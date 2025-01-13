Sixers abandon Chinatown arena plan, pivot to sharing South Philly venue with Flyers

This was not on anybody’s bingo card: Officials with the Philadelphia 76ers revealed to Philadelphia city council members yesterday that they were turning their back on the planned arena adjacent to the city’s Chinatown that they had spent the last four years getting approved. Instead, the Sixers will be throwing in with their hated landlords, the Flyers-owning Comcast, on something at the teams’ current South Philly site, though what exactly and when remains a little unclear this morning:

After the Sixers announced their desire to leave South Philadelphia, Comcast Spectacor began aggressively courting them to stay in the stadium district. As part of their campaign, they revealed an ambitious and sprawling proposal for a $2.5 billion complete redevelopment of the area that would add thousands of apartments, restaurants, and more entertainment options.

And, with an “eventually” that is doing a lot of work:

Ryan Boyer, president of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, told NBC10’s Lauren Mayk that instead, the team plans to demolish Wells Fargo Center and will eventually build a new arena in South Philadelphia for the Sixers and Flyers.

If the plan is for one combined arena in South Philly, this could end up a win-win all around: Philly taxpayers get out of the $96 million to 273 million in property tax breaks the city was planning to give Sixers owners Josh Harris and David Adelman for their new Market East arena, Chinatown residents escape the threat of arena-related redevelopment displacing part of their neighborhood, and the Sixers owners, Comcast, and the city as a whole escapes the likelihood of two competing arenas eventually driving one to shut down from lack of business. (Former Philly mayoral candidate and local power broker Sam Katz had previously said a second competing arena was “never privately financeable,” though it’s worth noting he was consulting for Comcast when he said that.) Major emphasis on “could,” though: One unnamed councilmember told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the Sixers still plan to move ahead with “some of” the Market East development, so there Harris and Adelman could yet end up having his tax breaks and eating them too. And when Comcast first announced plans for that arena district last March, the company hedged on whether it would require public money, which should have everyone on the lookout for an additional city funding ask.

For the moment, though, the only clear loser here is Comcast, which is looking at (maybe) having to demolish and replace an arena that it just spent $300 million on renovating, plus (definitely) going halfsies with its former tenants on ownership in order to keep them from setting up their own shingle. The obvious question is whether Harris and Adelman planned this all along: Was the entire Chinatown arena plan just for leverage to get Comcast to agree to new terms in South Philly? Did they fully intend to move, but were lured back by a sweeter offer from the Flyers owners? Or, as is so often the case, did they push ahead with new arena plans not knowing or caring how it would work out, but figuring that having another option in their pocket could only be to their benefit?

Whichever way, Philadelphia city officials who spent the last four years working with the Sixers owners on what turned out to be just a stalking horse are feeling played, because they were. At-large councilmember Jimmy Harrity has been especially vocal, telling the Inquirer that “I’m so livid right now I don’t even know what to do” and “I feel as though I was used as a pawn”; he told NBC Philadelphia, meanwhile, that “I feel completely bamboozled” and that he’s upset that city schools won’t get the proceeds from new taxes that the arena would bring — which doesn’t make any sense since the tax breaks the Sixers arena would have gotten were going to come out of the schools budget, but cut the man some slack, he’s bamboozled.

Chinatown activists, meanwhile, are ecstatic, saying in a statement that “the nightmare of a Center City Sixers arena will not haunt our city any more” and thanking citizens and elected officials who opposed the deal. In the end, though, it seems like public opposition to the plan was less important than corporate bigfooting — as we saw, for example, when Madison Square Garden’s owners killed the plan for a Manhattan New York Jets stadium, sometimes when elephants fight, the grass ends up being spared.

There are reports that Mayor Cherelle Parker plans to hold a press conference today at 11 am to address the unfolding situation, which hopefully will at least have better production values than her last one. For now, it looks like Philadelphia may have dodged a bullet, but let’s hold off on that assessment until the shooting stops.