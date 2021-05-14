Friday roundup: More A’s move threat fallout, #NoOlympicsTokyo, and me on a podcast

Roundup time!
- Lots more reaction to the Oakland A’s move threat, including skepticism that they’ll really abandon a big market for a smaller one and a San Jose Mercury news editorial suggesting that “the City Council and the public first deserve a thorough independent financial evaluation of the A’s offer, alternative uses of the land and the effect on port operations,” which, yup.
- Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano writes that the A’s move threat is “a shot across the bow” to St. Petersburg that the Rays could do the same — and more than just threatening to summer in Montreal, which Rays owner Stu Sternberg apparently thinks is an offer Tampa Bay should welcome — though he also notes that if the A’s do move, that would take a potential relocation target off the table.
- The reveal of the A’s threat also makes it interesting that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred chose last week to announce that MLB would consider Forbes’ estimate of a $2.2 billion average baseball team value as the price for an expansion team, if MLB were handing out expansion teams, which it’s not. Clever move to stir up baseball interest in all those cities A’s owner John Fisher will need as leverage, or just random fumbling in response to a reporter’s question? You never can tell with Manfred!
- Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, noting that less than 2% of Japan’s population is vaccinated and that on top of its billions of dollars in Olympic facility costs Tokyo will have to divert about 10,000 medical workers to service the Summer Games, says Japan should cancel the Olympics now and cut its losses. She likely has a fan in this guy.
- If you’ve been wondering whether New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan is any closer to seeking a new arena now that Madison Square Garden has only two years to run on its operating permit, the answer appears to be nope. At least that’s according to the New York Post, which writes that even if the permit is allowed to expire, Dolan “doesn’t mean he has to physically leave MSG, which he owns”; that’s not necessarily true, though I guess if New York City can’t even bring itself to stop extending MSG’s permit, it’s not likely to send the Department of Buildings Padlock Unit to put chains across the front door.
- The president of the Henderson, Nevada chamber of commerce says that the city’s new taxpayer-funded arena for the Silver Knights “was the lead domino to increase activity down here on Water Street.” His evidence? The owner of a barbecue restaurant called Biscuits and Bourbon says business has gone up since the arena opened in November. That’s surely worth $60 million.
- Finally, I guested on an episode of the Take A 20 sports podcast last week and it went live yesterday — the name is a reference to looking back to events 20 years ago, so you’ll need to take more like 60 to listen to it. I no longer remember all the things we discussed, but I do remember a fun and wide-ranging conversation, so check it out on Spotify or Apple (no subscriptions required).
9 comments on “Friday roundup: More A’s move threat fallout, #NoOlympicsTokyo, and me on a podcast”
You failed to mention that the mayor of Vegas put out a tweet that she has been in contact since 2019 with the Athletics. I don’t like and it won’t be an improvement of their current situation but if the Athletics don’t get what they want relocation will be announced by the end of the year
Putting out a tweet is one thing, coming up with a second huge stadium subsidy is another. Let’s see if the mayor can put her taxpayers money where her tweet is.
If they have been talking for 2 years any negotiations they have had are much more advanced than what they are putting out in the press. Until 2 days ago I thought the vegas effort was some boutique group headed by Steve Stone. There is alot going on here than we know
I’d put any amount of money on there being no actual substance (i.e. real finding or stadium planning) behind the Vegas “discussions”.
If you really think the A’s will announce a move to Vegas “by the end of the year,” there are Vegas bookmakers who will happily take your money.
If there is no vote this summer I will be happy to take theirs. Although as a baseball fan any shot at a St Louis cardinals 2.0 is likely to be in Portland if it were to exist
I really don’t.think you understand how relocation works. Even if Oakland doesn’t vote on the issue this summer, there is still no deal in place in Vegas or Portland, and there won’t be anytime soon. You don’t announce relocation to a place where you have nothing in place.
Instead of spending time on the A’s moving, let’s waste our time on where the Rangers and Knicks should move. Quebec Knicks and Quebec Rangers. Now those would be some fun Vegas odds.
“there is no Oakland option that works”
~ Lou Wolff, (2006, if I remember correctly).
I wouldn’t hold my breath on a relocation announcement.
But if there is one, I am hoping that MLB announces that as a result of the utter intransigence of both Oakland and Tampa Bay area politicians, the Rays will be moving to Oakland and the A’s will be moving to Tampa.
Sometimes you just have to show people tough love.