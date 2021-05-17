Cleveland, Browns owners want $200m+ to build a giant lakefront plinth, because everyone needs a plinth

Last week an interviewer asked me what kind of public funding sources team owners tend to look for these days in addition to the obvious ones, and I answered something like “it’s limited only by your imagination.” But one of the big trends is asking not for money to build the stadium but for money to build a whole bunch of stuff around it, and this weekend the Cleveland Browns stepped into that game with both feet:
The city of Cleveland and the Browns propose building a broad elevated park that would soar over railroad lines and the Shoreway and expand public access between downtown and the lakefront.
The project envisions a long, gradually sloping green ribbon – about 350 feet wide — that would connect Mall C downtown to North Coast Harbor and land adjacent to FirstEnergy Stadium.
On the one hand: Sure, a waterfront park might be nicer for Cleveland than a bunch of railroad tracks. (Though it’s worth noting that if people want to go to the lakefront, they can do so by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just on the other side of the Browns stadium.) But even if it might make the stadium a more alluring destination, and presumably increase Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam’s ability to make money, is a 350-foot-wide ramp — sorry, a “plinth,” apparently, because that sounds so much sexier — really what Cleveland needs most for … sorry, how much would this cost exactly?
The project could carry a cost of $229 million, according to the city’s TRAC application.
Once the design is complete, Cleveland would seek $200 million in construction money from the state, the application said.
Other money could be available through federal sources, such as through infrastructure funding now being considered in Congress.
And now the motivation for this project, and why the city of Cleveland has hitched its wagons to a plan first proposed by the Haslams, becomes clear: “Infrastructure spending” is hot right now as the U.S. looks to emerge from the pandemic economic slump, and if the feds or state government are willing to throw money a city’s way, who would be foolish enough to turn it down? And as sports teams have the resources to whip up some “shovel-ready” blueprints at the drop of a hat … yeah, “stupid infrastructure,” here we come. Maybe I should go back and change my interview answer.
Northeast Ohioan here. For all the revitalization of downtown Cleveland that has occurred, there is plenty that can be done along the lakefront. Two of the biggest obstacles are the railroad tracks and a freeway that run near the shoreline.
Whether its the Haslams’ plans, or who it’s funded by, making it easier to get to that area on foot would be a big improvement.
Isn’t there already an elevated walkway along W 3rd (that goes under the Shoreway but over the tracks) to the west end of stadium site?
The proposed elevated walkway appears to just link Mall C site and the east end of the stadium, roughly 350yds away from W 3rd street.
Its not just about the stadium (although the Browns are the ones driving this latest proposal), sure West 3rd and East 9th are fine for getting to the stadium for the 10 events a year, its about making the Lakefront usable the other 355 days. I am no fan of Jimmy Haslam but Cleveland has horrible leadership with no vision so and a population that has been so thoroughly disappointed its given up so it takes an outsider to come in and with some fresh ideas and the energy to make them happen. For years they talked about opening casinos (I don’t like casinos but its just an example). The city and state talked and talked and talked. Dan Gilbert was like “heck with it I’m doing it” and got it done
Pittsburgh is building one from downtown that will improve pedestrian access to the arena, but it’s been referred to as “The Cap Project.” I’m glad they haven’t referred to it as a plinth.
http://www.pgh-sea.com/index.php?path=i5-ucp
We didn’t need all the things they’re putting in, but the simple purpose it’ll serve to improve pedestrian access from downtown to the arena and all the new development that is coming on the former Civic Arena sight will make this a project worth the $32 million cost.
Would it be worth it for the Browns to lose all that adjacent parking to have a park and what looks to just a wider pedestrian bridge over from downtown? I’m betting it wouldn’t be.
Great point about teams going to label projects as “infrastructure projects” now that there’ll be money available to make it. This was something the owners mentioned they wanted in 2019 too so they’ll probably be pushing hard to see something built.
