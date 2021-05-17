A’s exec: I have here a list five cities known to be members of the relocation party

He hasn’t gotten on a plane yet, but otherwise Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval, who was appointed in 2016 with the mission to get a stadium deal done by any means necessary, knows exactly what lines he’s supposed to deliver next in the team’s move threat gambit:
As soon as Major League Baseball announced earlier this week it would permit the A’s to leave Oakland if their plan to build a waterfront ballpark is thwarted, officials from several cities contacted the club to express their interest in a possible relocation deal, team president Dave Kaval said Thursday.
And those cities are … well, that would be telling, wouldn’t it? Presumably at least one is Las Vegas, given that Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted that she’s been “dialoguing” with MLB about the A’s since 2019. Kaval said team officials hadn’t spoken with any other cities before last Tuesday’s announcement that the team was looking into relocating if it doesn’t get its $855 million public infrastructure demand met, but that doesn’t necessarily contradict Goodman’s claim, as she just said she’d talked with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, not the A’s. And “dialoguing” could always just mean “Hey, can we get the A’s to move here?” “Nope.” Plausible deniability is the best!
Let’s see, anything else from the Art of the Steal playbook that Kaval needs to check off? There’s the Home-Field Disadvantage, where you claim that your old stadium is unconscionably obsolete, whether that’s actually falling down or just lacking in modern-day amenities or ideally you’re not clear about which:
“The model is now for the downtown urban locations,” Kaval said Thursday, describing the Coliseum as a “relic” of past sport stadium models that thousands of people would drive to.
For those unfamiliar with Oakland geography: The Oakland Coliseum is literally right next to a Bay Area Rapid Transit train station, whereas the team’s proposed Howard Terminal stadium site is decidedly not, which is one reason for the team’s demand for that $855 million in new roads and overpasses and such. Conceivably more fans might walk to games if the A’s played at Howard Terminal, but the number of people who live or work in downtown Oakland is awfully small, so people would need to get to games somehow, and for most people that’s either going to be car or BART.
And then we have the Two-Minute Warning, which is setting an arbitrary deadline and announcing the clock is ticking:
The Coliseum lease ends in 2024, and the earliest a new ballpark in Oakland could open would be 2027 if the city acts now. The team is “running out of at-bats,” Kaval has said in explaining the team’s urgency.
It’s really kind of sad that sports team owners and their lackeys are still working from the same playbook that Joanna Cagan and I first wrote up 23 years ago. But I guess if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — maybe one of these days it’ll stop working, but given that Mayor Libby Schaaf’s response to the move threat announcement was “Hell no, we won’t let them go,” that day does not seem like today.
20 comments on “A’s exec: I have here a list five cities known to be members of the relocation party”
I really don’t understand an MLB team moving to a significantly smaller market. All their money comes RSNs. Downsizing to Vegas would be nuts.
I’m hoping $an Jo$e officials are in contact with the A’s (perhaps a given since A’s ownership already has contacts in $J over the MLS Quakes and real estate developments). $J is, and has been, the ideal location for the A’s in the Bay Area, especially now with BART serving $J directly from the East Bay fan base. While Google has taken the original Cisco Field land in downtown $J, there’s still available land to develop in north $J and near the BART line. Of course, would have to still deal with those BS Giants territorial rights that the A’s granted to them in 1992, but nothing should last forever..
Atlanta isn’t downtown. Neither are Texas or Miami. What model is that again?
You can’t put a price on having your stadium 4km closer to Bed Bath & Beyond or Schnitzer Steel
John, you’re killing me here!
But seriously, what about In-N-Out?
There’s an In-N-Out located off Hegenberger near the current Coliseum site. If A’s locate to HT, I’m not driving through Webster Street Tunnel https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posey_and_Webster_Street_tubes (what if the tunnel collapses* whilst I’m in it, fills with water and I drown) to get to In-N-Out in Alameda (I’m not going to drive CA 61/Doolittle Drive to get to Alameda either. I’d still be exiting I880 at Hegenberger and drive right past the Hegenberger In-N-Out).
*Due to lack or maintenance and repairs or worse yet, an earthquake!
Neil: If you were a betting man, who is more likely to get a new ballpark. A: A’s @ Howard Terminal. B: Rays @ Tampa?. C: Neither. I am picking option C.
I mean, ever? Ever is a long time, especially to wait for a bet to pay out.
I suspect that Howard Terminal is going to happen, though it may need to wait for federal infrastructure money or somesuch. I would guess that Tampa or St. Pete will eventually build something too, just because long, seemingly fruitless stadium campaigns always seem to end up winning in the end (see: Minnesota, Miami), but that’s clearly a lot further out.
A couple things have changed
1.) After the Marlins disaster which didn’t help them at the box office and the St. Louis Rams moving after 20 yrs. the allergy municipalities cities have had to public financing is now a full blown hay fever.
2.) Vegas doesn’t seem to be allergic to public financing like others would.
Don’t assume the A’s have a losing hand whatever their objective is
“I suspect that Howard Terminal is going to happen, though it may need to wait for federal infrastructure money or somesuch”
We call that an earthquake around these parts.
