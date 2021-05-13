A’s move threat, Day 2: Team exec, mayor stump for $855m in public money, just disagree on which public

Day 2 of Oakland A’s owner John Fisher’s threat to hold his breath until he turns blue move his team out of town if he doesn’t get $855 million in “infrastructure” spending from the city of Oakland was all about the principals being interviewed on daytime TV and radio talk shows, apparently, which provided every bit as much enlightening journalism as you would expect. First off, we have A’s stadium czar Dave Kaval explaining to KNBR’s Papa & Lund (who “delight the Bay Area with their unique combination of loose and informative sports talk“) why the Oakland Coliseum site isn’t acceptable for a new stadium, if by “explaining” you mean “propagandizing”:
“The site here is really a manifestation of the 1960s design for ballparks and sports venues,” Kaval told Papa & Lund on Wednesday. “Destination, lots of on-site parking, just kind of like in a big parking lot. That was all over the country. That was in places like Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium (Braves) and Riverfront (Reds) and all these stadiums across the country. Candlestick was kind of like that.
“But that model has shifted. All the modern stadiums since the 90s and Camden Yards have really been built in these downtown urban corridors and been really successful. Obviously Oracle Park is an example of that, so is Petco Park down in San Diego, and that is really the model that we’re looking for in success in baseball.”
Except that’s not entirely true: The areas around the Baltimore Orioles‘ Camden Yards, the San Francisco Giants‘ Oracle Park, and the San Diego Padres‘ Petco Park are considered “downtown urban corridors” today, yes, but none of them especially were before the stadiums were built. And if we’re talking “all the modern stadiums,” then we have to include the Atlanta Braves‘ new stadium, which was built way out in the suburbs with a faux-urban mixed-use development around it; not to mention the New York Yankees‘ and Mets‘ new stadiums, neither of which is anywhere near downtown (and which in the Mets’ case is still surrounded by parking lots).
And more important, the Oakland Coliseum may currently sit in a sea of parking lots, but, especially in the red-hot East Bay real estate market, there’s nothing stopping Fisher from building a new neighborhood on that site the same way he hopes to at Howard Terminal, which is currently a sea of shipping containers. Kaval could have more honestly argued that the Coliseum site might not be as lucrative as building at Howard Terminal after Oakland taxpayers spent $855 million to spruce up the local roads, but presumably that didn’t play as well with the focus groups.
(I should also note that KNBR’s accompanying article misstated something itself about the A’s stadium plan, citing ESPN as reporting “the public’s share of the approximately $12 billion project at $2.2 billion,” a figure that’s been repeated elsewhere as well. That’s because ESPN’s Jeff Passan did some uncharacteristically sloppy writing in describing the terms of the deal, lumping together the $855 million in city infrastructure spending with projections of $450 million in community benefits to the city and $955 million in new general fund revenues for the city — those last two figures are likely pretty bogus for reasons we’ve covered previously, but either way they’re public benefits, not public costs. The taxpayer price tag on this remains $855 million, which is still a crazy amount of money, mind you, but it’s important to be accurate about these things.)
Moving over to KGO's Midday Live, we find Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf clapping back against Fisher's demands by … okay, actually she pretty much made his case for him, saying she "appreciates" MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for emphasizing that "a new waterfront ballpark is the only path to keeping the A's in Oakland," and responding to a question about whether $855 million was too high a price tag like this:
“The A’s are privately financing the ballpark itself. But for this ballpark to be successful, we will need to make transportation improvements beyond the ballpark. And deliver community benefits that our community expects. Particularly to make sure this project does not cause displacement or gentrification…
“What we need is for our other regional partners to participate: The port, the county, the state. We all will see incredible revenues if this project gets built. Contributing some of those new project-based revenues is the key to getting this done. We have gotten a lot done over this year. I am confident we can get this over the finish line.”
Translation: I don’t want to spend $855 million in city money, but $855 million in city plus county plus state money? That’d be cool. Discuss amongst yourselves whether this is a massive betrayal of Schaaf’s principles that not a dime of public funds should be spent on sports stadiums or a clever gambit to get taxpayers in the rest of the state to pay for new roads and bridges in her city by piggybacking on Fisher’s threat.
