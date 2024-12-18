County approves bond sale for Rays’ original $1B stadium subsidy, team execs say they want more

The Pinellas County Commission, which voted 6-1 in October to hold off on selling $312.5 million in bonds for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium following damage to the area from Hurricane Milton, and voted 6-1 in November to hold off again after team officials threatened to back out of the deal, voted 5-2 yesterday to approve the bond sale after all. As expected, two commissioners who were really for the deal all along but just voted last month to kick the can down the road because they knew they didn’t have the votes to win voted yes; in addition, commissioners Dave Eggers and Chris Latvala, who had voted against the stadium deal back in July and had hinted at wanting more concessions from the team, ended up switching their votes in exchange for absolutely nothing, thanks to … the rhetorical gifts of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred?

Latvala is now a yes. Apparently Rob Manfred worked his magic on him! Says he is voting yes because he trusts Manfred and his commitment to this region, but doesn't trust the penny-pinching Sternberg. Friends, have you ever heard anyone say nice things about Rob Manfred? — DRaysBay (@draysbay.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T22:43:52.157Z

So with both the city and county signing off on bonds, the Rays’ stadium deal, which includes $1 billion in public cash, tax breaks, and land discounts, is back on, right? Hahahahaha, that would be far too easy:

“As we have made clear, the county’s delay has caused the ballpark’s completion to slide into 2029,” Rays President Matt Silverman said in a written statement. “As a result, the cost of the project has increased significantly, and we cannot absorb this increase alone. When the county and city wish to engage, we remain ready to solve this funding gap together.”

Yes, Rays management responded to news of the approval of a $1 billion taxpayer subsidy by saying well that’s nice and all, but now our costs have gone up, so the public has to help pay for that. Those of you with online dictionary subscription will soon notice an update to the image accompanying the entry for “chutzpah.”

What happens next is really anyone’s guess. SBNation’s DRaysBay, which has been one of the better sites covering this story, summed it up as that “the Rays still sound angry and sour and if their goal is to rebuild bridges with local government they have an odd way of doing it. They sound to me like someone who is trying to be so mean and unpleasant that their partner breaks up with them, so they can get out of the relationship without bearing the costs of instigating the breakup.”

Which sure is how they sound, but is Stu Sternberg really prepared to walk away from a $1 billion check just because he’s upset about two months of inflation in construction costs? (The language about the “county’s delay” pushing any stadium opening back a year neatly elides the fact that the county couldn’t have actually sold bonds by now anyway, since the Rays haven’t yet finished all the paperwork on their end of the deal.) Or is this just a gambit to see if he can guilt the city and county into sweetening the pot even more, like trying to demanding one more prospect in a salary-dump trade? It’s anybody’s guess here — it’s not even clear right now whose court the ball is in, but hopefully we’ll get some clarification from someone, someday.