NdM,
Is TIF funding “Free Money?”, as I’m seeing many HT proponents claiming the $855 million wouldn’t exist if not for the proposed ballpark.
As for myself, I don’t see HT happening: too expensive, complicated and would be hell to get to, except of course for the handful of residents who live within walking distance of JLS. Still feel like this HT fantasy is one big ruse to finally get the hell out of Dodge.
Yeah, no, it’s not. Much of the tax money would exist regardless, just elsewhere in the city (it’s not like people will start eating two dinners on nights they go to the ballgame), plus the tax district is way larger than the A’s development site, plus there’s no guarantee all that tax money will even exist but the city will have spent $855m already either way, etc. Search for “TIF” on this site and you’ll hit a dozen examples of other teams and cities making similar, equally bogus, claims.
Speaking of sketchy funding mechanisms not working out:
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/stadium/allegiant-stadium-room-tax-still-hurting-from-effects-of-pandemic-2335255/
Sage to assume a good part of this at the moment is the result of the pandemic, but I really don’t see how this works out well for the public.
Carolyn Goodman. Isn’t this the same Carolyn Goodman who wanted to use casino workers as a “control group” as to social distancing in April 2020?
https://abcnews.go.com/US/las-vegas-mayor-slammed-suggesting-workers-covid-19/story?id=70306241
To be more fair and not take just a clip a clip of interview, here is “fake news” CNN full interview with the mayor in April 2020.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/04/22/las-vegas-mayor-carolyn-goodman-reopen-coronavirus-entire-interview-anderson-cooper-sot-nr-vpx.cnn
Well mayor, build it and I’m sure they will come. A’s, Rays, Jays (get the rhyming scheme here) or someone (Las Vegas Marlins. Trying to envision how you integrate a Marlin into a desert backdrop, oh well). As for the Aviators, they can just take flight.
Yep, that’s her. The family has something of a history in defending the big guy at the expense of the little one.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oscar_Goodman
In fairness to the idiocy of this particular gambit, it’s not like Vegas doesn’t have a (lengthy) history of blowing things up not all that long after they were built/finished/just started etc.
Keep building things, don’t ask how they will be paid for or whether they are necessary, and definitely never look back to see how things worked out.
The A’s stadium saga has been going on for 24 yrs or so. Its conclusion will not continue another 24 yrs because they love Oakland so much. Try no later than the end of the year. If they stay in Oakland I know alot of city council members who best have that consulting gig lined up. Probably pays more
“Its conclusion will not continue another 24 yrs because they love Oakland so much. Try no later than the end of the year.”
May 14, 2021: “I don’t like and it won’t be an improvement of their current situation but if the Athletics don’t get what they want relocation will be announced by the end of the year.” and “If the decision is made we are talking months not years.”
Can I take that to the bank/casino? Since I’m rushing off to Verdi, placing a bet with my entire nest egg, who do I place my bet on?
Las Vegas, ”You failed to mention that the mayor of Vegas put out a tweet that she has been in contact since 2019 with the Athletics.” and “If they have been talking for 2 years any negotiations they have had are much more advanced than what they are putting out in the press. Until 2 days ago I thought the vegas effort was some boutique group headed by Steve Stone. There is alot going on here than we know.” and “Neil, I need to understand what the Mayor of Vegas stands to gain by letting the cat out of the bag about her discussion with the A’s and indicates the time frame one their discussion before I can agree with you the tweet is a “tempest in a teapot.” She used words like “excited.””?
Portland, ”Portland is it best bet. I don’t think it does. The oddsmakers are dumb though. Craig Cheeks Portland Diamond is well funded and was scheduled for high level talks with MLB unrelated to this. If they can move expeditiously on zoning issues I give them 3 -1.” and “Of the interviews I watched Craig Cheek and PDP officials, they claim well over $3 billion in capitalization.” and “While I am a self-professed Portland MLB booster, the Portland diamond group was very mum on this development (I don’t think they want to deal with Fisher).” and “I am bullish on Portland because it is same Metro area population as St. Louis and Baltimore but the residents have a higher disposal income. Also I have read articles where interest in MLB is high”?
I want to make sure I get my bet right!
Thank you for time to research my past post. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to make my position clear. Here it is
If the Oakland City Council either shoots down the A’s or allows the negotiations to stall by the end of the year (approximately) they will have some framework in place to relocate . Las Vegas is the likely choice and will be a poor choice. Portland is the best choice.
If you are asking me where to put your money. Wait to see what the Oakland City council does this summer.
There is a ton of polling data that the stadium situation and pro sports more broadly is far, FAR down the list of things actual voters in Oakland care about.
Schaaf and co have done reasonably well at limiting (occasionally preventing) public money from being thrown at sports teams. However, I think they have no-one but themselves to blame for being wedged into this particular corner.
Going back not that many years, the A’s were not interested in HT. The costs were too great and they felt they had other (better) options, including gaining control of the coliseum site.
And yet the city attempted to strong arm them into ‘reconsidering’ HT despite the cost. Why wouldn’t they consider a more expensive and problematic site if that is what the city wants? Especially if you can offload the additional cost (and more) onto your municipal and federal “partners” (IE: taxpayers).
I have no sympathy with the city on this count. Frogs and Scorpions.