A’s exec: I have here a list five cities known to be members of the relocation party

He hasn’t gotten on a plane yet, but otherwise Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval, who was appointed in 2016 with the mission to get a stadium deal done by any means necessary, knows exactly what lines he’s supposed to deliver next in the team’s move threat gambit:

As soon as Major League Baseball announced earlier this week it would permit the A’s to leave Oakland if their plan to build a waterfront ballpark is thwarted, officials from several cities contacted the club to express their interest in a possible relocation deal, team president Dave Kaval said Thursday.

And those cities are … well, that would be telling, wouldn’t it? Presumably at least one is Las Vegas, given that Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted that she’s been “dialoguing” with MLB about the A’s since 2019. Kaval said team officials hadn’t spoken with any other cities before last Tuesday’s announcement that the team was looking into relocating if it doesn’t get its $855 million public infrastructure demand met, but that doesn’t necessarily contradict Goodman’s claim, as she just said she’d talked with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, not the A’s. And “dialoguing” could always just mean “Hey, can we get the A’s to move here?” “Nope.” Plausible deniability is the best!

Let’s see, anything else from the Art of the Steal playbook that Kaval needs to check off? There’s the Home-Field Disadvantage, where you claim that your old stadium is unconscionably obsolete, whether that’s actually falling down or just lacking in modern-day amenities or ideally you’re not clear about which:

“The model is now for the downtown urban locations,” Kaval said Thursday, describing the Coliseum as a “relic” of past sport stadium models that thousands of people would drive to.

For those unfamiliar with Oakland geography: The Oakland Coliseum is literally right next to a Bay Area Rapid Transit train station, whereas the team’s proposed Howard Terminal stadium site is decidedly not, which is one reason for the team’s demand for that $855 million in new roads and overpasses and such. Conceivably more fans might walk to games if the A’s played at Howard Terminal, but the number of people who live or work in downtown Oakland is awfully small, so people would need to get to games somehow, and for most people that’s either going to be car or BART.

And then we have the Two-Minute Warning, which is setting an arbitrary deadline and announcing the clock is ticking:

The Coliseum lease ends in 2024, and the earliest a new ballpark in Oakland could open would be 2027 if the city acts now. The team is “running out of at-bats,” Kaval has said in explaining the team’s urgency.

It’s really kind of sad that sports team owners and their lackeys are still working from the same playbook that Joanna Cagan and I first wrote up 23 years ago. But I guess if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — maybe one of these days it’ll stop working, but given that Mayor Libby Schaaf’s response to the move threat announcement was “Hell no, we won’t let them go,” that day does not seem like today.