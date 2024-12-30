A’s-to-Vegas big bad Dave Kaval exits, pursued by an albatross

So, Dave Kaval resigned on Friday. The team president of the then-Oakland A’s was most notable for being owner John Fisher’s move threat czar, first spending months tweeting excitedly from events in Las Vegas and then declaring that the team was “focusing our efforts” there in a statement that, intentionally or not, stuck a fork in talks between team execs and the city of Oakland about a new stadium there.

Now, Kaval is gone, to spend more time with his family. No, wait, the other one:

The Athletics announced Friday that team president Dave Kaval, a major architect behind the team’s departure from Oakland, is resigning so that he can “pursue new business opportunities in California,” according to a news release.

And:

“I will be staying in California to explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government. I am grateful to A’s ownership for the opportunities they have given me,” Kaval said in the statement.

This isn’t entirely unexpected: Kaval has been pretty much invisible since early summer, with the new public face of the team being board member Sandy Dean, who will now take over Kaval’s job as president on an interim basis. There’s bound to be tons of speculation on whether Kaval jumped or was pushed — he was certainly a liability for Fisher given that he was universally reviled as the guy who took the A’s out of Oakland, but also he may not have wanted to continue on at the wheel of the A’s Oakland-to-Sacramento-to-maybe-Las-Vegas-maybe-not road trip that he helped set in motion. Either scenario makes sense, really — hopefully we’ll eventually get a giant ESPN article breaking down Kaval’s departure.

As for what it means for the [no-city-name-here] Athletics, it’s certainly not a great look for Fisher as he tried to sell a slice of his team for an inflated price on the basis of “Look, we signed a pitcher somebody has actually heard of!” The real test will be to see if Fisher really stages a Vegas groundbreaking in the spring — though I suppose it’s possible he could still put down his required initial $100 million, collect $390 million from the state of Nevada to start construction, and then later back out or threaten to in order to get the state to sweeten the pot. That’s just how sports team owners do, after all.