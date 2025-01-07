Rays to St. Pete: Just because we’re threatening to leave town doesn’t mean you don’t have to fix our roof

If there’s one thing that Tampa Bay Rays management has been consistent about since their stadium’s roof was blown off by Hurricane Milton in October, it’s inconsistency: First came a month of mostly silence, followed by team owner Stu Sternberg threatening to move the team if a new stadium wasn’t promptly approved, then team presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman sent a letter to the county commission complaining that delays had “ended the ability for a 2028 delivery of the ballpark” and saying they had “suspended work on the entire project,” then when that didn’t change the county’s vote Silverman said they’d never really abandoned the project, then when the county did change its vote Silverman said thanks, but taxpayers would have to help fill an unspecified “funding gap” first. The whiplash has been palpable, and even in a world where team execs sometimes end up playing good cop and bad cop at the same time, there’s a sense that Sternberg and Co. haven’t quite settled on whether they’re trying to get the stadium deal revived or back out of it.

Meanwhile, the Tropicana Field roof remains shredded, and Silverman has addressed that situation with oh jeez it’s another letter:

We would like to clear up any uncertainty relating to the repair and reconstruction of Tropicana Field. While we had been open to considering a scenario in which the City bought out of its obligation to rebuild the ballpark, the Rays support and expect the City to rebuild Tropicana Field in accordance with the terms of the current Use Agreement… As I am sure you can appreciate, there is a very significant difference for the Rays between the repairs being completed for Opening Day on the one hand and a completion date later in the season on the other. A partial 2026 season in Tropicana Field would present massive logistical and revenue challenges for the Team. It is therefore critical that the rebuild start in earnest as soon as possible, that a realistic completion schedule be developed quickly and that the City diligently pursue the reconstruction as required by the Use Agreement.

Yeahhhh, about that use agreement: It actually only requires the city to use insurance proceeds to pay for stadium repairs, and the insurance money doesn’t look like it’ll be enough, in part because the city downgraded its insurance coverage last spring to save money. The agreement contains a clause (8.03, if you’re scoring at home) that says Sternberg can sue for damages if the city is in default of the agreement, but it’s not entirely clear whether refusing to cut a blank check for repairs would actually represent a default.

So we have Silverman’s latest nastygram, which was dated December 30 but only surfaced publicly yesterday. The Rays co-president didn’t mention anything about whether the team plans to move ahead with its new stadium or keep demanding more than the $1 billion in public subsidies they’re already set to receive — or how much more money they want, even. If that seems like a weird way to win friends and influence people, well, Rays management is clearly deeply weird.

The St. Petersburg mayor’s office, for its part, replied with a statement that “we look forward to continuing to work with the Rays — through participation in a collaborative working group — and with City Council to return Major League baseball games to St. Petersburg.” So ,ball’s in the city council’s court, yet again; if they don’t act soon to approve the roof repairs, it’ll be interesting to see whether Silverman’s next letter is more conciliatory, or if he threatens to hold his breath until he turns blue.