KGO also has its own interview with Kaval in which he says that the $855 million in city money isn’t really city money, because “we pay the city that money, and then they use it for that infrastructure.” First off, hey, that’s the Casino Night Fallacy! And secondly, that’s not just the A’s owners paying the taxes that they’re demanding be kicked back:
(Area to be developed by the A’s is in gray.)
Where all this ends up is anyone’s guess, but fortunately in our modern world we have the gambling industry to make those guesses for us. A Forbes “contributor” (i.e., unpaid writer) notes that the betting odds (not clear on from which source) have the A’s eventual destinations ranked in this order: Las Vegas (7-4), Montreal (5-1), Charlotte (6-1), Portland (6-1), San Antonio (8-1), Nashville (11-1), Indianapolis (12-1), San Jose (12-1), Austin (14-1), Oklahoma City (14-1), Vancouver (14-1), Louisville (16-1).
You can also bet on whether the A’s will relocate by the end of 2022, and while the odds are slightly against it — a $100 bet on them moving will earn you $110 in winnings, while a $150 bet on them staying put will only earn you $100 — the very fact that none of those cities listed currently have stadiums for the A’s to move into or could build one in the next year and a half would seem to make a “no” bet some pretty easy money. Unless “relocate” means announce a relocation down the road, not actually pack up and go? Maybe better check the fine print before you put down your life savings on this one.
If the primary business model of MLB teams are no longer ticket sales, TV cable deals and concessions but complex mix use real estate deals then Vegas would have the inside track. If MLB has any interest in created a St. Louis Cardinals 2.0 (deeply support by the community) Portland is it best bet. I don’t think it does. The oddsmakers are dumb though. Craig Cheeks Portland Diamond is well funded and was scheduled for high level talks with MLB unrelated to this. If they can move expeditiously on zoning issues I give them 3 -1
I too can make stuff up without a single iota of evidence.
I too can be an cowardly anonymous hit and run troll with no evidence to discredit an assertion I don’t like
$AN JO$E!!! After nearly 30 years (1992) since the A’s granted the Giants the territorial rights to Santa Clara County (so the G’s could move to $J), enough is enough! MLB needs to finally work out a deal to make SCCo/$J a shared territory (like other two-team markets) and allow the nations 10th largest city to join The Bigs. BTW, Schaaf not directly answering the $855 million question speaks volumes, LOL!
Hi. A’s fan here. Good analyses. The $855MM price tag is a lot, and I am bugged by Fisher using the public’s emotional attachment to their last remaining sports team as leverage to get this waterfront property. If he truly cared about staying in Oakland, the Coliseum (which requires 0 public money for infrastructural improvements) would still be on the table.
However. Are you familiar with the Jack London Square area? The Howard Terminal area produces 0 tax revenues now, and the Jack London financing district has languished for years with low tenancy rates, no anchor tenant, no real reason for existing. It’s an underperforming asset that would benefit immensely from a ballpark and the accompanying infrastructural improvements. The proposal isn’t for the A’s to siphon off existing revenues; it’s for diverting the revenues that would flow from the enrichment of the specific area surrounding the ballpark (i.e. revenue created in large part by the development itself). Furthermore, these two districts were specifically authorized by the state legislature to finance this project. My point being that it’s not like Fisher is rolling in with a bill of goods. This was always part of the plan.
While yes, the Coliseum should still be on the table, and yes, I resent the threats, Jack London Square is in such dire need of development. It’s been waiting for years for a moment like this, and would be great for Oakland as a whole. This may benefit Fisher inordinately, but this is how cities get built. Oakland either makes this capital investment in its future, or continues to throw money away on “initiatives” and other fleeting, transitory things.
Jack London Square has had a long list of successful developments over the last couple decades, with more in the pipeline, all without a stadium. The assertion that it needs a sports team as an anchor tenant to be successful isn’t backed by any evidence.
Been there recently?
Yes I have because I have multiple friends that live there. Strange that you’d think of that as some sort of gotcha.
If it’s your *opinion* that it’d be better with a ballpark, that’s fine. But asserting as a matter of *fact* that the area isn’t and can’t be successful without a ballpark is another matter entirely.
No gotcha… Just asking.
