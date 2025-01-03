Friday roundup: Browns move forward on moving forward on making plans for getting money for Brook Park dome

Welcome to 2025! (Looks around.) Hey!
- The Cleveland Browns owners took a major step forward toward moving to a new stadium in Brook Park by issuing a statement that they have “officially execut[ed] a clause” that will allow them to “tak[e] steps forward” to buy the land for the site. As if that’s not an indication of a promise of an intention enough, Jimmy and Dee Haslam are also planning to work with “our public partners on the project” to cover the remaining funding gap of $1.2 billion, a mere detail!
- The Baltimore Banner has ideas for how the Orioles should spend the $600 million (plus!) in renovation money the team was gifted by the state of Maryland, and one of them is “Make Eutaw Street a year-round destination,” but it turns out Eutaw Street — the public street that is now effectively owned by the Orioles — is already open year-round, just nobody goes there. Also, maybe the Banner could have suggested its list of proposals when the state actually could have made it a condition of the taxpayer funding? Ah well, next time.
- Boston Globe columnist Joan Vennochi points out that spending $91 million in public money on upgrading a public soccer field for BOS Nation F.C., while claiming it’s really to benefit city schoolkids who will get to play there when the team is on the road, is maybe a little disingenuous when nearby Lowell recently renovated its high school soccer field for just $8 million.
- Been wishing you could read an article portraying city staffers who worked nights and weekends to get the Jacksonville Jaguars $775 million renovation subsidy done as “the real heroes” while calling it “a local government version of a two-minute drill in football” and “a hurry-up offense” and important because if hadn’t gotten done in the summer, the team’s terrible record this fall might have reduced support for the plan? The Jacksonville Daily Record has got you covered!
- If you would like to serve on Las Vegas’ new Baseball Stadium Community Oversight Committee to oversee the Athletics stadium’s community benefits agreement, assuming the Athletics stadium is ever built and there ends up being a community benefits agreement, applications are open!
7 comments on “Friday roundup: Browns move forward on moving forward on making plans for getting money for Brook Park dome”
Incredible though it may seem to call the Browns’ $1.2 billion public ask the “bait” in a bait and switch scheme, the complicated infrastructure questions at the site (ingress and egress from freeways, internal road network, site drainage, utilities) coupled with the team’s refusal to answer questions re infrastructure costs or the team’s public ask for same may preview a two part strategy by the team: 1) get public approval of the $1.2 billion dome ask now; and 2) halfway through design and construction, follow up with a hefty additional public ask for infrastructure dollars. Unless/until the team definitively states that it will fund all site infrastructure costs, I suggest that the team’s ask be cited as “$1.2 billion plus.”
Do you think the Haslams are actually serious about the Brook Park plan, Ken? Or are they mostly (or partly) angling for a fallback plan where they just end up with a ton of public money to renovate on the lakefront, a la what Ted Leonsis did in DC with the Virginia threat?
At this time last year — when the dome scheme first surfaced— I thought 50/50 it was a leverage ploy. But I now believe they are genuinely excited about their dome and will accept nothing less. And I also think they’ve ingested their own propaganda about its economic impact and they can’t fathom why their critics aren’t buying their story.
I’m starting to feel like I haven’t given enough credence to the phenomenon of owners drinking their own Kool-Aid. When you look at John Fisher, and the Pegulas in Buffalo, and Stan Kroenke in L.A., there’s a growing track record of billionaires deciding an idea must be a good one just because they came up with it.
Absolutely agree!
well, of course it’s a great idea!
I came up with it!
I think they’re seeing Indy getting all these WWE events, the faux economists creating this buzz around Taylor swift/Beyoncé level touring acts and the potential of Cleveland Super Bowl as reason enough to go for it.
It also helps the current stadium kinda sucks.