Cleveland, Browns owners want $200m+ to build a giant lakefront plinth, because everyone needs a plinth

Last week an interviewer asked me what kind of public funding sources team owners tend to look for these days in addition to the obvious ones, and I answered something like “it’s limited only by your imagination.” But one of the big trends is asking not for money to build the stadium but for money to build a whole bunch of stuff around it, and this weekend the Cleveland Browns stepped into that game with both feet:

The city of Cleveland and the Browns propose building a broad elevated park that would soar over railroad lines and the Shoreway and expand public access between downtown and the lakefront. The project envisions a long, gradually sloping green ribbon – about 350 feet wide — that would connect Mall C downtown to North Coast Harbor and land adjacent to FirstEnergy Stadium.

On the one hand: Sure, a waterfront park might be nicer for Cleveland than a bunch of railroad tracks. (Though it’s worth noting that if people want to go to the lakefront, they can do so by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just on the other side of the Browns stadium.) But even if it might make the stadium a more alluring destination, and presumably increase Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam’s ability to make money, is a 350-foot-wide ramp — sorry, a “plinth,” apparently, because that sounds so much sexier — really what Cleveland needs most for … sorry, how much would this cost exactly?

The project could carry a cost of $229 million, according to the city’s TRAC application. Once the design is complete, Cleveland would seek $200 million in construction money from the state, the application said. Other money could be available through federal sources, such as through infrastructure funding now being considered in Congress.

And now the motivation for this project, and why the city of Cleveland has hitched its wagons to a plan first proposed by the Haslams, becomes clear: “Infrastructure spending” is hot right now as the U.S. looks to emerge from the pandemic economic slump, and if the feds or state government are willing to throw money a city’s way, who would be foolish enough to turn it down? And as sports teams have the resources to whip up some “shovel-ready” blueprints at the drop of a hat … yeah, “stupid infrastructure,” here we come. Maybe I should go back and change my interview answer.