Cleveland mayor says he’ll enforce Modell Law over Browns’ proposed Brook Park move, let the lawyering begin!

Two months after the Cleveland city council declared it was considering employing Ohio’s “Art Modell law” to block the Browns from moving to suburban Brook Park, Mayor Justin Bibb sent a letter to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam saying, yup, he intends to do that thing:

Bibb wrote that the team has not provided an opportunity for the city or others to purchase the team, which is required by law. Bibb went on to say if the opportunity becomes available, the city plans to assemble a group of buyers or a single buyer from the area to purchase the team to prevent them from moving out of downtown. Bibb ended the letter with a deadline, saying the team had until Jan. 9, 2025, to respond to the letter. If the Browns don’t respond or the team states that it doesn’t plan to comply with the law, the city will take “appropriate legal action.”

The Haslams have already sued in federal court to have the Modell law declared an unconstitutional violation of the federal Commerce Clause, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed to intervene in the Haslams’ suit on the side of enforcing the law. It’s not immediately clear what “appropriate legal action” Bibb intends to take, but clearly this is upping the legal ante here.

According to Bibb’s own letter, the Modell law applies to any “owner of a professional sports team that uses a tax-supported facility for most of its home games and receives financial assistance from the state or a political subdivision thereof,” which clearly covers the Browns, and prohibits them from “playing most of its home games elsewhere” without providing the six-month notice, which … does the six-month clock start relative to when the team announces it’s moving, or once it starts negotiating to move, or figures out where on earth to get the money for its proposed $2.4 billion stadium, or what?

Haslam Sports Group spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste issued a statement saying the team was “reviewing the correspondence from Mayor Bibb” and asserting that the Modell law and the city’s actions “create uncertainty and do not serve the interest of Greater Cleveland,” which is not exactly a legal argument. There’s going to be a lot to hash out in court, certainly.