t on basic cable channels. Have never once considered getting anything else. Or I go to my local pub and support them, which is an option again as things are opening back up.
As a decades-long Oakland A’s fan who no longer lives anywhere in the vicinity of Oakland, I’d just like to say that there has for a really long time been an unfilled niche in Oakland for someone to advocate for the preservation, restoration, and marketing-as-historical of the Oakland Coliseum (which for completely obvious reasons I will not call RingCentral Coliseum in this post).
Mount Davis can and should be taken down and returned to open, sunny bleachers. The now totally redundant arena next door can be taken down too, and replaced with your dream of plazas and businesses, ringed by new housing, which there is plenty of room for. And although the building and area have issues with pipes and sewage and electrical, it is no harder to fix this than to start over in the port area. The expense of doing so is significantly lower than the expense of changing downtown and port traffic patterns.
Because the Oakland Coliseum is the last remaining post-war, pre-1970s economic crisis, built for dual-use ring stadium, it is architecturally significant, and now is the time (and the East Bay is the audience) to make the case that those big, cheap, simple slabs of concrete were always the people’s stadiums, full of cheap seats and cheap food and cheap beer. The A’s can’t and shouldn’t compete with the Giants over Silicon Valley and posh San Francisco and Marin, but an imaginative management would have spent the last 20 years spinning the A’s as the little team who could rather than as neoliberal cost-cutting wonks (which, admittedly, is what they are). Such a management would have prioritized selling tons of $20 tickets to people who take BART. We are, after all, the people who caused the A’s to outdraw the Giants in the late 1980s and 1990s.
(Yes the opposition at that time was some bad Giants teams and Candlestick – the Giants are way more formidable to compete with now – but the point that gets lost is that there was nothing automatic about SF becoming the dominant team in the market, and thoughtful use of present resources could counter SF’s lead even now.)
I propose some enterprising left-union type (that would be me but living in the western time zone) start a blog called “The Oakland Coliseum Forever” with a good picture of the beautiful pre-Mount Davis Coliseum with the hills in the backdrop on the front (https://www.reddit.com/r/baseball/comments/4k8rey/just_a_reminder_how_nice_the_oakland_coliseum/). Stories about Rickie Henderson, great society blue collar wealth in the Bay Area, and what a serious commitment to build out east Oakland for the residents who live there would look like. Every time I think about this I think “this would have made a difference 15 years ago, when I still lived there.” And then I think shit, we’re still at square 1. Why not now?
Not to hate, but the pic on that reddit post makes the Coliseum look exactly how I remember it from TV: a cheap, inoffensive, stadium equivalent of public housing.
In a way the Coliseum site makes sense for baseball, but not in a city like Oakland. For MLB to work in a city like Oakland the stadium needs to be tied to a residential development, and that development needs to be high-end. The Coliseum site is not and never will be a location for high-end housing. Howard Terminal has a chance to be. This is not like the Braves and Cobb County or the Rams and Inglewood. This is Oakland.
This is a wildly inaccurate set of assertions, easily disproven by a laundry list of mixed income housing developments and mixed use developments that have been successfully built around the Bay Area (and in many other places) in areas that were previously considered industrial, high crime, low income, etc.
Sounds backwards to me. Why does residential development need a baseball stadium? If housing is the goal, then develop these sites for housing, eliminating the sports stadia. It would be a far better return on investment, with buildings whose occupants might actually pay taxes and shouldn’t require massive public $$dough.
We seem to be skipping over the question: Why does Oakland “need” a baseball stadium or baseball team?
Oakland doesn’t “need” a baseball team, and if the cost of keeping one is $885 million dollars that could be better used elsewhere, Oakland should say sayonara. But some us like baseball, and my post points to the cheapest way to keep something that can actually be popular and good. Why are you on a sports site, however left its politics, at all if you think we should simply dismiss the idea of having baseball?
I don’t dismiss the idea of having baseball, any more than I dismiss the idea of having bowling. I don’t want either of them provided at public expense. They are entertainment, and should be paid for by those who enjoy them.
Look, I can’t even tell whether we’re disagreeing here – I don’t know whether you actually read my initial post, which isn’t about the city paying for anything, it’s about developing a constituency for maintaining and improving the current building. We may have a disagreement about the meaning of “paid for by those who enjoy them,” which could easily be a libertarian position against a state deciding to pay for any collective good. Seems to me that while the city owns 50% of the current site, keeping the present facility while building infill housing around it and having publicly paid infrastructure improvements to the sewers, electrical, etc. wouldn’t be such a bad choice for the public. And that there’s nothing wrong with thinking about package deals that include baseball and housing even if you don’t “need” to.
Cheap, inoffensive, filled with working people is good. Public housing is good. But of course what the working people of the world really need is another playground for the 1%
Aaaah, Rickey Henderson spelled wrong, sorry.
But did Rickey Henderson spell Rickey Henderson wrong?
As a soccer fan I think this shows why I like promotion / relegation. Teams that cannot compete drop to levels they can while teams with ambitions and changing favorable local demographics can rise.
It’s not perfect I admit but maybe it is better than the franchise system.
Neil,
If Fisher gets serious with Las Vegas, it seems to me he is more interested in a real estate deal that he make out like a bandit for that having a sustainable sport franchise. The Las Vegas A’s at the box office will be no more successful than the Oakland A’s already. While I am a self-professed Portland MLB booter, the portland diamond group was very mum on this development( I don’t think they want to deal with Fisher). As you pointed out the flaws with the Vegas market go beyond the TV market data. (They work at night and it doesn’t have the incomes one would expect on the West Coast).
As I have been preaching on this site for some time, unless you have some white knight pol or group of pols like DC did in another city, Fisher is more likely to weaken his negotiating hand than strengthen it.
I get marketing emails from the A’s (since I go to games from time to time) and the email from Dave Kaval really rubbed me wrong. As far as I’m concerned, if they’ve got a better opportunity elsewhere, they should just move. And yes, I’m fine with the Raiders moving.
Does a baseball team really think it is so damn important that it can send out threatening emails to their fans like that? “Pay up, or we’ll go elsewhere!” And they send out these threats in a two-team market for baseball? Really not building goodwill with this approach.
What’s inexplicable to me is the ongoing craptalk about the Coliseum location. They already have half ownership of the property and there’s plenty of space for development there. The team needs a regional fanbase and the Howard Terminal is an awful place in terms of transportation — and will continue to be even if the city pours a billion dollars into infrastructure. Why would they want to move closer to the Giants instead of offereing an alternative that is easier to get to?
One thing that occurred to me: if they are clearly stating that they won’t build a new stadium at the Coliseum, then there’s absolutely no reason for them to get any preference during negotiations to buy the other half of the Coliseum property from the city.