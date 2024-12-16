Pinellas County asks Rays owner to be more like John Fisher, this plot has jumped the shark

We have finally hit that part of the season where the A and B plots converge, and it is predictably zany: Pinellas County commissioners, trying to decide what to demand in exchange for approving Tampa Bay Rays stadium bonds at their next meeting tomorrow, have landed on “How about one of those toothless letters like John Fisher gave to Nevada about the Athletics stadium?”

“Why can’t we get that same treatment from our owner?” Nowicki questioned. “I don’t think it’s asking a lot for the Rays to be able to show, ‘Hey, we have the money to do this if they’re serious about staying here.'”

That is literally the least that the commission could ask, given that Fisher’s “pledge” just amounts to “yes, my family has $1.1 billion if we want to spend it.” He’s still trying to shop around a one-quarter share of the team for $500 million, which is a crazy valuation when the Baltimore Orioles just sold for $1.725 billion — even if Fisher is trying to assemble some vaguely recognizable names like Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs, that’s unlikely to make anyone confuse the A’s with one of the best young teams in baseball.

Sternberg, in fact, already has to provide documents guaranteeing his end of the deal before the bonds can be sold, something county commissioner Chris Scherer noted in saying he wanted to see the Rays “provide us with assurances that they can meet their 11 conditions.” This is a very weird thing to go to the mat over, given that if Sternberg doesn’t come up with his share of the money by March, he has to back out of the deal himself — especially since if he does back out of the deal, he doesn’t really have any other good options that don’t mean playing in a minor-league stadium for four or more years — but apparently that’s where things have landed.

Tomorrow's commission meeting starts at 6 pm ET [CORRECTION: I'm now told it will be part of the 2 pm ET session] and can be watched online here.