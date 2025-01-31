Friday roundup: Hamilton County hires guy who negotiated Rays deal for St. Pete to help with Bengals talks, this should go just great

This has been a week, but it seems they all are these days. One glint of hope on the horizon: The second annual Sports Economics Conference has been scheduled for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for April, which means I get to hang out with some of the smartest (and funniest) minds studying stadiums and other aspects of the sports business world, and you get more liveblogs like this.
Until then, the regular weekly news will have to suffice. Let’s open up the ol’ news bag and see what — oh dear oh dear, best to get started right away:
- I have advocated before for local government to hire professional help in their negotiations with sports team owners over stadium construction and leases, so it’s potentially welcome news that Hamilton County, Ohio has hired David Abrams of Inner Circle Sports to help with its talks with Cincinnati Bengals execs — “potentially” because until now I had never heard of Abrams, or Inner Circle Sports, so it’s hard to say whether he’ll be bringing inside knowledge of how the opposite side of the table operates or just feed them the league line that pouring lots of public money into private projects is good, actually. I do see that Inner Circle was paid $1.25 million to work for St. Petersburg and Pinellas County on their stadium deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and that couldn’t have turned out worse for the public despite the Rays owner having zero leverage, so maybe let’s hold our applause until we see the results here.
- A Boston city council vote to block the demolition of White Stadium so it can undergo a $200 million rebuild, $100 million of which would be paid for by the city, mostly for the benefit of BOS Nation F.C., fell one vote short Wednesday when councilor Liz Breadon didn’t show up to the meeting, leaving the council deadlocked at 6-6. One of the “roughly three dozen” people who showed up to protest the stadium plan yesterday called the tie vote a “huge win,” which isn’t really how huge wins work; there’s still a lawsuit in progress that could block the plan, but it’s unclear if it will be heard in time to halt the demolition, which if it progresses would take off the table a cheaper rehab of the existing structure just for high school sports, as opponents are hoping for.
- Speaking of the NWSL, Denver is getting a franchise! And a new stadium, maybe, the expansion team’s owners say they’re planning one, more details about things like cost and public cost later, don’t worry your pretty heads.
- The first phase of renovation work on the Milwaukee Brewers‘ stadium that’s costing taxpayers close to $500 million has been approved, and it will include such things as a $10 million “public gathering space,” because there just aren’t enough places to publicly gather at a baseball game. There’s also plans for a future vote to spend $25 million on winterizing the stadium so concerts can be held there in the winter — something that would work a lot better if not for the fact that, as Holy Cross economist Victor Matheson points out, big stadium concert tours take place pretty much exclusively in the summer. See why I’m looking forward to this Baltimore conference? (Side note to newbies: Once you’ve read this site for long enough, you’ll recognize that for the sick burn that it is.)
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul watched the start of the Buffalo Bills‘ playoff loss at a Bills sports bar in Albany, because of course she did, and the Times is on it! “I am just going to bury my head in my hands for eight hours straight,” one fan said afterwards, presumably at the game result, but there are lots of other good ways to intepret that.
- Season tickets to Salt Lake Bees games will jump from $9-18 to $17-47 when the team moves into its new stadium this year, thanks in large part to the team’s stadium capacity going from 15,400 to 8,000, and much of that being made up of luxury sections that can only be purchased on a season basis:
Truly, we are not far from that glorious future where sporting events will only have one seat, and it will be sold to the highest bidder.
- I recently recorded an episode of the great Conversations With Sports Fans podcast, and if you want to hear me talk in great detail about being a New York Mets fan, as well as a sports fan in general in this current era, click that link back earlier in this sentence, you know the one.
Funny. I remember some years ago H Wayne Huizenga wanted to restructure the dolphins franchise, to maximize its profitably.
He hired a headhunting firm to help him find the right person to fill a newly created CEO role. the “right candidate” turned out to be … the guy running the search for him!
Sometimes ya gotta wonder about decision making in “hiring an outside firm” with maybe not so much expertise, who then become insiders too.
Dick Cheney led the search for George W Bush’s VP pick.
…and it’s not limited to high end jobs… I have worked for several people who were on the selection committee to find the right candidate for a new or recently vacated leadership role… and conducted a hard target search only to, at long last, find themselves.
Moral and ethical corruption is literally everywhere.
There was an article a couple of days ago about the rays.
The headline read: Pinellas County Commissioner Tells Rays Owner to “Sell the Team” After Unclear Finances Jeopardize New Stadium Move
https://www.essentiallysports.com/mlb-baseball-news-pinellas-county-commissioner-tells-rays-owner-to-sell-the-team-after-unclear-finances-jeopardize-new-stadium-move/
Thanks for that link.
I don’t think there’s any doubt that the Rays as a business (they turn annual profits ranging from $40-70m, only occasionally dropping back to the sub $10m range when they accidentally spend money by not trading a player who’s contract escalator they apparently forgot about…) can raise the capital to build the facility.
There is a significant question over whether Sternberg and his silent/unhappy partners – who have rarely received anything like a fair share payout of annual profits – want to put up that money themselves.
Sternberg routinely appears in Forbes lists as having about as much net worth as his franchise is listed as being worth (though he is not, of course, the sole owner).
I am not going to make the obvious joke about Sternberg getting a case of the shorts, because that would be so very very wrong…
The article is correct: The Rays have committed to spending $700m (at least). Now, it seems, they don’t have it to spend.
Maybe MLB should be wondering where those $60m + annual welfare payments have been going if that is the case.
They have absolutely not been spending it on catchers.
Neil,
Do you have the dates – or a link – for that conference in Maryland? I have some faculty development funds that I need to spend!!
April 3-5. I can’t find a public post yet, will share it when I do — in the meantime, reach out to Dennis Coates at UMBC: https://economics.umbc.edu/dennis-coates/
Thank you!!