You are right that there are some new bright spots in JLS (Plank, the Forge) but I’ve been going there for the last 25 years and the loooong line of empty, tenantless storefronts hasn’t budged. They had A’s fanfest in 2020 there (used to be at the Coliseum) and I was shocked to see so many people there – most I can remember seeing, and I’ve been to the 4th of July there too. That kind of foot traffic is exactly what the ballpark will generate, and will finally fulfill JLS’ longtime purpose as a destination.
I’ve been to Jack London Square fairly recently as well. It could use some more activity, sure — but a baseball stadium that’s only in use 81 nights a year isn’t going to do much to provide that. So siphoning off tax revenues from JLS and attributing it to “we built it, so they came” would be pretty disingenuous. (I’m also not clear on what happens if tax revenues don’t go up — can Oakland return the new roads to Home Depot for a full refund of their $855m?)
You are the expert, but it seems like it’s pretty undeniable that baseball stadia generate business and enhance the areas they’re built in. That’s what happened in SF, which you surely know was also built with infrastructural improvements funded by future tax revenues. Should fisher have to pay for infrastructure? That’s the city’s core responsibility. If they want a ballpark down there (which we know the majority of the council and the mayor does) then this is the best deal they will ever get.
“it’s pretty undeniable that baseball stadia generate business and enhance the areas they’re built in”
This isn’t undeniable at all and several examples countering this “undeniable” claim were cite in this post alone!
“But a baseball stadium that’s only in use 81 nights a year isn’t going to do much to provide that”
Really? 81 nights a year is lots of activity.
Click on Data in the navigation menu above for a bunch of studies showing there is no evidence of stadiums providing a measurable boost to business.
As for 82 nights a year being a lot of activity: It really isn’t. The only time you can get sports attendees to go to a restaurant or whatever nearby is in a narrow window before and after games. So really you’re talking about a building that is dark 284 days a year, and may as well be dark 22 hours a day the rest of the year. You’d do better off locating your restaurant near a small supermarket.
The crowds for something like a Fanfest may look impressive, but they don’t do much to make for a sustainable business. When I’ve talked to restaurateurs, they’ve told me this as well.
If there is so much upside to developing the Howard Terminal area to then (cross fingers and say 12 Hail Mary’s) enhance Jack London square, why doesn’t the city open up to public bidding the development of the terminal area instead of giving a handout to the A’s so the footprint of the stadium could be used to generate more full-time jobs and revenue 365 days a year rather than part-time jobs just 90 days a year?
It’s not a handout. It’s the city’s responsibility to improve infrastructure. True, they wouldn’t have to improve that area (yet) without a reason like the ballpark development, but the revenues to find it are coming from the taxes generated by the development itself. How is this a handout?
This has been thoroughly explained not only on this site, but also by economists that have specific knowledge of the business of sports and its relationship to pubic entities.
Hey Anonymous, thanks for pointing that out. I can read. I happen to have a different opinion. If you think I’m wrong, go ahead and point out why. Thanks!
You’re wrong because as has been pointed out here (again, in this very post/thread) public money would be committed with the claim that it’d be paid back by tax revenue generated from the development over a very long period of time. But there’s absolutely no guarantee of that, and the public will be on the hook for the very possible (even likely) shortfall.
If you still think it’s a good idea, okay. Again, it’s fine to not care. It’s just not a matter of fact to say that there no public subsidy/handout or that it’s fine because the city will definitely get that money back.
The Mercury News/East Bay Times put out a lengthy editorial against the A’s proposal. Almost seems like they read and then copied Neil’s blog posts. Plagarism is the finest form of flattery.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/05/12/editorial-the-as-and-mlb-dont-care-about-oakland-only-profits/
Amateurs borrow, professional steal.
Neil,
Thanks for the detailed explanation of the whole situation, listening to Dave Kaval spew BS on all the local interviews made me sick, they need to stop comparing their issues to the Raiders and Warriors. I would like to know if they would consider the stadium only on the HT site, 3000 née housing units in the area would cause daily gridlock, BART is at least 1 mile from the site and know one is going to walk from West Oakland station without an armed escort.
I believe their proposal is so outrageous that they want it to fail so they can say “we tried” and relocate
I had the same misgivings about this project until I went to Fan Fest 2020. The crowds were immense. The stadium will draw the people, I have no doubt.