This sounds a lot like Chicago’s Millennium Park, which was built over the rail road tracks, and cost 3X the initial estimate. Worth it, but remember to triple the estimate.
Remember: This is not just infrastructure. It is SOARING infrastructure. Huge difference.
Why waste money on roads and bridges when you can build soaring ramps?
https://www.kcts9.org/show/mossbacks-northwest/episode/seattles-ramps-to-nowhere-tkli1v
Sorry but this criticism is way off base. Spend anytime in Cleveland and you’ll see the lack of Lakefront development is borderline criminal. Outside of the stadium and 2 museums there isn’t anything down there. And yes access is horrible. Sure you can get to the stadium on game day walking down East 9th and West 3rd on game day but if you want to have development that is used 365 days a year you need better access (I dare you to walk down east 9th on a windy day in January). If the stadium was there or not they would need to do something like this to encourage development down there.
A lack of development is, by definition, never criminal. Lakefront areas along the great lakes tend to be cold and windy (Buffalo, Toronto, Cleveland etc).
Why would 1/4 billion dollar ramps or walkways change this?
I completely disagree that it is the city or state’s job to “build infrastructure to encourage development”. If the development was necessary and, more importantly, commercially viable, it would already have happened/be underway.
Is it that you don’t like the development that IS on the waterfront (several port facilities, the Burke airport, coast guard station, several restaurants and multiple marinas, water treatment facility, Wendy & Edgewater parks/beach, RRHOF and the science center etc)? Or something else?
Is it the port facilities that you believe are not best/highest use? If they are abandoned or otherwise not generating revenue, then the city could seek to gain control of them. If they are still working ports then I would suggest that there are sound economic reasons for them still being there.
Wasn’t the rationale for the football stadium that it would “spur development in the district”?
20 years later, how is that working out? A giant stadium on the waterfront (I believe on port lands?) with parking lots around it. The stadium site itself would have made a much better public park than it does a stadium location (though there are port facilities on the waterfront side of it).
There are a couple of industrial sites that are certainly not photogenic along the waterfront, but since those appear to be privately owned I do not see any barrier to redevelopment. If someone is willing to pay for the property, I’m sure the owners would sell.
I live in Toronto now after many years in Cleveland. Come up here and see what has happened on the Lakefront up here. The weather is just as cold or colder here and there are vibrant Lakefront communities. Also, literally no one thought the new Browns stadium would spur development on the lakefront. The city’s garbage leadership didn’t properly plan for a Browns stadium until Modell up and left and they scrambled to build a new one and built it right where the old one was. In fact there were councilmen (Jay Westbrook being one) who had suggested the new stadium be build elsewhere to free up the Lakefront for other development and there were editorials in the Plain Dealer saying that building a stadium elsewhere would free up the land for development.
Burke Lakefront airport is a complete waste of space, especially since Hopkins has excess capacity and much of the traffic at Burke is flight schools. Not to mention there is another private airport in Richmond Heights. When I worked for National City our private planes were out of Richmond Heights even though we were right downtown. Not to mention the presence of Burke restricts the height of what you can build on the surrounding plots of land. So yes if I was king of the world for a week I would shut down Burke.
As far as the restaurants go, many keep have come and gone over the years because accessing the lakefront is a pain and there isn’t much going on around there.
I like the Rock Hall and Science Center but those are tourist destinations not places that people who live in Cleveland go on a regular basis. There are no office buildings, housing, recreational trails, etc. There are no 365 day amenities down there.
Edgewater is nice but its not in the downtown area. Every municipal and county election the candidates running talk about developing the Lakefront but no one has done a damn thing. So yes I consider the lack of action to be criminal neglect.
The argument that viable development would happen without government investment in infrastructure doesn’t fly when government’s everywhere build roads and access to new development. I don’t know if you’re from Cleveland but look at any of the subdivisions put up on former farm land. Do you think those developers put up the roads leading into them themselves?