Though I still resent the threats and think the Coliseum should be on the table as part of good faith negotiations.
Unfortunately, we can probably expect to keep hearing about the Raiders and Warriors as long as this process continues Dave. Fisher wants to make sure everyone knows what a ‘nice little ball club you’ve got here and how it’d be a shame if anything should, you know, god forbid, happen to it”.
No easier way to do that than to keep mentioning the names of the teams that are no longer there. Eventually, he’ll start talking about the Golden Seals as well if necessary.
Let’s not forget the economic powerhouses and cherished civic assets (all sarcasm) that were the Oakland Clippers, Stompers, Invaders, or Oaks!
I can’t believe the relocation oddsmakers did not include Sacramento. Neil’s post yesterday showed Sacramento to have the 20th largest TV market, and it could still keep the current market in the East Bay. Sacto has what Kaval/Fisher have been spewing regarding HT — a large urban infill site at the Railyards with waterfront property and adjacent to downtown. You gotta give Sacto at least higher odds than Louisville!!
They have no biases… as soon as someone wants to bet on Sacramento, they will post odds. That’s why most odds makers include a “bar” number. It’s all about keeping the money balanced (or close to it) on each option and maximizing the house take.
But yeah! Why not Boise or Minot…
Property taxes are meant to reflect the cost of providing “general government services” to a particular property or development (as opposed to providing water and sewer service or garbage collection, which are often billed separately).
Whenever a TIF or a similar instrument is created – even if the money syphoned off is just the net INCREASE in tax revenue deemed to be the result of the specific development for which the TIF was created – money that should be going to amortize the cost of providing government services is now being used to pay for the construction of the development itself. The unavoidable outcome of this is that someone “else” is paying the share of government services that should be attributable to the new development.
The same goes for a municipal government giving a property tax waiver to someone who is having a hard time… the gov’t never reduces it’s spending to account for the revenue loss, it simply spreads the levy over the remainder of the tax base… so they aren’t waiving anything, just redistributing the charges.
We can call it a handout or a subsidy or just plain welfare, but what it is emphatically not is “free”. If anyone wants to see this for the shell game it actually is, just apply it to your own home and demand that the city provide the money for your new swimming pool or kitchen because the swimming pool will increase the assessed value of your home and the city will eventually be paid back through increased property tax revenues.
It’s a ridiculous scheme meant only to confuse tax payers into thinking that wealthy people should be exempt from taxation because they create development.
Instead of thinking about how “unfair” it seems for the GAP heir to actually have to pay his taxes, I would ask people to think about how unfair it is to force other (dramatically poorer) people to pay his taxes for him… because that is what will happen if this goes ahead.
I have never been to the Bay area (or anywhere in Cali north of LA) so I just have some questions for the locals.
It seems to me as an outsider that most of the bay area (San Fran, San Jose, Santa Clara) has exploded economically with real estate soaring but that prosperity hasn’t spilled over to Oakland.
1) Is that true? If so why?
2) Is the lack of infrastructure around Howard’s terminal that the A’s are asking the city to address impeding ANY development in that area? What I mean is the A’s are saying “put in $900 million in infrastructure and we will build $12 billion worth of stuff” if the city doesn’t do that would someone else put in $12 billion worth of stuff or some other amount or would development there just not happen?
3) If Howard’s Terminal didn’t get the development (not just the stadium but any of it) would it really go to other parts of Oakland, would it go to other parts of the Bay Area, or would it go to other Regions? With costs of living rising in the Bay area is it a case where people and companies are being priced out and they are getting to the point of leaving?
Pardon my ignorance but I literally don’t know much about the area so I am curious
There are readers who really want the A’s to move to Portland. Some of those will say all sorts of things about how wonderful Portland is as a candidate. For those who don’t know anything about Portland’s efforts to land an MLB team, please note that Portland does not have a stadium. Also note that stadium-backers will find similar resistance to public funding of sports venues in Oregon as in California. Finally, while it is great that Portland supposedly has lined up some wonderful deep-pocket investors, the A’s owner has expressed zero interest in selling the team. That means an expansion team may be more realistic for Portland.